Leading Trial Firm Slack Davis Sanger Celebrates 30th Anniversary

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded August 1, 1993, Slack Davis Sanger has been helping clients nationally and internationally, navigate and win their catastrophic personal injury and death cases. The firm, co-founded by Mike Slack and his late partners Tom Davis and Mike Davis, remains dedicated to its original mission as it commemorates its 30th Anniversary on August 1, 2023.

"From day one, Slack Davis Sanger has been putting our clients and their families first to ensure their well-being and use the legal system to restore order in their lives," said Slack. "Our anniversary provides an opportunity to reflect on the tradition of excellence we established 30 years ago and to thank our clients for placing their trust and confidence with us. Today, we are as committed as ever to our original principles to practice law at the highest level with uncompromised integrity, the highest ethical standards, and unequaled client service."

Over the course of its history, Slack Davis Sanger has consistently innovated and delivered successful results in highly complex cases involving aviation, product liability, vehicular, workplace, and medical negligence events that inflicted catastrophic injuries and wrongful deaths. In several major aviation settlements, Slack Davis Sanger compelled changes to faulty designs and dangerous practices as a condition of settlement. Mike Slack notes, "It is never just about the money with us. We are involved to prevent other similar occurrences and fix the underlying danger."

The firm's lawyers have been consistently recognized in America's Best Lawyers and various publications ranking the top lawyers in Texas and the nation. The firm's verdicts have been published as among the best verdicts each year in Texas and other states. Tom Davis, a former Marine Corps combat fighter pilot, served his profession as president of the American Association of Justice and the Texas Trial Lawyers Association, and former NASA engineer Mike Slack followed him as president of the Texas Trial Lawyers Association. John Jose, Paula Sweeney, the late Mike Davis, and Mike Slack were all admitted into the American Board of Trial Advocates. Paula Sweeney is a member of the International Academy of Trial Lawyers.

A few firm highlights across the past 30 years include:

Representing the families of two of the most influential musical artists in their respective genres: Stevie Ray Vaughan , famous Austin guitarist, and frontman for Double Trouble, killed in a Wisconsin helicopter crash, and Walter Hyatt , songwriter and founder of Uncle Walt's Band, killed in the crash of ValuJet Flight 592.

Established new law, persuading the Alaska Supreme Court that the federal Feres doctrine did not bar state law death claims against Alaska National Guard pilots. The firm also persuaded New Mexico courts to adopt Section 411, Restatement (Second) of Torts (hospital negligently hiring an incompetent helicopter contractor) after two trials and two record verdicts of a helicopter death case.

Effectuated specific safety enhancements and improvements in defective aviation products, operational practices of commercial aircraft operators, medical facilities and professionals and workplace contractors in settlement agreements or by using the force of litigation and trial to accomplish those changes.

Ken Feinberg and his team, opted into the fund, thus completely exhausting all available insurance funds available to cover the losses sustained by the spectators and their families. Led the effort to resolve over 100 claims arising from the Reno Air Race Disaster by implementing the innovative Reno Air Disaster Compensation Fund . Insurance funds were distributed to claimants less than eight months after the proposed concept. All claimants, whose allocations were individualized by a complex algorithm and reviewed byand his team, opted into the fund, thus completely exhausting all available insurance funds available to cover the losses sustained by the spectators and their families.

Firm lawyers have litigated or tried complex personal injury and death cases in state or federal courts in 40 states.

To mark its 30th anniversary, Slack Davis Sanger will hold a special charitable initiative in August supporting MD Anderson in honor of their late co-founder and friend, Mike Davis, who lost his battle with cancer in 2022. The official anniversary celebration will be held at the company's annual Oktoberfest on October 19, 2023.

"We are eager to say thank you to those who have supported us all these years," said Slack. "We look forward to many more years of success as we prepare the next generation of fine trial lawyers."

With offices in Austin, Dallas, and Fort Worth, the firm represents clients from around the globe in catastrophic personal injury matters.

