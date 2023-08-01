Enerkem and Technip Energies Join Forces on Waste-to-Biofuels and Circular Chemicals Technology Deployment

MONTREAL and PARIS, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Enerkem Inc. and Technip Energies have signed a memorandum of understanding to enter into a Collaboration Agreement aimed at accelerating the deployment of Enerkem's technology platform for biofuels and circular chemical products from non-recyclable waste materials.

Enerkem’s Edmonton commercial-scale demonstration plant which will inspire future projects developed with Technip Energies (CNW Group/Enerkem Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Enerkem specializes in the development and commercialization of its groundbreaking gasification technology transforming non-recyclable waste into biofuels, low-carbon fuels and circular chemicals, catering to hard-to-abate sectors such as sustainable aviation and marine fuels. Since 2016, Enerkem has been operating a commercial demonstration scale facility in Alberta, Canada. Additionally, the company is currently involved in the development and construction of new commercial-scale waste-to-methanol facilities in Canada and Europe.

Technip Energies, having successfully executed bio and low-carbon fuels projects worldwide, will contribute its expertise in engineering, technology integration and project delivery to support projects developed by Enerkem. This partnership will enhance Enerkem's project delivery capacity and speed. Furthermore, the collaboration will focus on strategic efforts to optimize design elements and industrialize the approach through the replication of Enerkem's designs for future projects.

To expedite the deployment of its technology, Enerkem intends to establish a Development Company (DevCo). The purpose of DevCo is to acquire sites and secure relevant permits for the replicable methanol biorefinery design, supporting the production of bio and low-carbon fuels, as well as circular chemicals.

Dominique Boies, CEO of Enerkem, stated: "We are excited to partner with Technip Energies to accelerate the deployment of Enerkem's technology in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. Technip Energies' extensive expertise will enable Enerkem's clients to benefit from projects speed to market and cost efficiencies, supporting their decarbonization efforts and sustainability goals."

Bhaskar Patel, SVP Sustainable Fuels, Chemicals and Circularity of Technip Energies, said: "We are pleased to join forces with Enerkem on the deployment of its technology platform to convert waste into sustainable and valuable end products such as biofuels. By leveraging our expertise in engineering, sustainable chemistry and biofuels projects, we will support project execution and Enerkem's technology deployment."

About Enerkem

Founded in 2000, Enerkem develops and commercializes its groundbreaking gasification technology transforming non-recyclable waste into biofuels, low-carbon fuels and circular chemicals for hard-to-abate sectors, including sustainable aviation and marine fuels. Its solution tackles both challenges of waste management and dependency on fossil fuel products while contributing to the development of a circular economy for a sustainable, net-zero-carbon future.

Headquartered in Montreal, Enerkem employs close to 300 people in Canada, the United States, Europe and the UK, and has various projects worldwide, including the world's first commercial scale biorefinery producing advanced bio-methanol and circular methanol from non-recyclable waste in Alberta, Canada. In partnership with key strategic partners, a large-scale facility based on Enerkem's waste-to-methanol platform is under construction in Quebec, Canada, and is scheduled to start operations in 2025. In Tarragona, Spain, Enerkem's technology is at the heart of the Ecoplanta project which will produce biomethanol and circular methanol from non-recyclable waste. For more information, please visit www.enerkem.com

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry, and CO2 management.

The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 35 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client's innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American depositary receipts ("ADRs") trading over-the-counter in the United States. For further information: www.technipenergies.com.

Enerkem and Technip Energies Logo (CNW Group/Enerkem Inc.) (PRNewswire)

