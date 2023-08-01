EarthSafe Introduces New Line of High-Efficiency Absorbents

EarthSafe Chemical Alternatives, a leading provider of safer, more sustainable industrial cleaning products, expands its family of FlashDry Absorbents to meet the growing demand for natural spill clean-up solutions that are both effective and economical

BRAINTREE, Mass., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EarthSafe®, known for its eco-friendly industrial cleaning solutions, responded to overwhelming demand for natural yet powerful absorbents and expanded its portfolio of spill containment products with FlashDry coir absorbent at its core.

FlashDry organic coir absorbent is an all-purpose solution for universal and hazmat spills on land or water that works faster, costs less, and is safer than most other absorbents. The new line includes FlashDry Industrial Absorbent, Spill Absorbent Pads and Mats, Barrier Spill Absorbent Socks, and Rapid Response Pro Spill Kits. New FlashDry product coming soon—A ground-breaking hydrocarbon-eating bacillus and soil nutrient that quickly digests and contains spills while also fertilizing soil. (PRNewswire)

In the short time since its launch last year, FlashDry Industrial Absorbent has gained rapid adoption across industries ranging from energy to aviation. Clientele include Global Partners, a Fortune 500 company with over 1700 gasoline and convenience stores; HMS Motorsport, a leading safety equipment supplier; and Massachusetts Port Authority, who is currently implementing FlashDry at its three airports, cruise port and container terminal.

EarthSafe CEO Steve Wilson said, "Customer feedback and industry trends indicated an increasing need for sustainable absorbents that were also universally effective and highly efficient. Our FlashDry coir absorbent and line of environmental spill solutions fill that need and then some."

Only a small percentage of absorbents are made from readily renewable materials. FlashDry coir absorbent is not only highly sustainable but extremely versatile. Classified as both a universal and hazmat absorbent with hydrophobic and oleophilic properties for marine or land, FlashDry works for all types of spills including chemicals, biohazards, and hydrocarbons. On water, its distinctive honeycomb-like structure and buoyancy allow FlashDry to quickly separate and encapsulate oil spills. With the ability to absorb up to four times its weight on contact, less FlashDry can clean up spills faster and leaves no residual residue, saving countless manhours and costs. Just five liters of FlashDry absorbs one gallon of fluid in only a minute while 10 liters of clay can take three hours plus secondary cleanup time. Moreover, FlashDry is one of the only absorbents that can be reused for future leaks or spills if not fully saturated.

"When developing new products, efficacy and efficiency are always primary objectives but, safety is penultimate," said Kurt Wong, EarthSafe COO. "Our FlashDry coir absorbent is dustless, non-toxic, and non-abrasive with a neutral pH, certified food safe as well as safe for people and the environment."

The new FlashDry absorbent collection offers an all-encompassing solution for industrial spills. Product extensions include 15" x 20" Universal Absorbent Pads, 3" x 4' Universal Absorbent Socks, a line of spill mats, and two Universal Rapid Response Spill Kits in four sizes each with and without two 5-liter buckets of FlashDry coir absorbent. Kits comply with OSHA standards and come in a high visibility duffle with ID tag including 14 pads, two socks, four pairs nitrile gloves, a discard bag, and instructions. Never one to miss a beat, EarthSafe already has more products in the near-term pipeline such as a ground-breaking version of FlashDry with hydrocarbon eating microbes and latching 5" x 10' booms that securely wrap around spills.

Hazardous and non-hazardous spill incidents happen regularly, particularly in places like refineries, chemical plants, laboratories, and medical facilities, in the agriculture, food production, automotive, and construction fields, as well as in the shipping, trucking, and rail industries. Whether cleaning up roadway spills and industrial leaks or addressing environmental disasters, FlashDry Industrial Absorbent and Spill Cleanup Solutions can get the job done more efficiently, effectively, safely, and economically.

About EarthSafe

EarthSafe Chemical Alternatives® was founded in 2014 by pioneering serial entrepreneur RJ Valentine and are known as a foremost provider of safer, more sustainable cleaning solutions. In 2016, EarthSafe introduced the EvaClean® Infection Prevention System, which leverages advanced electrostatic sprayer technologies and safer chemistries. In 2022, they launched a complementary line of industrial-strength cleaning solutions that also incorporate safer chemistries and smarter technologies. EarthSafe's team is considered a leading authority on healthier approaches to cleaning and disinfection in environmental hygiene and industrial hygiene across all market sectors. Learn more at www.earthsafeca.com and www.evaclean.com.

