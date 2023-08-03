Miawpukek Horizon Joins Forces With EverWind Fuels to Advance Atlantic Canadian Green Energy Hub

BURIN PENINSULA, NL, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Newfoundland-based, Miawpukek Horizon Maritime Services (Miawpukek Horizon) and green energy developer, EverWind Fuels (EverWind) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on the development of a green fuel transshipment corridor between EverWind's clean hydrogen and ammonia project proposed for the Burin Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador and it's Point Tupper transshipment facility in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia.

As part of this partnership, the companies will work together to secure access to a coastal LPG tanker, which will become the first green fuel shuttling vessel in Canada. The vessel will require a full-time crew of up to 16 people, and will be managed and crewed by Miawpukek Horizon, with a priority towards recruiting and training Indigenous mariners.

"EverWind is committed to building meaningful commercial partnerships with Indigenous communities and is proud to announce our latest Indigenous commercial partnership," explains EverWind CEO, Trent Vichie. "We are also proud to champion the development of Canada's first green fuel transshipment corridor between our two projects. This marks an important step in the development of an Atlantic Canadian green energy hub, with jobs being created here in Newfoundland and Labrador."

The partnership will look to leverage Miawpukek Horizon's Polar Prince training vessel and Indigenous cadet training program to prepare and develop Indigenous seafarers with the necessary skills to safely operate and maintain vessels during the transshipment of green fuels. The companies will also jointly develop best-in-class operating procedures to help ensure the safe and efficient handling of green fuels, which will become an increasingly integral part of the global energy mix.

"This partnership represents a unique opportunity to create significant value and career opportunities for Indigenous persons at sea," explains Richard MacLellan, Managing Director – Miawpukek Horizon. "This partnership aligns perfectly with Miawpukek Horizon's mission, vision, competencies, and organisational objectives and helps add significant scale and scope to our operations."

With a vision to create Canada's most advanced Indigenous maritime services company, Miawpukek Horizon Maritime Services ("Miawpukek Horizon") is a company with a mission to maximize Indigenous participation in Canada's Blue Economy. Miawpukek Horizon is 51% owned by the Miawpukek First Nation, and 49% owned by Horizon Maritime.

EverWind is North America's leading independent green hydrogen developer. EverWind received the first Environmental Approval in North America (Nova Scotia) for a large-scale green hydrogen project, and is well progressed in design, engineering, and development for the first phase of both its green energy generation projects and the production facility which will convert this energy into green hydrogen. EverWind owns and operates the deepest ice-free berth on the East Coast of North America, with world class access to rail, roads, and pipelines. Our safety-first culture reflects a highly skilled and extensively certified workforce, with a stellar safety record.

Leveraging our Nova Scotia platform and development experience, EverWind is pursuing a sister project on the Burin Peninsula in Newfoundland & Labrador. The project's initial phase proposes 2+ GW wind farm as well as facilities to produce and ship green hydrogen and ammonia.

EverWind acknowledges the island of Ktaqmkuk (Newfoundland) as traditional territory of the Beothuk and the Miawpukek Mi'kamawey Mawi'omi and Qalipu Mi'kmaq and acknowledges Labrador as the traditional and ancestral homelands of the Innu of Nitassinan, the Inuit of Nunatsiavut, and the Inuit of NunatuKavut. EverWind is committed to working in a spirit of truth and reconciliation to make a better future for all.

