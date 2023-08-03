Netsurit Expands US Presence with Acquisition of Vital I/O, Strengthening its Position as a Leading Managed Service Provider in the Northeast

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Netsurit , a managed service provider (MSP) industry leader, today announced its acquisition of Vital I/O, Inc., a leading MSP company providing flexible, scalable IT managed and cloud services. Vital I/O is headquartered in Maine and brings a strong team of experienced and culturally-aligned leaders with over 20 years of experience into the Netsurit family. The acquisition of Vital I/O is part of Netsurit's continuing US market expansion and will extend its reach across the Northeast, providing the company with a strong presence in the New England area.

Netsurit Acquires Vital I/O (PRNewswire)

Recognized as a top managed service provider globally, Netsurit has reached over $35 million in revenue with close to 70% recurring revenue in 2022. The acquisition of Vital I/O strengthens Netsurit's position and enhances its capabilities in the managed service sector. It is a natural progression in the company's North American expansion.

"We are very excited to have Fred, Tara, and their team join the Netsurit family," said Orrin Klopper, CEO, Netsurit. "We know we will learn a lot from the Vital I/O leadership team and their people. This acquisition enhances our ability to provide world-class managed services to clients across the Northeast."

"We are thrilled to be welcomed into the Netsurit family and working with leaders who share our vision," said Fred Masciangelo, Principal, Vital I/O. "This expansion provides a significant increase in resources and depth of knowledge provided by Netsurit that will greatly benefit our customer base, enabling us to offer a greater range of world-class solutions." Tara Carpenter, Principal, Vital I/O, echoed this sentiment by saying, "we are looking forward to better meeting the diverse needs of our customers and combining our decades of experience with Netsurit's expertise."

Netsurit holds four Solution Partner designations with Microsoft, and seven Advanced Specializations, including the coveted Threat Protection Advanced Specialization. The company continues to aggressively develop and strengthen its Microsoft partnership to empower Netsurit's clients.

For more information, visit www.netsurit.com .

About Netsurit:

With headquarters in New York, Netsurit is a global company that provides managed services for organizations of all sizes. Its culture is based on the tenet, "Supporting the Dreams of the Doers." Netsurit has been internationally recognized as one of the top-managed service providers since 2009.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Netsurit