Kaiser Permanente names new chief compliance and privacy officer

Jacqueline Carberry Baratian will lead the ethics and compliance program for the integrated health care system

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacqueline "Jackie" Carberry Baratian has been selected as the senior vice president and chief compliance and privacy officer for Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals. Baratian will oversee the organization's commitment to ethics and compliance on behalf of Kaiser Permanente's more than 12.6 million members. She will join Kaiser Permanente on September 11.

Jacqueline Carberry Baratian (PRNewswire)

Baratian will be responsible for driving effective compliance with regulatory requirements and policies, and leading strategies that embed ethics and compliance into the design and operations of the organization. She will also further advance a culture of ethics and compliance across Kaiser Permanente and its workforce of over 200,000 employees.

As chief compliance and privacy officer, she will report directly to the Audit and Compliance Committee of the Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals boards of directors, with administrative reporting to Vanessa Benavides, senior vice president and chief legal officer.

"Jackie brings leadership experience in government, private practice, and large health organizations and has a deep understanding of compliance in the rapidly evolving health care environment," said Greg A. Adams, chair and chief executive officer, Kaiser Permanente. "Her experience will benefit our members and organization immensely, as she takes on this important role."

Baratian holds a law degree from Indiana University School of Law, Bloomington, and a bachelor's degree in political science from Davidson College in North Carolina. She is an active member of the American Health Law Association, where she has held a number of leadership roles.

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve approximately 12.6 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations clinical research, health education, and the support of community health. For more information, go to about.kp.org.

Contact: Allie Furey

allie.x.furey@kp.org

Kaiser Permanente Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Kaiser Permanente) (PRNewsfoto/Kaiser Permanente) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kaiser Permanente