BD Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Continues Strong Performance and Progress Toward Achieving BD 2025 Strategy; Advances Innovation Pipeline and Receives Clearance for Updated BD Alaris™ Infusion System
- Revenue of $4.9 billion increased 5.1% as reported and 6.3% on a currency-neutral basis
- Revenue from base business (which excludes COVID-only diagnostic testing) grew 6.7% as reported, 7.9% currency-neutral or 6.3% organic
- GAAP and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $1.36 and $2.96, respectively
- Company raises full-year base organic revenue growth guidance; maintains full-year adjusted EPS guidance
FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced results for its third quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended June 30, 2023.
Recent Business and ESG Highlights
- Received FDA 510(k) clearance for the updated BD Alaris™ Infusion System.
- Completed the sale of the Surgical Instrumentation platform in the Surgery business unit of the BD Interventional segment to STERIS for $540 million.
- BD Medical:
- BD Life Sciences:
- Opened a new R&D facility in Dublin, which will focus on the commercialization of the Pharmaceutical Systems business unit's first on-body injector device, known as the BD Evolve™ On-Body Injector.
- Issued FY 2022 ESG Report, with notable progress in energy and waste reduction, health care access and diversity.
- Earned HIRC Transparency Partner Badge from the Healthcare Industry Resilience Collaborative (HIRC), demonstrating BD's commitment to transparency as a foundation of supply chain resiliency and progress toward the company's 2030+ ESG goals.
- Named a "Noteworthy Company" in DiversityInc's annual ranking of the top U.S. companies for diversity.
- Recognized as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion for the fifth consecutive year. Top score on 2023 Disability Equality Index® demonstrates ongoing progress in creating employment opportunities for people with disabilities.
- Named to U.S. News & World Report's inaugural "Best Companies to Work For" list.
Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Operating Results
Three Months Ended June 30,
Change
Foreign Currency
(Millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
2023
2022
Revenues
$ 4,878
$ 4,641
5.1 %
6.3 %
Base Revenues1
$ 4,870
$ 4,565
6.7 %
7.9 %
Base Organic Revenue Growth1
5.1 %
6.3 %
Reported Diluted Earnings per Share
$ 1.36
$ 1.28
6.3 %
14.1 %
Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share1
$ 2.96
$ 2.66
11.3 %
15.0 %
1Represents a non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in the attached financial tables. Base Revenues denotes total revenues less estimated revenues for COVID-19-only diagnostic testing. Base Organic Revenue Growth further excludes the contribution from inorganic revenues from acquisitions, which is defined as revenues recognized during the first 12 months post-acquisition.
Geographic Results
Revenues (Millions of dollars)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Reported Change
Foreign Currency
2023
2022
United States
$ 2,772
$ 2,643
4.9 %
4.9 %
International
$ 2,106
$ 1,998
5.4 %
8.2 %
Total Revenues
$ 4,878
$ 4,641
5.1 %
6.3 %
1Represents a non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in the attached financial tables.
Segment Results
Revenues (Millions of dollars)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Reported
Foreign Currency
Reported Change
Foreign Currency
2023
2022
BD Medical
$ 2,434
$ 2,191
11.1 %
12.2 %
11.1 %
12.2 %
BD Life Sciences
$ 1,226
$ 1,309
(6.3) %
(5.0) %
(1.2) %
0.2 %
BD Interventional
$ 1,218
$ 1,142
6.7 %
8.1 %
6.7 %
8.1 %
Total Revenues
$ 4,878
$ 4,641
5.1 %
6.3 %
6.7 %
7.9 %
1Represents a non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in the attached financial tables. Base Revenues denotes total revenues less estimated revenues for COVID-19-only diagnostic testing.
The BD Medical segment includes the Medication Delivery Solutions (MDS), Medication Management Solutions (MMS), and Pharmaceutical Systems (PS) business units. BD Medical revenue growth was driven by strong double-digit growth in MMS and PS.
- MDS performance reflects continued execution of our comprehensive Vascular Access Management strategy, which drove strong performance in BD Posiflush™ and our Catheter Solutions in both the US and international markets. The unit's performance also reflects a favorable comparison to prior-year COVID restrictions in China that was partially offset by negative impacts from the comparison to prior-year COVID vaccination device demand and planned strategic portfolio exits in the current quarter.
- MMS performance reflects strong growth in Pharmacy Automation, led by our Parata and BD ROWA™ solutions. The unit's performance also reflects double-digit growth in Dispensing driven by our continued focus on innovation to improve workflows and efficiencies, evidenced by performance of our BD Pyxis™ and BD HealthSight™ portfolio.
- PS performance reflects our strong leadership position in pre-fillable solutions such as BD Hypak™ and innovative products like BD Neopak™, BD Effivax™ and BD Hylok™, which drove another quarter of double-digit growth while supporting increased demand in high-growth categories like biologics.
The BD Life Sciences segment includes the Integrated Diagnostic Solutions (IDS) and Biosciences (BDB) business units. BD Life Sciences performance reflects a decline in COVID-only diagnostic testing revenues and performance in the segment's base business that was about flat. The segment's base business performance reflects high-single digit growth in BDB that was offset by a decline in base IDS revenues due to the comparison to higher prior-year flu/COVID respiratory testing revenues, which impacted the segment's base business revenue growth by approximately 400 basis points, and the impact of US distributor de-stocking in Specimen Management.
- IDS performance reflects the decline in COVID-only diagnostic testing revenues as well as the impacts in the base business from higher prior-year respiratory testing revenues and distributor de-stocking. Partially offsetting these declines was double-digit growth in our Microbiology platform driven by continued adoption of our BD Kiestra™ IdentifA and Total Modular Track solutions, and strong demand for blood culture and ID/AST reagents. IDS base business performance also reflects continued strong growth from Molecular IVD assays leveraging the BD COR™ System and the incremental BD Max™ System installed base.
- BDB performance reflects double-digit growth in Cancer reagents leveraging our growing installed base of FACSLyric™ analyzers, adoption of FACSDuet™ sample preparation automation and continued strong growth in research reagents enabled by our innovative and differentiated BD Horizon™ dyes.
The BD Interventional segment includes the Surgery, Peripheral Intervention (PI), and Urology & Critical Care (UCC) business units. BD Interventional performance was driven by strong growth across the segment.
- Surgery performance reflects double-digit growth in Advanced Repair and Reconstruction, driven by continued market adoption of the Phasix™ hernia resorbable scaffold and double-digit growth in Biosurgery, aided by TissuePatch™ and Avitene™ hemostat in Greater Asia.
- PI performance reflects double-digit growth in Peripheral Vascular Disease that was driven by broad-based strength across the portfolio including global penetration of the Rotarex™ Atherectomy System. PI growth was tempered by planned strategic portfolio exits and Venclose™ RF Ablation System supplier constraints.
- UCC performance reflects double-digit growth in our PureWick™ solutions for chronic incontinence, driven by continued adoption in both the acute care and alternative care settings. The unit's performance also reflects double-digit growth in Targeted Temperature Management as well as Endourology which reflects the success of the Aptra™ Digital Endoscope System launch and improved supplier performance.
Assumptions and Outlook for Full Year Fiscal 2023
- The company now expects fiscal year 2023 revenues to be approximately $19.3 billion compared to $19.2 billion to $19.3 billion previously announced.
- The company's fiscal year 2023 adjusted diluted EPS guidance of $12.10 to $12.32 remains unchanged but reflects absorbing a $0.02 negative impact from the divestiture of the Surgical Instrumentation platform and a $0.05 negative impact from the latest foreign currency rates. Adjusted EPS guidance also reflects an increase to base business earnings of $0.07, which is offsetting the impact of the divestiture and foreign currency.
Conference Call and Presentation Materials
Basis of Presentation — Continuing Operations
Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Financial Tables
About BD
This press release and accompanying audio webcast on August 3, 2023 contain certain estimates and other forward-looking statements (as defined under Federal securities laws) regarding BD's future prospects and performance, including, but not limited to, future revenues and earnings per share. All such statements are based upon current expectations of BD and involve a number of business risks and uncertainties. Actual results could vary materially from anticipated results described, implied or projected in any forward-looking statement. With respect to such forward-looking statements, a number of factors could cause actual results to vary materially. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the macroeconomic environment on our operations and healthcare spending, including any impact of the current disruptions in the global supply chain on our ability to source raw materials, components and energy sources needed to produce our products, labor constraints, inflationary pressures, currency rate fluctuations and increased interest rates and borrowing costs; geopolitical developments such as the ongoing Russia and Ukraine conflict and the evolving conditions in Asia, which could adversely impact our operations; increases in energy costs and their effect on, among other things, the cost of producing BD's products; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or actions being taken with respect to our products; new or changing laws and regulations impacting our business (including the imposition of tariffs. sanctions, changes in tax laws, new environmental laws and regulations (such as those related to climate change), new cybersecurity or privacy laws or changes in laws impacting international trade), or changes in enforcement practices with respect to such laws; increased labor costs and labor shortages; our suppliers' ability to provide products needed for our operations and BD's ability to maintain favorable supplier arrangements and relationships; legislative or regulatory changes to the U.S. or foreign healthcare systems, potential cuts in governmental healthcare spending or governmental or private measures to contain healthcare costs (including China's volume-based procurement tender process), including changes in pricing and reimbursement policies, which could result in reduced demand for our products or downward pricing pressure; adverse changes in regional, national or foreign economic conditions, particularly in emerging markets, including any impact on our ability to access credit markets and finance our operations; the adverse impact of cyberattacks on our information systems or products; competitive factors including technological advances and new products introduced by competitors; risks relating to our overall indebtedness; the possible impact of COVID-19, including any resurgence or new strains, or other health crises on our business and the global healthcare system, which could result in decreased demand for our products, disruptions to our operations or the operations of our suppliers and customers and our supply chain; interruptions in our manufacturing or sterilization processes or those of our third-party providers, including any restrictions placed on the use of ethylene oxide for sterilization; pricing and market pressures; difficulties inherent in product development, delays in product introductions and uncertainty of market acceptance of new products; the overall timing of the replacement or remediation of the BD Alaris™ Infusion System and return to market in the U.S., which may be impacted by, among other things, customer readiness and our continued engagement with the FDA; our ability to achieve our projected level or mix of product sales; our ability to successfully integrate any businesses we acquire; uncertainties of litigation and/or investigations and/or subpoenas (as described in BD's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC")); and the issuance of new or revised accounting standards, as well as other factors discussed in BD's filings with the SEC. In addition, we have made certain assumptions in making these forward-looking statements. If any of these assumptions are incorrect, BD's actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. We do not intend to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof except as required by applicable laws or regulations.
BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(Unaudited; Amounts in millions, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
% Change
REVENUES
$
4,878
$
4,641
5.1
Cost of products sold
2,778
2,574
7.9
Selling and administrative expense
1,190
1,149
3.5
Research and development expense
306
315
(3.0)
Acquisition-related integration and restructuring expense
70
55
26.2
Other operating (income) expense, net
(13)
11
(220.3)
TOTAL OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
4,329
4,104
5.5
OPERATING INCOME
549
537
2.2
Interest expense
(119)
(99)
19.9
Interest income
24
5
371.8
Other income (expense), net
17
(21)
180.8
INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
471
421
11.8
Income tax provision
64
31
105.5
NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
407
390
4.3
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
(30)
100.0
NET INCOME
407
360
13.0
Preferred stock dividends
(15)
(23)
(33.3)
NET INCOME APPLICABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
$
392
$
338
16.1
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE
Income from Continuing Operations
1.37
1.29
6.2
Loss from Discontinued Operations
—
(0.10)
100.0
Basic Earnings per Share
$
1.37
$
1.18
16.1
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
Income from Continuing Operations
1.36
1.28
6.3
Loss from Discontinued Operations
—
(0.10)
100.0
Diluted Earnings per Share
$
1.36
$
1.18
15.3
AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING (in thousands)
Basic
286,317
285,441
Diluted
287,944
287,297
BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(Unaudited; Amounts in millions, except share and per share data)
Nine Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
% Change
REVENUES
$
14,285
$
14,109
1.2
Cost of products sold
7,816
7,709
1.4
Selling and administrative expense
3,581
3,527
1.5
Research and development expense
956
956
—
Acquisition-related integration and restructuring expense
175
118
48.9
Other operating (income) expense, net
(7)
7
(194.5)
TOTAL OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
12,523
12,316
1.7
OPERATING INCOME
1,762
1,793
(1.7)
Interest expense
(339)
(294)
15.3
Interest income
40
9
350.7
Other income (expense), net
18
(45)
139.5
INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
1,481
1,463
1.2
Income tax provision
104
115
(9.1)
NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
1,376
1,348
2.1
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
144
(100.0)
NET INCOME
1,376
1,491
(7.7)
Preferred stock dividends
(60)
(68)
(11.1)
NET INCOME APPLICABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
$
1,316
$
1,424
(7.6)
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE
Income from Continuing Operations
4.62
4.49
2.9
Income from Discontinued Operations
—
0.50
(100.0)
Basic Earnings per Share
$
4.62
$
4.99
(7.4)
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
Income from Continuing Operations
4.60
4.45
3.4
Income from Discontinued Operations
—
0.50
(100.0)
Diluted Earnings per Share
$
4.60
$
4.95
(7.1)
AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING (in thousands)
Basic
284,830
285,121
Diluted
286,368
287,431
BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in millions)
June 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and equivalents
$
923
$
1,006
Restricted cash
101
153
Short-term investments
8
8
Trade receivables, net
2,414
2,191
Inventories
3,588
3,224
Assets held for sale
271
—
Prepaid expenses and other
1,282
1,559
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
8,588
8,141
Property, plant and equipment, net
6,474
6,012
Goodwill and other intangibles, net
35,897
36,932
Other assets
2,059
1,848
TOTAL ASSETS
$
53,017
$
52,934
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current debt obligations
$
1,856
$
2,179
Other current liabilities
5,021
5,632
Long-term debt
14,926
13,886
Long-term employee benefit obligations
904
902
Deferred income taxes and other liabilities
4,373
5,052
Shareholders' equity
25,937
25,282
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
53,017
$
52,934
BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited; Amounts in millions)
Nine Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income
$
1,376
$
1,491
Less: Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
144
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
1,376
1,348
Depreciation and amortization
1,701
1,648
Change in operating assets and liabilities and other, net
(1,413)
(1,498)
NET CASH PROVIDED BY CONTINUING OPERATING ACTIVITIES
1,665
1,498
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Capital expenditures
(580)
(658)
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
—
(450)
Other, net
(272)
(107)
NET CASH USED FOR CONTINUING INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(853)
(1,215)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Change in short-term debt
49
—
Proceeds from long-term debt
1,662
—
Distribution from Embecta Corp.
—
1,266
Net transfer of cash to Embecta upon spin-off
—
(265)
Payments of debt
(1,716)
(305)
Dividends paid
(849)
(812)
Other, net
(105)
(70)
NET CASH USED FOR CONTINUING FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(959)
(187)
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
Net cash provided by operating activities
—
163
Net cash used for investing activities
—
(11)
Net cash provided by financing activities
—
145
NET CASH PROVIDED BY DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
—
298
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents and restricted cash
13
(26)
NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
(134)
368
OPENING CASH AND EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
1,159
2,392
CLOSING CASH AND EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
$
1,024
$
2,759
BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY
SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE INFORMATION
REVENUES BY BUSINESS SEGMENTS AND UNITS - UNITED STATES
Three Months Ended June 30,
(Unaudited; Amounts in millions)
A
B
C=(A-B)/B
2023
2022
% Change
BD MEDICAL
Medication Delivery Solutions
$
628
$
621
1.0
Medication Management Solutions
587
463
26.7
Pharmaceutical Systems
186
135
37.9
TOTAL
$
1,400
$
1,219
14.8
BD LIFE SCIENCES
Integrated Diagnostic Solutions
$
398
$
499
(20.3)
Biosciences
148
147
0.9
TOTAL
$
546
$
646
(15.5)
BD INTERVENTIONAL
Surgery
$
298
$
274
8.6
Peripheral Intervention
256
255
0.5
Urology and Critical Care
272
248
9.8
TOTAL
$
826
$
777
6.3
TOTAL UNITED STATES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$
2,772
$
2,643
4.9
BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY
SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE INFORMATION
REVENUES BY BUSINESS SEGMENTS AND UNITS - INTERNATIONAL
Three Months Ended June 30, (continued)
(Unaudited; Amounts in millions)
D=(A-B)/B
E=(A-B-C)/B
A
B
C
% Change
2023
2022
FX Impact
Reported
FXN
BD MEDICAL
Medication Delivery Solutions
$
459
$
439
$
(17)
4.4
8.3
Medication Management Solutions
167
144
(4)
16.1
18.6
Pharmaceutical Systems
408
388
(3)
5.1
5.7
TOTAL
$
1,033
$
971
$
(23)
6.4
8.8
BD LIFE SCIENCES
Integrated Diagnostic Solutions
$
460
$
461
$
(13)
(0.3)
2.5
Biosciences
220
201
(4)
9.4
11.4
TOTAL
$
680
$
663
$
(17)
2.7
5.2
BD INTERVENTIONAL
Surgery
$
90
$
77
$
(3)
16.3
20.2
Peripheral Intervention
225
208
(10)
7.8
12.4
Urology and Critical Care
77
79
(4)
(1.7)
2.9
TOTAL
$
392
$
364
$
(16)
7.5
12.0
TOTAL INTERNATIONAL FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$
2,106
$
1,998
$
(56)
5.4
8.2
BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY
SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE INFORMATION
REVENUES BY BUSINESS SEGMENTS AND UNITS - TOTAL
Three Months Ended June 30, (continued)
(Unaudited; Amounts in millions)
D=(A-B)/B
E=(A-B-C)/B
A
B
C
% Change
2023
2022
FX Impact
Reported
FXN
BD MEDICAL
Medication Delivery Solutions
$
1,086
$
1,061
$
(17)
2.4
4.0
Medication Management Solutions
754
607
(4)
24.2
24.8
Pharmaceutical Systems
594
523
(3)
13.5
14.0
TOTAL
$
2,434
$
2,191
$
(23)
11.1
12.2
BD LIFE SCIENCES
Integrated Diagnostic Solutions
$
858
$
961
$
(13)
(10.7)
(9.4)
Biosciences
368
348
(4)
5.8
7.0
TOTAL
$
1,226
$
1,309
$
(17)
(6.3)
(5.0)
BD INTERVENTIONAL
Surgery
$
388
$
352
$
(3)
10.3
11.1
Peripheral Intervention
481
463
(10)
3.8
5.9
Urology and Critical Care
349
326
(4)
7.0
8.1
TOTAL
$
1,218
$
1,142
$
(16)
6.7
8.1
TOTAL REVENUES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$
4,878
$
4,641
$
(56)
5.1
6.3
BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY
SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE INFORMATION
REVENUES BY BUSINESS SEGMENTS AND UNITS - UNITED STATES
Nine Months Ended June 30,
(Unaudited; Amounts in millions)
A
B
C=(A-B)/B
2023
2022
% Change
BD MEDICAL
Medication Delivery Solutions
$
1,863
$
1,831
1.7
Medication Management Solutions
1,701
1,408
20.8
Pharmaceutical Systems
478
363
31.8
TOTAL
$
4,042
$
3,602
12.2
BD LIFE SCIENCES
Integrated Diagnostic Solutions
$
1,327
$
1,732
(23.3)
Biosciences
444
405
9.7
TOTAL
$
1,772
$
2,136
(17.1)
BD INTERVENTIONAL
Surgery
$
880
$
824
6.8
Peripheral Intervention
748
712
5.1
Urology and Critical Care
794
740
7.2
TOTAL
$
2,421
$
2,276
6.4
TOTAL UNITED STATES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$
8,235
$
8,014
2.8
BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY
SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE INFORMATION
REVENUES BY BUSINESS SEGMENTS AND UNITS - INTERNATIONAL
Nine Months Ended June 30, (continued)
(Unaudited; Amounts in millions)
D=(A-B)/B
E=(A-B-C)/B
A
B
C
% Change
2023
2022
FX Impact
Reported
FXN
BD MEDICAL
Medication Delivery Solutions
$
1,332
$
1,375
$
(92)
(3.2)
3.5
Medication Management Solutions
483
430
(32)
12.3
19.7
Pharmaceutical Systems
1,092
1,057
(50)
3.3
8.0
TOTAL
$
2,907
$
2,863
$
(174)
1.5
7.6
BD LIFE SCIENCES
Integrated Diagnostic Solutions
$
1,371
$
1,524
$
(94)
(10.0)
(3.8)
Biosciences
660
617
(35)
7.0
12.8
TOTAL
$
2,031
$
2,140
$
(130)
(5.1)
0.9
BD INTERVENTIONAL
Surgery
$
252
$
229
$
(19)
9.7
17.8
Peripheral Intervention
635
615
(50)
3.2
11.3
Urology and Critical Care
225
247
(23)
(8.7)
0.8
TOTAL
$
1,112
$
1,091
$
(92)
1.9
10.3
TOTAL INTERNATIONAL FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$
6,050
$
6,095
$
(395)
(0.7)
5.7
BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY
SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE INFORMATION
REVENUES BY BUSINESS SEGMENTS AND UNITS - TOTAL
Nine Months Ended June 30, (continued)
(Unaudited; Amounts in millions)
D=(A-B)/B
E=(A-B-C)/B
A
B
C
% Change
2023
2022
FX Impact
Reported
FXN
BD MEDICAL
Medication Delivery Solutions
$
3,195
$
3,207
$
(92)
(0.4)
2.5
Medication Management Solutions
2,184
1,838
(32)
18.8
20.5
Pharmaceutical Systems
1,570
1,420
(50)
10.6
14.1
TOTAL
$
6,949
$
6,465
$
(174)
7.5
10.2
BD LIFE SCIENCES
Integrated Diagnostic Solutions
$
2,699
$
3,255
$
(94)
(17.1)
(14.2)
Biosciences
1,104
1,022
(35)
8.1
11.6
TOTAL
$
3,803
$
4,277
$
(130)
(11.1)
(8.1)
BD INTERVENTIONAL
Surgery
$
1,131
$
1,053
$
(19)
7.4
9.2
Peripheral Intervention
1,383
1,327
(50)
4.2
8.0
Urology and Critical Care
1,019
987
(23)
3.3
5.6
TOTAL
$
3,533
$
3,367
$
(92)
4.9
7.7
TOTAL REVENUES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$
14,285
$
14,109
$
(395)
1.2
4.0
BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY
SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE INFORMATION
RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED REVENUE CHANGE TO BASE REVENUE CHANGE
Three Months Ended June 30,
(Unaudited; Amounts in millions)
D=(A-B)/B
E=(A-B-C)/B
A
B
C
% Change
2023
2022
FX Impact
Reported
FXN
TOTAL REVENUES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$
4,878
$
4,641
$
(56)
5.1
6.3
Less: COVID-19-only Diagnostic Testing Revenues
8
76
—
(89.7)
(89.6)
Base Revenues from Continuing Operations
$
4,870
$
4,565
$
(56)
6.7
7.9
BD LIFE SCIENCES REVENUES
$
1,226
$
1,309
$
(17)
(6.3)
(5.0)
Less: COVID-19-only Diagnostic Testing Revenues
8
76
—
(89.7)
(89.6)
Base BD Life Sciences Revenues
$
1,218
$
1,233
$
(17)
(1.2)
0.2
Integrated Diagnostic Solutions Revenues
$
858
$
961
$
(13)
(10.7)
(9.4)
Less: COVID-19-only Diagnostic Testing Revenues
8
76
—
(89.7)
(89.6)
Base Integrated Diagnostic Solutions Revenues
$
850
$
885
$
(13)
(3.9)
(2.5)
BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY
SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE INFORMATION
RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED REVENUE CHANGE TO BASE REVENUE CHANGE
Nine Months Ended June 30,
(Unaudited; Amounts in millions)
D=(A-B)/B
E=(A-B-C)/B
A
B
C
% Change
2023
2022
FX Impact
Reported
FXN
TOTAL REVENUES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$
14,285
$
14,109
$
(395)
1.2
4.0
Less: COVID-19-only Diagnostic Testing Revenues
56
475
(1)
(88.3)
(88.0)
Base Revenues from Continuing Operations
$
14,229
$
13,634
$
(394)
4.4
7.3
BD LIFE SCIENCES REVENUES
$
3,803
$
4,277
$
(130)
(11.1)
(8.1)
Less: COVID-19-only Diagnostic Testing Revenues
56
475
(1)
(88.3)
(88.0)
Base BD Life Sciences Revenues
$
3,747
$
3,802
$
(128)
(1.5)
1.9
Integrated Diagnostic Solutions Revenues
$
2,699
$
3,255
$
(94)
(17.1)
(14.2)
Less: COVID-19-only Diagnostic Testing Revenues
56
475
(1)
(88.3)
(88.0)
Base Integrated Diagnostic Solutions Revenues
$
2,643
$
2,781
$
(93)
(5.0)
(1.6)
BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY
SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE INFORMATION
RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED REVENUE CHANGE TO BASE ORGANIC REVENUE CHANGE
Three Months Ended June 30,
(Unaudited; Amounts in millions)
F=(A-B)/B
G=(A-B-C)/B
A
B
C
D=A-B
E=A-B-C
% Change
2023
2022
FX Impact
Reported Change
FXN Change
Reported
FXN
TOTAL REVENUES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$
4,878
$
4,641
$
(56)
$
237
$
293
5.1
6.3
Less: COVID-19-only diagnostics
8
76
—
(68)
(68)
(89.7)
(89.6)
TOTAL BASE REVENUES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$
4,870
$
4,565
$
(56)
$
305
$
361
6.7
7.9
Less: Inorganic revenue contribution (1)
74
75
1.6
1.6
Total Base Organic Revenue Growth from Continuing Operations
$
231
$
287
5.1
6.3
(1)
Inorganic revenue contribution is defined as the amount of incremental revenue recognized during the first 12 months post-acquisition. Acquisitions include Parata and MedKeeper in the Medical Segment.
BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED DILUTED EPS TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
Change
Foreign
Foreign
Change %
Foreign
Reported Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations
$
1.36
$
1.28
$
0.08
$
(0.10)
$
0.18
6.3 %
14.1 %
Purchase accounting adjustments ($362 million and $354 million pre-tax, respectively) (1)
1.26
1.23
—
Integration costs ($8 million and $18 million pre-tax, respectively) (2)
0.03
0.06
—
Restructuring costs ($62 million and $38 million pre-tax, respectively) (2)
0.21
0.13
—
Separation-related items ($11 million pre-tax) (3)
—
0.04
—
European regulatory initiative-related costs ($33 million and $39 million pre-tax, respectively) (4)
0.12
0.14
—
Product, litigation, and other items ($93 million and $11 million pre-tax, respectively)(5)
0.32
0.04
—
Impacts of debt extinguishment ($2 million pre-tax)
—
0.01
—
Income tax benefit of special items ($(98) million and $(76) million, respectively)
(0.34)
(0.26)
—
Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations
$
2.96
$
2.66
$
0.30
$
(0.10)
$
0.40
11.3 %
15.0 %
(1)
Includes amortization and other adjustments related to the purchase accounting for acquisitions.
(2)
Represents costs associated with acquisition-related integration and restructuring activities, as well as costs associated with simplification and cost saving initiatives.
(3)
Represents costs recorded to Other operating (income) expense, net incurred in connection with the separation of BD's former Diabetes Care business.
(4)
Represents costs incurred to develop processes and systems to establish initial compliance with the European Union Medical Device Regulation and the European Union In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Device Regulation, which represent a significant, unusual change to the existing regulatory framework. We consider these costs to be duplicative of previously incurred costs and/or one-off costs, which are limited to a specific period of time. These expenses, which are recorded in Cost of products sold and Research and development expense, include the cost of labor, other services and consulting (in particular, research and development and clinical trials) and supplies, travel and other miscellaneous costs.
(5)
Includes certain (income) expense items which are not part of ordinary operations and affect the comparability of the periods presented. Such items may include certain product remediation costs, certain product liability and legal defense costs, certain investment gains and losses, and certain asset impairment charges. The amount in 2023 includes a charge to Cost of products sold of $90 million to adjust the estimate of future product remediation costs.
BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED DILUTED EPS TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
Change
Foreign
Foreign
Change %
Foreign
Reported Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations
$
4.60
$
4.45
$
0.15
$
(0.36)
$
0.51
3.4
%
11.5
%
Purchase accounting adjustments ($1.071 billion and $1.074 billion pre-tax, respectively) (1)
3.74
3.73
(0.02)
Integration costs ($55 million and $46 million pre-tax, respectively) (2)
0.19
0.16
(0.01)
Restructuring costs ($120 million and $72 million pre-tax, respectively) (2)
0.42
0.25
—
Separation-related items ($10 million and $10 million pre-tax, respectively) (3)
0.03
0.04
—
European regulatory initiative-related costs ($103 million and $105 million pre-tax, respectively) (4)
0.36
0.37
—
Product, litigation, and other items ($97 million and $142 million pre-tax, respectively) (5)
0.34
0.49
—
Impacts of debt extinguishment ($2 million pre-tax)
—
0.01
—
Income tax benefit of special items ($(253) million and $(258) million, respectively)
(0.88)
(0.90)
0.01
Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations
$
8.80
$
8.60
$
0.20
$
(0.37)
$
0.57
2.3
%
6.6
%
(1)
Includes amortization and other adjustments related to the purchase accounting for acquisitions.
(2)
Represents costs associated with acquisition-related integration and restructuring activities, as well as costs associated with simplification and cost saving initiatives.
(3)
Represents costs recorded to Other operating (income) expense, net incurred in connection with the separation of BD's former Diabetes Care business.
(4)
Represents costs incurred to develop processes and systems to establish initial compliance with the European Union Medical Device Regulation and the European Union In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Device Regulation, which represent a significant, unusual change to the existing regulatory framework. We consider these costs to be duplicative of previously incurred costs and/or one-off costs, which are limited to a specific period of time. These expenses, which are recorded in Cost of products sold and Research and development expense, include the cost of labor, other services and consulting (in particular, research and development and clinical trials) and supplies, travel and other miscellaneous costs.
(5)
Includes certain (income) expense items which are not part of ordinary operations and affect the comparability of the periods presented. Such items may include certain product remediation costs, certain product liability and legal defense costs, certain investment gains and losses, and certain asset impairment charges. The amount in 2023 includes a charge to Cost of products sold of $90 million to adjust the estimate of future product remediation costs. The amount in 2022 includes charges to Cost of products sold of $41 million to adjust the estimate of future product remediation costs and $54 million related to a noncash asset impairment charge in the Medical segment.
BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
FY 2023 OUTLOOK RECONCILIATION
Full Year FY2022
Full Year FY2023 Outlook
($ in millions)
FX Neutral % Change
Reported Revenues
BDX Reported Revenues from Continuing Operations
$
18,870
Less: COVID-19-only Diagnostic Testing Revenues
511
Base Business Revenues from Continuing Operations
$
18,358
FY2023 Base Business Revenue Growth Including Divested Business
+6.8% to +7.1%
FY2023 Base Business Revenue Decline Attributable to Divested Business Post Sale
(~20) basis points
FY2023 Base Business Revenue Growth Net of Divested Business
+6.6% to +6.9%
FY2023 Base Business Inorganic Contribution to Revenue Growth
~115 basis points
FY2023 Base Business Organic Revenue Growth
+5.5% to +5.8%
FY2023 COVID-19-Only Diagnostic Testing Revenues
~$56 million
Illustrative Foreign Currency (FX) Impact, based on FX spot rates
(~200) basis points
Total FY 2023 Revenues from Continuing Operations
~$19.3 billion
Notes:
- Base Business Revenues denotes total revenues less estimated revenues for COVID-19 only diagnostic testing.
- Base Business Organic Revenue Growth denotes Base Business Revenue less revenues attributable to acquisitions during the first 12 months post-acquisition and the revenue decline attributable to the divested business for the first 12 months post sale.
BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
FY 2023 OUTLOOK RECONCILIATION CONTINUED
Full Year FY2023 Outlook
Full Year FY2022 from Continuing
Total Company
Reported Diluted Earnings per Share
$
5.38
Purchase accounting adjustments ($1.431 billion pre-tax) (1)
4.98
Integration costs ($68 million pre-tax) (2)
0.24
Restructuring costs ($123 million pre-tax) (2)
0.43
Separation-related items ($20 million pre-tax) (3)
0.07
European regulatory initiative-related costs ($146 million pre-tax) (4)
0.51
Product, litigation, and other items ($268 million pre-tax) (5)
0.93
Impacts of debt extinguishment ($24 million pre-tax)
0.08
Income tax benefit of special items ($(366) million)
(1.27)
Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share
$
11.35
$12.10 to $12.32
Illustrative Foreign Currency (FX) Impact, based on FX spot rates
(~320) basis points
FX Neutral % Change
~+10.0% to +11.5%
(1)
Includes amortization and other adjustments related to the purchase accounting for acquisitions.
(2)
Represents costs associated with acquisition-related integration and restructuring activities, as well as costs associated with simplification and cost saving initiatives.
(3)
Represents costs recorded to Other operating (income) expense, net incurred in connection with the separation of BD's former Diabetes Care business.
(4)
Represents costs incurred to develop processes and systems to establish initial compliance with the European Union Medical Device Regulation and the European Union In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Device Regulation, which represent a significant, unusual change to the existing regulatory framework. We consider these costs to be duplicative of previously incurred costs and/or one-off costs, which are limited to a specific period of time. These expenses, which are recorded in Cost of products sold and Research and development expense, include the cost of labor, other services and consulting (in particular, research and development and clinical trials) and supplies, travel and other miscellaneous costs.
(5)
Includes certain (income) expense items which are not part of ordinary operations and affect the comparability of the periods presented. Such items may include certain product remediation costs, certain product liability and legal defense costs, certain investment gains and losses, and certain asset impairment charges. Items in 2022 included product remediation costs of $72 million recorded to Cost of products sold, certain asset impairment charges of $54 million recorded to Cost of products sold, and pension settlement costs of $73 million recorded to Other (expense) income, net.
