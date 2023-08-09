The Simpleview Sales Quarterly Mid-Year 2023 Report Reveals Roadmap for DMO Success in the Second Half of 2023

The most recent aggregation of Simpleview CRM data offers DMOs industry insights for enhancing sales strategies and driving success

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpleview is pleased to release the Simpleview Sales Quarterly Mid-Year 2023 report — the most comprehensive review of the destination marketing organization (DMO) industry's sales performance during the first half of 2023.

Simpleview's data offers a clear roadmap for enhancing sales strategies and driving success for the remainder of 2023.

Simpleview, the leading provider of CRM, CMS, and marketing solutions for destinations worldwide, aggregated the CRM data of 230 DMOs that generated 50 or more leads in 2019 and had leads each year from 2019 to 2023. Some highlights from this mid-year edition of the report include:

Lead volume and lead room nights created through June 2023 continued to show strong growth

The number of bookings and booked room nights continued to lag behind 2019 numbers

In Q2 2023, lead volume slowed compared to Q1 2023 but still exceeded 2019 levels

Through June 2023 , the event cycle became shorter on average by two months compared to 2019

The top market segment for both hotel meetings and convention center event leads was Health & Medical, Pharmaceutical, and significant growth in pipeline health is demonstrated over 2019

"My team is pleased to share this comprehensive review of the industry's sales performance during the first half of 2023, with hopes it will provide invaluable insights for DMOs and stakeholders alike," said Christine "Shimo" Shimasaki, managing director at 2Synergize, LLC. "Simpleview's aggregation of data offers a clear roadmap for enhancing sales strategies and driving success for the remainder of the year."

