KVD Beauty Reveals Full Sleeve Long + Defined Tubing Mascara: The First-Ever Tattoo-Inspired Tubing Mascara That Wraps Every Lash with 24H Tat-Tubing Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KVD Beauty, the trailblazing beauty brand known for its innovative and high-performance makeup products, is proud to introduce its latest game-changing innovation: Full Sleeve Long + Defined Tubing Mascara. Drawing inspiration from full sleeve tattoos, this mascara is set to revolutionize the beauty world with its lash-wrapping technology for 24-hour locked-in wear, extreme length and definition, plus easy warm water removal.

Full Sleeve Long + Defined Tubing Mascara features breakthrough 24H Tat-Tubing Technology and a first-of-its-kind brush that instantly create 360° polymer sleeves around every lash for unparalleled length, lift, definition, and volume that won't weigh your curl down. Filigree-inspired bristles grip and glide over each lash for clump-proof, root-to-tip coverage and a fanned-out, full-lash effect. The contoured applicator makes precise application easy—even in the inner corner and on lower lashes. Ultra-concentrated with ink-rich, blackest-black pigments, the 24-hour formula is free of the waxes that make other mascaras look gray.

Full Sleeve Mascara wears like a 24-hour tattoo that slides off with just warm water. No need for harsh makeup removers or endless rubbing; simply wet lashes and the tubes will expand to slide off lashes effortlessly for non-irritating removal—even on sensitive eyes. Flake-proof and smudge-resistant, Full Sleeve stands up to humidity and sweat so you can say goodbye to raccoon eyes. Full Sleeve Long + Defined Tubing Mascara is the easy choice for high-performance mascara lovers who don't want the hassle of stubborn removal that's typical of other long-wearing, ultra-resistant mascaras.

"We are thrilled to introduce Full Sleeve Long + Defined Tubing Mascara, the first-ever tattoo-inspired tubing mascara that wraps every lash like a full sleeve, but slides off easily with just warm water," says Sarah Koch, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Kendo Brands. "With its innovative 24H Tat-Tubing Technology and easy water removal, Full Sleeve delivers the ultimate lash transformation without the fuss of traditional mascara removal methods. With lash damage due to harsh makeup removal being at the forefront of consumers' mascara concerns, Full Sleeve is a game-changer for anyone who wants extreme length and definition that lasts all day yet removes gently with just water."

To optimize application:

Wipe off excess formula on the brush against the rim of the tube before applying

Start with one coat and build up while the formula is still wet to prevent clumping

Wiggle the wand at the base of lashes and comb through to coat each lash

Turn the wand vertically and lightly graze the tip of each lash for added length

Use the wand vertically on lower lashes and in the inner corner

For easy water removal:

Wet your fingers with warm water and press against your lashes for a few seconds

Use gentle downward pressure to easily slide the sleeves off your lashes

In a consumer study on 31 volunteers:

Immediately After Application

After 8 Hours

Removal (After 8 Hours)

Always 100% vegan and cruelty-free, KVD Beauty Full Sleeve Long + Defined Tubing Mascara ($25) will be available online at KVDBeauty.com and in store and online at Sephora and Ulta on August 4, 2023.

ABOUT KVD BEAUTY:

KVD Beauty stands for Kara, Veritas, Decora—Value, Truth, Beauty—because your truth is valuable and beautiful. We create high-pigment, high-performance makeup inspired by tattoo artistry, like our #1 award-winning Tattoo Liner. With long-wear, ink-like pigment and needle-sharp precision, it's the uncontested holy grail of liquid eyeliner. But we stand for more than just performance: Our makeup is 100% vegan and cruelty-free, we care about the planet, and we champion artistry of all kinds—not just makeup. We celebrate the individual through artistic self-expression and limitless creativity. And above all, we give you the tools to live your beauty truth.

ABOUT KENDO:

KENDO BRANDS solely owns and operates KVD BEAUTY. KENDO is an innovative beauty brand incubator that creates and acquires beauty brands and turns them into global powerhouses: FENTY Beauty by Rihanna, OLEHENRIKSEN Skincare, Lip Lab Stores, and KVD Beauty. KENDO offices are in San Francisco, Paris, Dubai, London, São Paulo, Sydney and Singapore.

