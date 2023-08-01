Scientific Games Seamlessly Launches New Central System for Latvian Lottery

Smooth Migration to Advanced Technology Aligns Latvijas Loto for Future Performance and Growth

ATLANTA, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games announces the successful launch of a new central gaming system for Latvijas Loto. The launch was highlighted by a seamless transition from the company's legacy technology to the AEGIS central system and will align the Lottery for future growth. The system powers sales for draw-based games Eurojackpot, Vikinglotto, SuperBingo, Latloto 5/35, Keno and Loto5, as well as Scientific Games' world-leading instant games, called momentloterijas, in the north-eastern European country.

Edgars Lediņš, Chairman of the Board of Latvijas Loto, said, "We are extremely happy with our recent system conversion to more advanced technology. Scientific Games continues to provide superior products and services, making our decades-long partnership a true success. Our new central system will provide enhanced data security and flexibility to support Latvijas Loto through our next era of responsible growth to benefit the Latvian state budget, as well as separate education and sports programs for Latvian children and youth."

As part of a new 10-year contract, Scientific Games will also provide the company's high-performance WAVE X retailer terminals, as well as maintenance and support across the Latvijas Loto retailer network.

Michael Conforti, President of International & Strategic Accounts for Scientific Games, said, "We're pleased that our collaboration with Latvijas Loto has resulted in a successful transition to a new central system to power lottery sales in Latvia. The agility of the new system will allow Latvijas Loto the opportunity to grow and add products and distribution channels in the coming decade."

Scientific Games has supplied Latvijas Loto with systems and retail technology for more than 20 years. Being the largest lottery systems technology provider in Europe, Scientific Games supplies games, technologies, analytics and services to 130 lotteries in 50 countries worldwide.

