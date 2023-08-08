I-Mab to Report Mid-Year 2023 Financial Results, Business and Corporate Updates on August 17, 2023

ROCKVILLE, Md. and SHANGHAI, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of pioneering immunotherapies, today announced that it will report business and corporate updates and financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2023, before the market opens on Thursday, August 17, 2023, and host a conference call to discuss the results and provide corporate updates at 8:00 a.m. EST.

I-Mab Conference Call Information

Investors and analysts are invited to join the conference call at 8:00 a.m. EST on August 17 via Zoom:

Link: https://i-mabbiopharma.zoom.us/j/87349766033?pwd=bFhVejFDS1dHeWw3eklaeW1JcFhpUT09

Meeting ID: 873 4976 6033

Password: 194422

About I-Mab

I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) is a global biopharmaceutical company exclusively focused on bringing transformational medicines to patients around the world through the discovery, development, and potential commercialization of novel or highly differentiated immunotherapies and biologics for oncology. I-Mab's innovative pipeline, including five key clinical assets and a pipeline of early-stage clinical and pre-clinical stage drug candidates are driven by the internal R&D's Fast-to-Proof-of-Concept and Fast-to-Market development strategies and through global partnerships. For more information, please visit http://www.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and WeChat.

