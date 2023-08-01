MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS AND RAISES FULL YEAR OUTLOOK

Second quarter 2023 comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR increased 13.5 percent worldwide, 6.0 percent in the U.S. & Canada , and 39.1 percent in international markets, compared to the 2022 second quarter;

Second quarter reported diluted EPS totaled $2.38 , compared to reported diluted EPS of $2.06 in the year-ago quarter. Second quarter adjusted diluted EPS totaled $2.26 , compared to second quarter 2022 adjusted diluted EPS of $1.80 ;

Second quarter reported net income totaled $726 million , compared to reported net income of $678 million in the year-ago quarter. Second quarter adjusted net income totaled $690 million , compared to second quarter 2022 adjusted net income of $593 million ;

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $1,219 million in the 2023 second quarter, compared to second quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $1,019 million ;

The company added approximately 33,100 rooms globally during the second quarter, including 17,300 rooms associated with the City Express transaction and roughly 11,200 other rooms in international markets. Marriott also added more than 2,800 conversion rooms;

At the end of the quarter, Marriott's worldwide development pipeline totaled more than 3,100 properties and nearly 547,000 rooms, including roughly 31,500 of pipeline rooms approved, but not yet subject to signed contracts. More than 240,000 rooms in the pipeline, including approximately 37,000 rooms from the company's deal with MGM Resorts International, were under construction as of the end of the second quarter;

Marriott repurchased 5.2 million shares of common stock for $903 million during the second quarter. Year to date through July 28 , the company has returned $2.6 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Anthony Capuano, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "With continued momentum in demand for global travel, we posted another quarter of outstanding results. Second quarter worldwide RevPAR1 increased 13.5 percent, aided by significant growth in all of our international regions, where RevPAR rose 39 percent. Greater China rebounded quickly once travel restrictions were lifted in January, with second quarter RevPAR surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

"In the U.S. & Canada, RevPAR increased 6 percent, with many urban markets showing impressive growth in the second quarter. Within customer segments, group once again performed extremely well, with revenue rising 10 percent above 2022. Business transient revenue also saw strong year-over-year growth, driven by solid average daily rate growth. Leisure transient revenue rose as well, albeit more slowly, as more travelers from the region chose to visit overseas destinations.

"Our growth strategies are proving successful. During the quarter, we added approximately 33,100 rooms to our system, including 17,300 City Express rooms in the Caribbean & Latin America region, and our industry-leading pipeline grew to nearly 547,000 rooms, with more than 240,000 global rooms under construction. In June, we announced our planned entry into the affordable midscale extended stay space in the U.S. & Canada. Initial owner interest in our new offering has been tremendous.

"Just a few weeks ago, we announced our long-term strategic licensing agreement with MGM Resorts International and the creation of MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy. This transaction is consistent with our strategy to pursue deals that meet customer needs, increase our distribution, and enhance the value of Marriott Bonvoy, our powerful loyalty platform. We are excited to have 17 iconic MGM Resorts properties available on our robust digital channels beginning later this fall and to dramatically increase our footprint in Las Vegas, an important, high-barrier-to-entry U.S. market. With this deal, our 2023 full year net rooms growth expectation is now 6.4 percent to 6.7 percent.

"While conditions could change rapidly, booking trends remain solid. We are raising our full year rooms growth and earnings guidance and now expect to return $4.1 billion to $4.5 billion to shareholders in 2023."

Second Quarter 2023 Results

Marriott's reported operating income totaled $1,096 million in the 2023 second quarter, compared to 2022 second quarter reported operating income of $950 million. Reported net income totaled $726 million in the 2023 second quarter, compared to 2022 second quarter reported net income of $678 million. Reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) totaled $2.38 in the quarter, compared to reported diluted EPS of $2.06 in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted operating income in the 2023 second quarter totaled $1,043 million, compared to 2022 second quarter adjusted operating income of $857 million. Second quarter 2023 adjusted net income totaled $690 million, compared to 2022 second quarter adjusted net income of $593 million. Adjusted diluted EPS in the 2023 second quarter totaled $2.26, compared to adjusted diluted EPS of $1.80 in the year-ago quarter. The 2022 second quarter adjusted results excluded $13 million ($11 million after-tax and $0.03 per share) of gains on investees' property sales and a $2 million ($2 million after-tax and $0.01 per share) gain on an asset disposition.

Adjusted results also excluded cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses and merger-related charges and other expenses. See pages A-3 and A-11 for the calculation of adjusted results and the manner in which the adjusted measures are determined in this press release.

Base management and franchise fees totaled $1,057 million in the 2023 second quarter, a 13 percent increase compared to base management and franchise fees of $938 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase is primarily attributable to RevPAR increases and unit growth.

Incentive management fees totaled $193 million in the 2023 second quarter, a 43 percent increase compared to $135 million in the 2022 second quarter. Managed hotels in international markets contributed 61 percent of the fees earned in the quarter.

Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses, totaled $103 million in the 2023 second quarter, compared to $83 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year change largely reflects improved performance at owned and leased hotels. Results in the 2022 quarter included a $12 million expense accrual related to a portfolio of 12 leased hotels in the U.S. & Canada.

General, administrative, and other expenses for the 2023 second quarter totaled $240 million, compared to $231 million in the year-ago quarter.

Interest expense, net, totaled $141 million in the 2023 second quarter, compared to $89 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was largely due to higher interest expense associated with higher debt balances.

Equity in earnings for the second quarter totaled $7 million, compared to $15 million in the year-ago quarter. Equity in earnings in the 2022 second quarter included $13 million of gains on joint ventures' sales of hotels.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) totaled $1,219 million in the 2023 second quarter, compared to second quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $1,019 million. See page A-11 for the adjusted EBITDA calculation.

Selected Performance Information

Marriott added 254 properties (33,097 rooms) to its worldwide lodging portfolio during the 2023 second quarter, including 17,300 rooms associated with the City Express transaction and roughly 11,200 other rooms in international markets. The company also added more than 2,800 conversion rooms. Seventeen properties (1,995 rooms) exited the system during the quarter. At the end of the quarter, Marriott's global lodging system totaled nearly 8,600 properties, with over 1,565,000 rooms.

At the end of the quarter, the company's worldwide development pipeline totaled 3,149 properties with nearly 547,000 rooms, including 199 properties with roughly 31,500 rooms approved for development, but not yet subject to signed contracts. The pipeline includes 1,066 properties with more than 240,000 rooms under construction, or 44 percent, including approximately 37,000 rooms from the MGM Resorts deal.

In the 2023 second quarter, worldwide RevPAR increased 13.5 percent (a 12.7 percent increase using actual dollars) compared to the 2022 second quarter. RevPAR in the U.S. & Canada increased 6.0 percent (a 5.7 percent increase using actual dollars), and RevPAR in international markets increased 39.1 percent (a 36.0 percent increase using actual dollars).

Balance Sheet & Common Stock

At the end of the quarter, Marriott's total debt was $11.3 billion and cash and equivalents totaled $0.6 billion, compared to $10.1 billion in debt and $0.5 billion of cash and equivalents at year-end 2022.

Year to date through July 28, the company has repurchased 13.6 million shares for $2.3 billion.

Company Outlook

The company's updated guidance for full year 2023 reflects relatively steady global economic conditions through the remainder of 2023, with continued resilience in travel demand. RevPAR growth is expected to remain higher internationally than in the U.S. & Canada, where there has been a return to more normal seasonal patterns, and year-over-year RevPAR growth is stabilizing.



Third Quarter 2023 vs Third Quarter 2022 Full Year 2023

vs Full Year 2022 Comparable systemwide constant $ RevPAR growth



Worldwide 6% to 8% 12% to 14% U.S. & Canada 2% to 4% 7% to 9% International 17% to 19% 28% to 30%









Year-End 2023

vs Year-End 2022 Net Rooms Growth

6.4% to 6.7%





($ in millions, except EPS) Third Quarter 2023 Full Year 2023 Gross fee revenues $1,185 to $1,210 $4,730 to $4,820 Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses Approx. $65 $330 to $335 General, administrative, and other expenses $250 to $240 $935 to $915 Adjusted EBITDA1,2 $1,105 to $1,140 $4,535 to $4,650 Adjusted EPS – diluted2,3 $2.00 to $2.09 $8.36 to $8.65 Investment Spending4

$900 to $1,000 Capital Return to Shareholders5

$4,100 to $4,500

1See pages A-12 and A-13 for the adjusted EBITDA calculations. 2Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS – diluted for third quarter and full year 2023 do not include cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, merger-related charges and other expenses, special tax items, or any asset sales that may occur during the year, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant. Adjusted EPS – diluted for full year 2023 excludes a special tax item of $100 million reported in the first half of 2023. See page A-3 for the Adjusted EPS – diluted calculation for the first half of 2023. 3Assumes the level of capital return to shareholders noted above. 4Investment spending includes capital and technology expenditures, loan advances, contract acquisition costs, and other investing activities. 5 Assumes the level of investment spending noted above and that no asset sales occur during the remainder of the year.

Note on forward-looking statements: All statements in this press release and the accompanying schedules are made as of August 1, 2023. This press release and the accompanying schedules contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements related to our RevPAR, rooms growth and other financial metric estimates, outlook and assumptions; our growth prospects; the effect of changes in global economic conditions; travel and lodging demand trends and expectations; booking, occupancy, ADR and RevPAR trends and expectations; our development pipeline, deletions, and growth expectations; our planned entry into midscale extended stay; and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including the risk factors that we describe in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release.

1 All occupancy, Average Daily Rate (ADR) and RevPAR statistics and estimates are systemwide constant dollar. Unless otherwise stated, all changes refer to year-over-year changes for the comparable period. Occupancy, ADR and RevPAR comparisons between 2023 and 2022 reflect properties that are comparable in both years. Occupancy, ADR and RevPAR comparisons between 2023 and 2019 reflect properties that are defined as comparable as of June 30, 2023, even if they were not open and operating for the full year 2019 or they did not meet all the other criteria for comparable in 2019. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons to pre-pandemic or 2019 are comparing to the same time period each year.

Consolidated Statements of Income - As Reported















A-1































Non-GAAP Financial Measures





















A-3































Total Lodging Products by Ownership Type

















A-4































Total Lodging Products by Tier





















A-6































Key Lodging Statistics

























A-7































Adjusted EBITDA

























A-11































Adjusted EBITDA Forecast - Third Quarter 2023

















A-12































Adjusted EBITDA Forecast - Full Year 2023

















A-13































Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures









A-14



MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED

SECOND QUARTER 2023 AND 2022

(in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)





































As Reported

As Reported

Percent





Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Better/(Worse)





June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

Reported 2023 vs. 2022

REVENUES













Base management fees

$ 318

$ 269

18

Franchise fees 1

739

669

10

Incentive management fees

193

135

43

Gross Fee Revenues

1,250

1,073

16

Contract investment amortization 2

(22)

(19)

(16)

Net Fee Revenues

1,228

1,054

17

Owned, leased, and other revenue 3

390

364

7

Cost reimbursement revenue 4

4,457

3,920

14

Total Revenues

6,075

5,338

14

















OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES













Owned, leased, and other - direct 5

287

281

(2)

Depreciation, amortization, and other 6

48

49

2

General, administrative, and other 7

240

231

(4)

Merger-related charges and other

38

-

*

Reimbursed expenses 4

4,366

3,827

(14)

Total Expenses

4,979

4,388

(13)

















OPERATING INCOME

1,096

950

15

















Gains and other income, net 8

2

2

-

Interest expense

(140)

(95)

(47)

Interest income

(1)

6

(117)

Equity in earnings 9

7

15

(53)

















INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

964

878

10

















Provision for income taxes

(238)

(200)

(19)

















NET INCOME

$ 726

$ 678

7

















EARNINGS PER SHARE













Earnings per share - basic

$ 2.39

$ 2.06

16

Earnings per share - diluted

$ 2.38

$ 2.06

16

















Basic Shares

303.6

328.2





Diluted Shares

305.0

329.5



















* Calculated percentage is not meaningful.











1 Franchise fees include fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, timeshare and yacht fees, co-branded credit card fees, and

residential branding fees.











2 Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related

impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.











3 Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.



4 Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of

our hotel owners. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services. 5 Owned, leased, and other - direct expenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses. 6 Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise,

and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.







7 General, administrative, and other expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses.



8 Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from

other equity investments.











9 Equity in earnings include our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.







MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED

SECOND QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE 2023 AND 2022

(in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)





































As Reported

As Reported

Percent





Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Better/(Worse)





June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

Reported 2023 vs. 2022

REVENUES













Base management fees

$ 611

$ 482

27

Franchise fees 1

1,378

1,169

18

Incentive management fees

394

237

66

Gross Fee Revenues

2,383

1,888

26

Contract investment amortization 2

(43)

(43)

-

Net Fee Revenues

2,340

1,845

27

Owned, leased, and other revenue 3

746

626

19

Cost reimbursement revenue 4

8,604

7,066

22

Total Revenues

11,690

9,537

23

















OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES













Owned, leased, and other - direct 5

568

478

(19)

Depreciation, amortization, and other 6

92

97

5

General, administrative, and other 7

442

439

(1)

Merger-related charges and other

39

9

(333)

Reimbursed expenses 4

8,502

7,006

(21)

Total Expenses

9,643

8,029

(20)

















OPERATING INCOME

2,047

1,508

36

















Gains and other income, net 8

5

6

(17)

Interest expense

(266)

(188)

(41)

Interest income

14

11

27

Equity in earnings 9

8

17

(53)

















INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

1,808

1,354

34

















Provision for income taxes

(325)

(299)

(9)

















NET INCOME

$ 1,483

$ 1,055

41

















EARNINGS PER SHARE













Earnings per share - basic

$ 4.84

$ 3.21

51

Earnings per share - diluted

$ 4.81

$ 3.20

50

















Basic Shares

306.6

328.3





Diluted Shares

308.0

329.8



















1 Franchise fees include fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, timeshare and yacht fees, co-branded credit card fees, and

residential branding fees.











2 Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related

impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.











3 Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.



4 Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of

our hotel owners. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services. 5 Owned, leased, and other - direct expenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses. 6 Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise,

and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.







7 General, administrative, and other expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses.



8 Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from

other equity investments.











9 Equity in earnings include our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.







MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in millions except per share amounts)



























The following table presents our reconciliations of Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted total revenues is used in the determination of Adjusted operating income margin.

























































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended











Percent









Percent



June 30,

June 30,

Better/

June 30,

June 30,

Better/



2023

2022

(Worse)

2023

2022

(Worse)

Total revenues, as reported $ 6,075

$ 5,338





$ 11,690

$ 9,537





Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (4,457)

(3,920)





(8,604)

(7,066)





Add: Impairments 1 -

-





-

5





Adjusted total revenues ** 1,618

1,418





3,086

2,476































Operating income, as reported 1,096

950





2,047

1,508





Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (4,457)

(3,920)





(8,604)

(7,066)





Add: Reimbursed expenses 4,366

3,827





8,502

7,006





Add: Merger-related charges and other 38

-





39

9





Add: Impairments 1 -

-





-

5





Adjusted operating income ** 1,043

857

22 %

1,984

1,462

36 %



























Operating income margin 18 %

18 %





18 %

16 %





Adjusted operating income margin ** 64 %

60 %





64 %

59 %































Net income, as reported 726

678





1,483

1,055





Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (4,457)

(3,920)





(8,604)

(7,066)





Add: Reimbursed expenses 4,366

3,827





8,502

7,006





Add: Merger-related charges and other 38

-





39

9





Add: Impairments 2 -

-





-

11





Less: Gains on investees' property sales 3 -

(13)





-

(21)





Less: Gain on asset dispositions 4 -

(2)





-

(2)





Income tax effect of above adjustments 17

23





18

14





Less: Income tax special items -

-





(100)

-





Adjusted net income ** $ 690

$ 593

16 %

$ 1,338

$ 1,006

33 %



























Diluted earnings per share, as reported $ 2.38

$ 2.06





$ 4.81

$ 3.20





Adjusted diluted earnings per share** $ 2.26

$ 1.80

26 %

$ 4.35

$ 3.05

43 %

























** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-14 and A-15 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations

on their use.















































1 Six months ended June 30, 2022 includes impairment charges reported in Contract investment amortization of $5 million.





































2 Six months ended June 30, 2022 includes impairment charges reported in Contract investment amortization of $5 million and Equity in earnings of $6 million.





























3 Gains on investees' property sales reported in Equity in earnings.











































4 Gain on asset dispositions reported in Gains and other income, net.



















MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS BY OWNERSHIP TYPE As of June 30, 2023















US & Canada Total International Total Worldwide

Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Managed 632 216,276 1,384 351,187 2,016 567,463 Marriott Hotels 103 57,239 172 53,864 275 111,103 Sheraton 26 20,869 184 61,857 210 82,726 Courtyard 167 27,077 117 25,152 284 52,229 Westin 40 21,868 80 24,666 120 46,534 JW Marriott 22 12,886 72 25,603 94 38,489 The Ritz-Carlton 40 12,077 75 17,824 115 29,901 Renaissance 23 10,245 54 17,327 77 27,572 Four Points 1 134 85 23,643 86 23,777 Le Méridien 1 100 72 20,037 73 20,137 W Hotels 23 6,516 39 10,399 62 16,915 Residence Inn 73 11,857 9 1,116 82 12,973 St. Regis 11 2,169 43 9,780 54 11,949 Delta Hotels by Marriott 25 6,770 27 4,956 52 11,726 Fairfield by Marriott 6 1,431 71 8,877 77 10,308 The Luxury Collection 6 2,296 41 7,983 47 10,279 Gaylord Hotels 6 10,220 - - 6 10,220 Aloft 2 505 44 9,624 46 10,129 AC Hotels by Marriott 8 1,512 68 8,466 76 9,978 Autograph Collection 9 2,870 23 3,514 32 6,384 Marriott Executive Apartments - - 36 5,159 36 5,159 SpringHill Suites 25 4,241 - - 25 4,241 Element 3 810 14 2,952 17 3,762 EDITION 5 1,379 11 2,309 16 3,688 Protea Hotels - - 25 3,081 25 3,081 Moxy 1 380 6 1,092 7 1,472 Tribute Portfolio - - 9 1,252 9 1,252 TownePlace Suites 6 825 - - 6 825 Bulgari - - 7 654 7 654 Franchised 5,192 744,050 1,117 204,600 6,309 948,650 Courtyard 885 118,187 114 21,276 999 139,463 Fairfield by Marriott 1,140 107,312 51 8,966 1,191 116,278 Residence Inn 783 93,400 28 3,719 811 97,119 Marriott Hotels 233 74,401 63 18,167 296 92,568 Sheraton 144 44,781 74 21,831 218 66,612 SpringHill Suites 511 59,267 - - 511 59,267 Autograph Collection 141 27,559 115 24,514 256 52,073 TownePlace Suites 489 49,571 - - 489 49,571 Westin 92 31,075 27 7,858 119 38,933 Four Points 156 23,629 62 10,449 218 34,078 Aloft 158 22,580 22 3,607 180 26,187 AC Hotels by Marriott 105 17,320 49 8,665 154 25,985 Renaissance 64 18,075 30 7,671 94 25,746 Moxy 31 5,797 92 17,323 123 23,120 City Express by Marriott - - 149 17,300 149 17,300 Delta Hotels by Marriott 63 14,273 13 2,998 76 17,271 Tribute Portfolio 58 9,364 34 4,050 92 13,414 The Luxury Collection 11 3,112 52 9,602 63 12,714 Le Méridien 25 5,749 20 5,244 45 10,993 Element 80 10,712 2 269 82 10,981 JW Marriott 12 6,072 12 2,733 24 8,805 Design Hotels 10 1,385 70 5,187 80 6,572 Protea Hotels - - 33 2,622 33 2,622 The Ritz-Carlton 1 429 - - 1 429 W Hotels - - 1 246 1 246 Bulgari - - 2 161 2 161 Marriott Executive Apartments - - 2 142 2 142

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS BY OWNERSHIP TYPE As of June 30, 2023















US & Canada Total International Total Worldwide

Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Owned/Leased 14 4,656 38 9,209 52 13,865 Marriott Hotels 2 1,308 6 2,064 8 3,372 Courtyard 7 987 4 894 11 1,881 Sheraton - - 4 1,830 4 1,830 W Hotels 2 779 2 665 4 1,444 Westin 1 1,073 - - 1 1,073 Protea Hotels - - 5 912 5 912 Renaissance 1 317 2 505 3 822 The Ritz-Carlton - - 2 550 2 550 JW Marriott - - 1 496 1 496 The Luxury Collection - - 3 383 3 383 Autograph Collection - - 5 361 5 361 Residence Inn 1 192 1 140 2 332 Tribute Portfolio - - 2 249 2 249 St. Regis - - 1 160 1 160 Residences 68 7,199 51 5,187 119 12,386 The Ritz-Carlton Residences 40 4,431 17 1,506 57 5,937 St. Regis Residences 10 1,196 12 1,562 22 2,758 W Residences 10 1,089 7 547 17 1,636 Westin Residences 3 266 2 353 5 619 Bulgari Residences - - 5 514 5 514 Sheraton Residences - - 2 282 2 282 Marriott Hotels Residences - - 2 246 2 246 The Luxury Collection Residences 1 91 3 115 4 206 EDITION Residences 3 90 - - 3 90 Le Méridien Residences - - 1 62 1 62 JW Marriott Residences 1 36 - - 1 36 Timeshare* 72 18,839 21 3,906 93 22,745 Yacht* - - 1 149 1 149 Grand Total 5,978 991,020 2,612 574,238 8,590 1,565,258

*Timeshare and Yacht counts are included in this table by geographical location. For external reporting purposes, these offerings are captured within "Unallocated corporate and other." In the above table, The Luxury Collection, Autograph Collection and Tribute Portfolio include seven total properties that we acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group plc in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under such brands after the completion of planned renovations.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS BY TIER As of June 30, 2023















US & Canada Total International Total Worldwide Total Systemwide Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Luxury 198 54,648 408 93,792 606 148,440 JW Marriott 34 18,958 85 28,832 119 47,790 JW Marriott Residences 1 36 - - 1 36 The Ritz-Carlton 41 12,506 77 18,374 118 30,880 The Ritz-Carlton Residences 40 4,431 17 1,506 57 5,937 The Luxury Collection 17 5,408 96 17,968 113 23,376 The Luxury Collection Residences 1 91 3 115 4 206 W Hotels 25 7,295 42 11,310 67 18,605 W Residences 10 1,089 7 547 17 1,636 St. Regis 11 2,169 44 9,940 55 12,109 St. Regis Residences 10 1,196 12 1,562 22 2,758 EDITION 5 1,379 11 2,309 16 3,688 EDITION Residences 3 90 - - 3 90 Bulgari - - 9 815 9 815 Bulgari Residences - - 5 514 5 514 Premium 1,070 359,807 1,131 296,246 2,201 656,053 Marriott Hotels 338 132,948 241 74,095 579 207,043 Marriott Hotels Residences - - 2 246 2 246 Sheraton 170 65,650 262 85,518 432 151,168 Sheraton Residences - - 2 282 2 282 Westin 133 54,016 107 32,524 240 86,540 Westin Residences 3 266 2 353 5 619 Autograph Collection 150 30,429 143 28,389 293 58,818 Renaissance 88 28,637 86 25,503 174 54,140 Le Méridien 26 5,849 92 25,281 118 31,130 Le Méridien Residences - - 1 62 1 62 Delta Hotels by Marriott 88 21,043 40 7,954 128 28,997 Tribute Portfolio 58 9,364 45 5,551 103 14,915 Gaylord Hotels 6 10,220 - - 6 10,220 Design Hotels 10 1,385 70 5,187 80 6,572 Marriott Executive Apartments - - 38 5,301 38 5,301 Select 4,638 557,726 1,051 180,145 5,689 737,871 Courtyard 1,059 146,251 235 47,322 1,294 193,573 Fairfield by Marriott 1,146 108,743 122 17,843 1,268 126,586 Residence Inn 857 105,449 38 4,975 895 110,424 SpringHill Suites 536 63,508 - - 536 63,508 Four Points 157 23,763 147 34,092 304 57,855 TownePlace Suites 495 50,396 - - 495 50,396 Aloft 160 23,085 66 13,231 226 36,316 AC Hotels by Marriott 113 18,832 117 17,131 230 35,963 Moxy 32 6,177 98 18,415 130 24,592 City Express by Marriott - - 149 17,300 149 17,300 Element 83 11,522 16 3,221 99 14,743 Protea Hotels - - 63 6,615 63 6,615 Timeshare* 72 18,839 21 3,906 93 22,745 Yacht* - - 1 149 1 149 Grand Total 5,978 991,020 2,612 574,238 8,590 1,565,258















*Timeshare and Yacht counts are included in this table by geographical location. For external reporting purposes, these offerings are captured within "Unallocated corporate and other." In the above table, The Luxury Collection, Autograph Collection and Tribute Portfolio include seven total properties that we acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group plc in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under such brands after the completion of planned renovations.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $





















Comparable Company-Operated US & Canada Properties

























Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Brand

2023 vs. 2022

2023 vs. 2022

2023 vs. 2022 JW Marriott

$239.29 3.4 %

73.5 % 1.2 % pts.

$325.62 1.8 % The Ritz-Carlton

$341.14 -5.3 %

68.0 % -2.8 % pts.

$501.41 -1.4 % W Hotels

$245.95 -3.0 %

69.7 % 1.1 % pts.

$352.76 -4.5 % Composite US & Canada Luxury1

$294.05 -1.8 %

70.8 % -0.6 % pts.

$415.17 -1.0 % Marriott Hotels

$178.84 9.1 %

74.0 % 2.0 % pts.

$241.71 6.2 % Sheraton

$165.07 10.0 %

71.3 % 3.7 % pts.

$231.43 4.3 % Westin

$182.94 4.5 %

72.4 % 0.1 % pts.

$252.54 4.4 % Composite US & Canada Premium2

$174.50 8.2 %

72.9 % 2.0 % pts.

$239.46 5.2 % US & Canada Full-Service3

$200.09 4.9 %

72.4 % 1.5 % pts.

$276.23 2.7 % Courtyard

$119.10 7.2 %

70.9 % 0.7 % pts.

$168.00 6.2 % Residence Inn

$155.77 4.6 %

79.4 % -0.8 % pts.

$196.18 5.6 % Composite US & Canada Select4

$131.11 6.7 %

73.6 % 0.4 % pts.

$178.23 6.1 % US & Canada - All5

$183.42 5.2 %

72.7 % 1.2 % pts.

$252.26 3.4 %











































Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties

























Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Brand

2023 vs. 2022

2023 vs. 2022

2023 vs. 2022 JW Marriott

$231.03 2.2 %

73.9 % 0.8 % pts.

$312.77 1.1 % The Ritz-Carlton

$339.82 -4.6 %

68.5 % -2.4 % pts.

$496.03 -1.3 % W Hotels

$245.95 -3.0 %

69.7 % 1.1 % pts.

$352.76 -4.5 % Composite US & Canada Luxury1

$278.74 -1.4 %

71.5 % -0.2 % pts.

$389.71 -1.1 % Marriott Hotels

$149.83 9.1 %

71.5 % 2.8 % pts.

$209.46 4.9 % Sheraton

$130.81 10.3 %

69.4 % 3.8 % pts.

$188.57 4.3 % Westin

$167.26 6.0 %

72.8 % 1.6 % pts.

$229.72 3.7 % Composite US & Canada Premium2

$151.77 7.5 %

71.2 % 2.6 % pts.

$213.20 3.6 % US & Canada Full-Service3

$166.16 5.7 %

71.2 % 2.2 % pts.

$233.29 2.3 % Courtyard

$119.91 6.6 %

73.4 % 0.9 % pts.

$163.46 5.2 % Residence Inn

$135.41 5.7 %

79.2 % -0.8 % pts.

$170.95 6.8 % Fairfield by Marriott

$99.75 6.6 %

73.7 % 1.1 % pts.

$135.38 5.0 % Composite US & Canada Select4

$117.94 6.3 %

75.3 % 0.7 % pts.

$156.71 5.4 % US & Canada - All5

$137.93 6.0 %

73.6 % 1.3 % pts.

$187.44 4.1 %











































1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION.







2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels by Marriott, and Gaylord Hotels.

Systemwide also includes Le Méridien and Tribute Portfolio.















3 Includes Composite US & Canada Luxury and Composite US & Canada Premium.









4 Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element,

and AC Hotels by Marriott. Systemwide also includes Moxy.















5 Includes US & Canada Full-Service and Composite US & Canada Select.















MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $





















Comparable Company-Operated US & Canada Properties

























Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Brand

2023 vs. 2022

2023 vs. 2022

2023 vs. 2022 JW Marriott

$244.53 16.2 %

72.4 % 8.1 % pts.

$337.98 3.1 % The Ritz-Carlton

$336.63 1.5 %

66.5 % 2.6 % pts.

$506.40 -2.4 % W Hotels

$236.64 2.6 %

64.5 % 5.0 % pts.

$367.07 -5.4 % Composite US & Canada Luxury1

$300.81 7.5 %

69.1 % 5.2 % pts.

$435.41 -0.7 % Marriott Hotels

$167.20 22.7 %

69.8 % 7.6 % pts.

$239.52 9.3 % Sheraton

$157.27 21.1 %

68.0 % 8.3 % pts.

$231.34 6.3 % Westin

$168.41 16.5 %

68.3 % 5.4 % pts.

$246.75 7.2 % Composite US & Canada Premium2

$163.84 21.9 %

69.2 % 8.2 % pts.

$236.68 7.5 % US & Canada Full-Service3

$193.16 16.7 %

69.2 % 7.6 % pts.

$279.14 3.9 % Courtyard

$109.79 16.3 %

66.6 % 4.0 % pts.

$164.85 9.4 % Residence Inn

$149.76 10.8 %

77.1 % 1.7 % pts.

$194.23 8.4 % Composite US & Canada Select4

$122.96 14.4 %

70.0 % 3.4 % pts.

$175.68 8.9 % US & Canada - All5

$176.19 16.3 %

69.4 % 6.6 % pts.

$253.92 5.3 %











































Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties

























Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Brand

2023 vs. 2022

2023 vs. 2022

2023 vs. 2022 JW Marriott

$235.59 13.0 %

72.8 % 7.0 % pts.

$323.77 2.1 % The Ritz-Carlton

$332.42 2.1 %

66.5 % 3.0 % pts.

$499.79 -2.5 % W Hotels

$236.64 2.6 %

64.5 % 5.0 % pts.

$367.07 -5.4 % Composite US & Canada Luxury1

$282.13 7.4 %

69.6 % 5.3 % pts.

$405.18 -0.7 % Marriott Hotels

$139.24 20.4 %

67.4 % 7.4 % pts.

$206.73 7.2 % Sheraton

$120.28 20.4 %

65.0 % 7.6 % pts.

$185.11 6.2 % Westin

$157.19 17.1 %

69.1 % 6.3 % pts.

$227.45 6.4 % Composite US & Canada Premium2

$141.97 18.8 %

67.3 % 7.3 % pts.

$210.86 5.8 % US & Canada Full-Service3

$157.86 16.3 %

67.6 % 7.1 % pts.

$233.54 4.0 % Courtyard

$109.49 13.9 %

69.2 % 3.9 % pts.

$158.31 7.4 % Residence Inn

$126.70 10.4 %

76.1 % 1.2 % pts.

$166.39 8.7 % Fairfield by Marriott

$89.84 10.7 %

69.0 % 2.8 % pts.

$130.20 6.2 % Composite US & Canada Select4

$108.40 12.3 %

71.4 % 3.1 % pts.

$151.85 7.5 % US & Canada - All5

$128.91 14.3 %

69.8 % 4.7 % pts.

$184.64 6.5 %

































































1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION.







2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels by Marriott, and Gaylord Hotels.

Systemwide also includes Le Méridien and Tribute Portfolio.















3 Includes Composite US & Canada Luxury and Composite US & Canada Premium.









4 Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element,

and AC Hotels by Marriott. Systemwide also includes Moxy.















5 Includes US & Canada Full-Service and Composite US & Canada Select.















MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $





















Comparable Company-Operated International Properties

























Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2023 vs. 2022

2023 vs. 2022

2023 vs. 2022 Greater China

$90.90 124.5 %

69.5 % 27.9 % pts.

$130.86 34.3 % Asia Pacific excluding China

$109.48 45.1 %

67.0 % 9.7 % pts.

$163.43 24.1 % Caribbean & Latin America

$160.93 10.1 %

62.8 % 2.1 % pts.

$256.25 6.4 % Europe

$205.13 24.2 %

75.0 % 5.8 % pts.

$273.43 14.5 % Middle East & Africa

$116.06 20.0 %

63.8 % 4.2 % pts.

$182.05 12.2 %





















International - All1

$121.50 43.8 %

68.2 % 14.1 % pts.

$178.06 14.0 %





















Worldwide2

$148.66 19.9 %

70.2 % 8.5 % pts.

$211.77 5.5 %











































Comparable Systemwide International Properties

























Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2023 vs. 2022

2023 vs. 2022

2023 vs. 2022 Greater China

$84.99 125.2 %

68.5 % 28.5 % pts.

$124.03 31.5 % Asia Pacific excluding China

$111.21 47.6 %

67.3 % 9.3 % pts.

$165.20 27.1 % Caribbean & Latin America

$138.71 11.9 %

63.3 % 1.6 % pts.

$218.98 9.0 % Europe

$161.98 24.5 %

73.8 % 6.9 % pts.

$219.59 12.8 % Middle East & Africa

$109.70 22.6 %

63.0 % 3.9 % pts.

$174.24 15.0 %





















International - All1

$119.21 39.1 %

68.2 % 12.4 % pts.

$174.91 13.7 %





















Worldwide2

$132.17 13.5 %

71.9 % 4.7 % pts.

$183.79 6.0 %





















1 Includes Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.



2 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.









































MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $





















Comparable Company-Operated International Properties

























Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2023 vs. 2022

2023 vs. 2022

2023 vs. 2022 Greater China

$87.42 100.1 %

67.1 % 25.9 % pts.

$130.35 22.8 % Asia Pacific excluding China

$113.94 73.2 %

67.5 % 16.9 % pts.

$168.81 29.9 % Caribbean & Latin America

$178.07 25.3 %

64.6 % 6.2 % pts.

$275.87 13.1 % Europe

$166.09 37.4 %

68.0 % 12.3 % pts.

$244.08 12.5 % Middle East & Africa

$128.26 18.3 %

66.9 % 4.0 % pts.

$191.80 11.3 %





















International - All1

$118.74 51.9 %

67.1 % 16.5 % pts.

$176.87 14.5 %





















Worldwide2

$143.96 30.4 %

68.1 % 12.2 % pts.

$211.32 7.2 %











































Comparable Systemwide International Properties

























Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2023 vs. 2022

2023 vs. 2022

2023 vs. 2022 Greater China

$81.68 100.6 %

66.0 % 26.1 % pts.

$123.72 21.3 % Asia Pacific excluding China

$113.64 73.5 %

67.4 % 16.2 % pts.

$168.73 31.9 % Caribbean & Latin America

$152.12 26.0 %

65.4 % 6.6 % pts.

$232.60 13.2 % Europe

$130.71 39.8 %

65.6 % 13.2 % pts.

$199.11 11.7 % Middle East & Africa

$119.67 20.7 %

65.6 % 4.0 % pts.

$182.48 13.4 %





















International - All1

$114.17 49.5 %

66.1 % 15.4 % pts.

$172.71 14.6 %





















Worldwide2

$124.38 22.4 %

68.7 % 8.0 % pts.

$181.11 8.1 %





















1 Includes Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.



2 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.





















MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in millions)

























Fiscal Year 2023











First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Total









Net income, as reported $ 757

$ 726

$ 1,483









Cost reimbursement revenue (4,147)

(4,457)

(8,604)









Reimbursed expenses 4,136

4,366

8,502









Interest expense 126

140

266









Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 1

1

2









Provision for income taxes 87

238

325









Depreciation and amortization 44

48

92









Contract investment amortization 21

22

43









Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses 31

38

69









Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures 4

3

7









Stock-based compensation 37

56

93









Merger-related charges and other 1

38

39









Adjusted EBITDA ** $ 1,098

$ 1,219

$ 2,317































Change from 2022 Adjusted EBITDA ** 45 %

20 %

30 %

































Fiscal Year 2022



First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Total

Net income, as reported $ 377

$ 678

$ 630

$ 673

$ 2,358

Cost reimbursement revenue (3,146)

(3,920)

(3,931)

(4,420)

(15,417)

Reimbursed expenses 3,179

3,827

3,786

4,349

15,141

Interest expense 93

95

100

115

403

Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 1

2

2

1

6

Provision for income taxes 99

200

239

218

756

Depreciation and amortization 48

49

50

46

193

Contract investment amortization 24

19

22

24

89

Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses 26

29

32

31

118

Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures 13

3

7

4

27

Stock-based compensation 44

52

48

48

192

Merger-related charges and other 9

-

2

1

12

Gains on investees' property sales (8)

(13)

(2)

-

(23)

Gain on asset dispositions -

(2)

-

-

(2)

Adjusted EBITDA ** $ 759

$ 1,019

$ 985

$ 1,090

$ 3,853













































** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-14 and A-15 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.





MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST

THIRD QUARTER 2023

($ in millions)



































Range









Estimated

Third Quarter 2023



Third Quarter 2022 **



Net income excluding certain items 1 $ 602

$ 629







Interest expense 140

140







Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 2

2







Provision for income taxes 193

201







Depreciation and amortization 50

50







Contract investment amortization 23

23







Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses 35

35







Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures 4

4







Stock-based compensation 56

56







Adjusted EBITDA ** $ 1,105

$ 1,140

$ 985



















Increase over 2022 Adjusted EBITDA ** 12 %

16 %







































** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. See pages A-14 and A-15 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures



and the limitations on their use.



























1 Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and merger-related charges and other expenses, each of which the company





cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant, except for depreciation and amortization classified



in reimbursed expenses, which is included in the caption "Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses" above. Guidance does not



reflect any asset sales that may occur during the year, which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts,



and which may be significant.















MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST

FULL YEAR 2023

($ in millions)



































Range









Estimated

Full Year 2023



Full Year 2022**



Net income excluding certain items 1 $ 2,635

$ 2,722







Interest expense 568

568







Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 6

6







Provision for income taxes 690

718







Depreciation and amortization 190

190







Contract investment amortization 90

90







Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses 138

138







Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures 17

17







Stock-based compensation 201

201







Adjusted EBITDA ** $ 4,535

$ 4,650

$ 3,853



















Increase over 2022 Adjusted EBITDA ** 18 %

21 %







































** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. See pages A-14 and A-15 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures



and the limitations on their use.



























1 Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and merger-related charges and other expenses, each of which the company





cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant, except for depreciation and amortization classified



in reimbursed expenses, which is included in the caption "Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses" above. Guidance does not



reflect any asset sales that may occur during the year, which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts,



and which may be significant.













MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES

In our press release and schedules, and on the related conference call, we report certain financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). We discuss the manner in which the non-GAAP measures reported in this press release and schedules are determined and management's reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures below, and the press release schedules reconcile the most directly comparable GAAP measure to each non-GAAP measure that we refer to. Although management evaluates and presents these non-GAAP measures for the reasons described below, please be aware that these non-GAAP measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, operating income, net income, earnings per share or any other comparable operating measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, we may calculate and/or present these non-GAAP financial measures differently than measures with the same or similar names that other companies report, and as a result, the non-GAAP measures we report may not be comparable to those reported by others.

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income Margin. Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin exclude cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, merger-related charges and other expenses, and certain non-cash impairment charges. Adjusted operating income margin reflects Adjusted operating income divided by Adjusted total revenues. We believe that these are meaningful metrics because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share. Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect our net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the impact of cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, merger-related charges and other expenses, certain non-cash impairment charges, gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees (when applicable), the income tax effect of these adjustments, and income tax special items. The income tax special items primarily related to the resolution of a prior year tax audit. We calculate the income tax effect of the adjustments using an estimated tax rate applicable to each adjustment. We believe that these measures are meaningful indicators of our performance because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). Adjusted EBITDA reflects net income excluding the impact of the following items: cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization (including depreciation and amortization classified in "Reimbursed expenses," as discussed below), provision for income taxes, merger-related charges and other expenses, and stock-based compensation expense for all periods presented. When applicable, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes certain non-cash impairment charges related to equity investments and gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees.

In our presentations of Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, and Adjusted EBITDA, we exclude a one-time cost in the 2022 first half related to certain property-level adjustments related to compensation and transition costs associated with the Starwood merger, which we record in the "Merger-related charges and other" caption of our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (our "Income Statements"), to allow for period-over period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We also exclude non-cash impairment charges (if above a specified threshold) related to our management and franchise contracts (if the impairment is non-routine), leases, equity investments, and other capitalized assets, which we record in the "Contract investment amortization," "Depreciation, amortization, and other," and "Equity in earnings" captions of our Income Statements to allow for period-over period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We exclude cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, which relate to property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners. We do not operate these programs and services to generate a profit over the long term, and accordingly, when we recover the costs that we incur for these programs and services from our hotel owners, we do not seek a mark-up. For property-level services, our owners typically reimburse us at the same time that we incur expenses. However, for centralized programs and services, our owners may reimburse us before or after we incur expenses, causing timing differences between the costs we incur and the related reimbursement from hotel owners in our operating and net income. Over the long term, these programs and services are not designed to impact our economics, either positively or negatively. Because we do not retain any such profits or losses over time, we exclude the net impact when evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating results.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful indicator of our operating performance because it permits period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA also facilitates comparison with results from other lodging companies because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels, and credit ratings. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provisions for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. Our Adjusted EBITDA also excludes depreciation and amortization expense, which we report under "Depreciation, amortization, and other" as well as depreciation and amortization classified in "Contract investment amortization," "Reimbursed expenses," and "Equity in earnings" of our Income Statements, because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets. Depreciation and amortization classified in "Reimbursed expenses" reflects depreciation and amortization of Marriott-owned assets, for which we receive cash from owners to reimburse the company for its investments made for the benefit of the system. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative costs of productive assets and the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. We exclude stock-based compensation expense in all periods presented to address the considerable variability among companies in recording compensation expense because companies use stock-based payment awards differently, both in the type and quantity of awards granted.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES

RevPAR. In addition to the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, we present Revenue per Available Room ("RevPAR") as a performance measure. We believe RevPAR is a meaningful indicator of our performance because it measures the period-over-period change in room revenues for comparable properties. RevPAR relates to property level revenue and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures, such as revenues, and should not be viewed as necessarily correlating with our fee revenue. We calculate RevPAR by dividing room sales (recorded in local currency) for comparable properties by room nights available for the period. We present growth in comparative RevPAR on a constant dollar basis, which we calculate by applying exchange rates for the current period to each period presented. We believe constant dollar analysis provides valuable information regarding our properties' performance as it removes currency fluctuations from the presentation of such results.

