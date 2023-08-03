Datadog Announces Historical Investigations for Cloud SIEM

Customers can conduct historical investigations by visualizing and correlating security activity over a long period of time



SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced 15 months of data retention for Cloud SIEM , with new detection and exploration capabilities so security teams can conduct historical investigations and uncover threats hidden within their cloud and IT environments.

Conducting investigations is time consuming as security teams are constantly importing and archiving older logs to long-term storage. These logs may be spread across multiple environments and geographies for compliance reasons and often must be re-indexed before an investigation can start. Customers may also need to write complex search queries to correlate user activity with other security events to uncover a threat.

Datadog Cloud SIEM visualizes security activity across systems or entities—such as users, devices, IP addresses, apps and network connections—within the organization's infrastructure for as far back as 15 months. This new capability enables customers to correlate and uncover embedded threats without having to write custom queries or import log data for every investigation.

"Without the ability to retain logs for a long period of time, companies are at risk of missing deep embedded issues that may threaten the availability and integrity of systems, apps, services and data," said Yash Kumar, Senior Director of Product Management, Cloud SIEM, at Datadog. "With Cloud SIEM, security teams now have a time machine to discover hidden threats and malicious activity. They can visualize and correlate events as far back as 15 months, making historical investigations faster and easier."

Historical investigations for Cloud SIEM is in public beta for all Datadog customers. To learn more, please visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/blog/cloud-siem-historical-investigations/ .

Datadog is the observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, real-user monitoring, and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior, and track key business metrics.

This press release may include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended including statements on the benefits of new products and features. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 5, 2023, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

