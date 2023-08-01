Melio Offers A Lifeline To Small Businesses With Launch Of Pay Over Time

New Accounts Payable Product Provides Small Businesses With Flexible Terms To Pay Vendors

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Melio , a leading B2B payments platform for small businesses, today announced the launch of Pay Over Time, the first product that enables small businesses to pay vendors and business bills in monthly installments, while their suppliers get paid in full and on time. The product, powered by Credit Key, will provide eligible small businesses with instant access to capital of up to $50,000 through their Melio account.

"We're proud to be providing more flexibility to small businesses that need to pay bills and invoices with strict terms, enabling our customers to better align their spend and income," said Matan Bar, Melio co-founder and CEO. "This unique Accounts Payable service enables business bills to be paid in installments, providing our customers with an additional layer of cash flow flexibility."

Payment terms are traditionally set by vendors and small businesses have to meet them. Pay Over Time gives business owners the option to extend the time they have to pay their bills. While their vendors still get paid on time, business owners can pay in net 30 terms or in up to 12 equal monthly installments.

"Melio is continuing to scale rapidly and offer new products to meet the evolving needs of small business owners," said Ilan Atias, Melio co-founder and CTO. "This product will be a gamechanger for small businesses because of the ease of use – with Pay Over Time small businesses have a tool embedded into their pay flow to quickly access financing."

Pay Over Time is the latest innovative product offering from Melio, a payments company on a mission to Keep Small Business in Business. This announcement follows the recent launch of Melio's mobile app as well as a partnership with Shopify that provides U.S. merchants with the ability to pay and manage their bills from their Shopify admin.

About Melio:

Melio is a leading B2B payments technology company that enables small and medium-sized businesses to quickly and seamlessly transfer and receive payments, helping them improve cash flow and workflow. As one of the fastest-growing B2B payment solutions in the United States, Melio offers Accounts Payable and Receivable as a service through financial institutions, software providers and marketplaces, transforming how money is moved between businesses. Melio was founded in 2018, with headquarters in New York, an R&D center in Tel Aviv, and western U.S. headquarters in Colorado. For more information, visit meliopayments.com.

