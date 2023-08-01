TRIUMPH HIGHER EDUCATION GROUP ACQUIRES GECKO HOSPITALITY

Triumph Bolsters Workforce Development Portfolio with National Leader in Hospitality Recruiting

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Talent Solutions LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Triumph Higher Education Group LLC (Triumph), announces the acquisition of Gecko Hospitality Inc. , a national leader in the hospitality and restaurant recruitment industry. This strategic move marks a significant expansion in Triumph's commitment to supporting the global culinary and hospitality industry by providing comprehensive solutions for both employers and employees.

Named to Forbes list of "America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms , Gecko Hospitality Inc. and its franchise partners have helped place more than 25,000 professionals in the hospitality and restaurant industry since it was founded in 2000. Headquartered in Ft. Myers, Florida, the firm's national network deploys a rigorous seven-step process to match qualified professionals with premier global clients. Among Gecko Hospitality's 1,200 hospitality clients are top-tier hotels, clubs, resorts, and senior living facilities as well as fine dining, catering, and fast casual establishments.

"Gecko Hospitality's proven track record of carefully and methodically placing and supporting professionals underscores our mission to cultivate a lifetime of rewarding and meaningful careers in culinary and hospitality industries," said Jack Larson, Triumph Higher Education Group's CEO and president. "We are committed to transforming the workforce landscape by leveraging technology and innovative strategies to identify, educate, attract, upskill, and retain top talent for great companies," added Larson.

Gecko Hospitality Inc. will continue to operate under its current name and leadership. "We are excited to join Triumph and the vast opportunities it brings to our clients, candidates, and team," said Robert Krzak, founder and president of Gecko Hospitality Inc. "This partnership empowers us to scale our operations while retaining the personalized touch and dedication that our clients have come to expect from Gecko Hospitality and our network of local representatives."

About Triumph Higher Education Group LLC

Headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, Triumph Higher Education Group LLC, is a global organization dedicated to providing dynamic high-quality experiences using superior technology and education to create exceptional outcomes. Triumph owns Triumph Talent Solutions LLC, an educational and training platform for high schools, alumni, and enterprises, in addition to Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts , the largest accredited provider of online and campus-based culinary training and education in the U.S. (based on comparable student data currently reported in IPEDS). For more information visit, Triumph Higher Education Group.

About Gecko Hospitality

Based in Fort Myers, FL, Gecko Hospitality is the largest recruiting firm dedicated solely to the hospitality and restaurant industry. Gecko Hospitality's national network of recruiters and franchise partners connects top-tier talent to companies within the hospitality and restaurant industries. Gecko's rigorous seven-step interview and placement process ensures only the best candidates are selected to fit the culture and requirements of its clients. Gecko is dedicated to elevating the hospitality experience by connecting exceptional professionals with premier organizations. For more information, visit Geckohospitality.com .

