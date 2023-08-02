Princess Cruises, Los Angeles' Hometown Cruise Line, Named Official Cruise Vacation Partner of Los Angeles Rams

Announcement Made During Ceremony at Rams Training Camp Recognizing Fisher House, LA-Based Military Veteran Support Organization

Partnership Includes In-Game Promotions, Sweepstakes, Community Engagement Activities, and More

John Padgett, Princess Cruises President (left) and Jennifer Prince, Chief Commercial Officer for the Los Angeles Rams (right) pose together at the LA Rams Training Camp (PRNewswire)

Air Force veteran Jamie Ash (center) and her husband Najee Shaheed (right) talk with Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman and 2022 Salute To Service Award nominee Rob Havenstein (left) at the LA Rams Training Camp. As part of Military Appreciation Day, Ash and an active-duty Marine supported by LA-based Fisher House received a free Princess cruise and tickets to an upcoming Rams game. (PRNewswire)

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises, the iconic West Coast-based cruise operator whose association with The Love Boat and Hollywood made the cruise line known to all, today announced it has teamed up with the Los Angeles Rams.

As the Official Cruise Line Vacation Partner of the Los Angeles Rams, Princess Cruises will enhance Rams home games by combining the thrill of the game with the excitement of travel. Princess will activate during Rams home games throughout the stadium on the iconic Infinity Screen.

"Princess Cruises and the Rams are both legendary in Los Angeles for creating amazing experiences and appreciating their hometown including the passionate fans, local heroes and the entire community," said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. "It's great for champions to unite to create even more excitement at the Rams House."

Beyond gamedays, Princess Cruises is the presenting sponsor of the Rams digital series called "We Love LA." Fans can follow Rams players around the city which both the Rams and Princess Cruises call home, from shopping with Quentin Lake, to golfing with Ernest Jones, to Cobie Durant visiting a Princess cruise ship docked at the Port of Los Angeles. Fans can watch all episodes on youtube.com/larams. The partnership also includes unique content around the Bye Week featuring Rampage, the Rams mascot, and Princess Cruises.

"The Rams and Princess share in the same values of best-in-class guest experience and game-changing innovation," said Jennifer Prince, Chief Commercial Officer of the Los Angeles Rams. "We also both have deep roots in this region, with Princess as LA's hometown cruise line and the Rams as LA's original professional sports team. As we get ready to kick off the 2023 NFL season, we are thrilled to welcome Princess Cruises to our family of partners and are excited to team up to celebrate and give back to our community that we both call home."

Princess Cruises and the Los Angeles Rams share a commitment to giving back to their community. Underscoring their commitment to the military and all who serve and have served, the organizations joined together on Tuesday, August 1 to recognize Los Angeles-based Fisher House at Rams Training Camp in Irvine, CA. Padgett presented Fisher House Foundation, which provides much-needed services and support to veterans and their families, with a $5,000 donation and awarded free cruises to two military families. In addition, the Rams and their 2022 Salute To Service Award Nominee, offensive lineman Rob Havenstein, presented the two military families with tickets to their November 19 "Salute To Service" home game.

"Fisher House Foundation thanks Princess Cruises and the LA Rams for their support of our military, veterans, and their families," said Ken Fisher, chairman and CEO of Fisher House Foundation. "Fisher Houses are about building community, a mission that both organizations are dedicated to with their work in LA. We wish you all the best as you kick off this partnership and the season."

With the historic ship departure of Princess Patricia in 1965 from Los Angeles, Princess Cruises revolutionized the cruise industry, setting sail on a journey of innovation, luxury, and unforgettable experiences. Over the years, the iconic cruise line captivated the hearts of travelers worldwide.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com.

Additional images and video can be found here.

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

About Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams – Los Angeles' original professional sports team and Super Bowl LVI Champions – stand as one of the oldest franchises in the National Football League and since its founding in 1937, have garnered four World Championships and sent 30 of its members to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As a professional sports team, the organization is committed to be a valuable civic partner and serving the greater Los Angeles area 365 days a year. The Rams play their home games at SoFi Stadium, which is located at Hollywood Park, a 298-acre sports and entertainment destination being developed by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke in Inglewood, CA.

About Fisher House

Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of nearly 100 comfort homes where military and veteran families can stay at no cost while a loved one receives treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical facilities nationwide and in Europe, close to the medical facility they serve. Since its inception, the program has saved military and veteran families an estimated $575 million in out-of-pocket costs for lodging and transportation. Fisher House Foundation also operates the Hero Miles Program, using donated frequent flyer miles to bring family members to the bedside of injured service members, and the Hotels for Heroes program, using donated hotel points to allow family members to stay at hotels near medical centers without charge. The Foundation manages an awards program recognizing programs that support military and veteran communities and scholarship funds for military children, spouses and children of fallen and disabled veterans. www.fisherhouse.org.

