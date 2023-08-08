Health Catalyst Is Great Place To Work® Certified™ in India

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst," Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced it has been Great Place To Work® Certified™ in India.

This award recognizes the excellent culture Health Catalyst team members in India have built. Health Catalyst is committed to fostering a welcoming, inclusive culture where all team members feel supported, appreciated, trusted, and valued.

"I want to express my heartfelt appreciation to each team member who consistently goes above and beyond, pouring their heart and soul into their work," said Jai Parimi Senior Vice President of India Operations at Health Catalyst. "Our unity and resilience have forged a culture that values empathy, fosters collaboration, and celebrates diversity. The Great Place To Work® certification not only recognizes our collective achievements but also reminds us of the incredible bond we share as a team. We will continue to build on this foundation, creating an even stronger, more supportive environment that empowers every team member to reach their full potential."

Great Place To Work® (the Institute) is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

"We're delighted to be Great Place To Work® Certified™ in India," said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst. "This certification underscores the world-class culture fostered by our team members in India, who inspire me with their commitment to living by our values of respect for every team member, humility, continuous learning, excellence, and much more that has led to the creation of a supportive work environment deserving of this recognition."

In India, the Institute partners with more than 1400 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work for all.

The Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a great place to work for all and role models being for all leaders.

About Health Catalyst



Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

