Ochsner Digital Medicine Partners with Hawaii-Based AlohaCare

NEW ORLEANS, La., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ochsner Digital Medicine will partner with Hawaii-based health plan AlohaCare to provide digital medicine services to its members. This agreement will be effective September 1, 2023, with member enrollment in digital programs available immediately after.

AlohaCare is a community-led, non-profit health plan founded by Hawaii's community health centers in 1994. The plan currently serves approximately 80,000 Medicaid and 2,300 Medicare members. AlohaCare focuses on empowering its members to live healthier lives through promotion of wellness and access to quality care.

Through this partnership, Ochsner Digital Medicine will offer AlohaCare members who have been diagnosed with Hypertension and Type 2 diabetes remote programs designed to manage and control their conditions. The programs use remote patient management through digital devices and personalized plans, along with medication management, lifestyle modifications, progress tracking and motivational support to help AlohaCare members live healthier lives. Members are assigned a licensed clinician and professional health coach to serve as an adjunct to their primary care provider.

"Diabetes is an epidemic in the United States and the same is true in Hawaii. Given the prevalence of hypertension and Type 2 diabetes across our island community, we are committed to giving AlohaCare members additional resources to monitor and manage their health," said Francoise Culley-Trotman, chief executive officer at AlohaCare. "We look forward to collaborating with Ochsner to improve the quality of life and health in our communities."

Ochsner Health was among the earliest innovators in remote patient management and is recognized as a leader in digital medicine. Ochsner Digital Medicine programs help patients with chronic conditions like hypertension and Type 2 diabetes manage their health, leading to improved health outcomes and lower health care costs. Eighty percent of enrolled participants in Ochsner's Digital Medicine programs achieve control of their condition within six months.

"The Ochsner Digital Medicine program successfully manages chronic conditions through our unique care team approach with a health coach and licensed clinicians assigned to each member," said Denise Basow, executive vice president and chief digital officer at Ochsner Health. "We are excited to bring this expertise and high-quality care to thousands of AlohaCare members through our digital platforms. We believe remote patient management is vital to effective management for members with these conditions, and this partnership reflects our ability to improve access and support members nationally."

About Ochsner Digital Medicine

Ochsner Health is an integrated healthcare system with a mission to Serve, Heal, Lead, Educate and Innovate. With more than 80 years of service, it leads nationally in cancer care, cardiology, neurosciences, liver and kidney transplants, and pediatrics, among other areas. Ochsner is consistently named both the top hospital and top children's hospital in Louisiana by U.S. News & World Report. Its cutting-edge Connected Health Digital Medicine program cares for patients beyond its walls by applying technology and data to create customized, patient-centered digital health solutions for chronic condition management. This program is a true clinical model that includes medication management by licensed clinicians. It enables members to improve their health and patient experience while reducing costs. Ochsner Digital Medicine is live in all 50 states, serving members, health plans, and employers nationally. Learn more at connectedhealth.ochsner.org.

About AlohaCare

AlohaCare is a community-led, non-profit health plan founded in 1994 by Hawai`i's community health centers and is the only local health plan solely dedicated to serving those eligible for Hawai`i's QUEST Integration Medicaid and Medicare program. For more information, visit alohacare.org.

