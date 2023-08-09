Welcome to The Convenience Tour: 7-Eleven Releases Golf-Themed Merch on 7Collection™

Because you can't play 18 without 7 and 11
IRVING, Texas, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention all golf pros, caddies and people who look great in argyle: 7-Eleven Inc. just dropped a golf-inspired merch collection for brand fans who want to look good and feel good when hitting the range. Whether you're an avid player or a dedicated spectator, swing by 7Collection.com – the retailer's online merchandise store – to shop The Convenience Tour capsule and tee off in style:
- Drive the Dress Code. Grab your club-approved polos for the links or relax poolside post-round with crops, tanks and Ts.
- Find Your Shade. Stay cool and look cool in the summer heat with ballcaps, bucket hats and snapbacks.
- Drive. Chip. & Gulp.™ Birdie your way through the course with these lucky 7 golf balls and tees.
- Swing with Flair. Take your fairway 'fit to the next level with Convenience Tour patches, pins and socks featuring our vintage rooster logo from the late 1940s.
- Keep it Chill. Shield your drinks from the sun with a can cooler or use a traditional soft-sided cooler to keep your Big Gulp® chilling in your golf cart.
"We know our brand fans are also big sports fans, so we're excited to launch our first-ever 7Collection drop centered around the sport of the summer… golf!" said Marissa Jarratt, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer. "Now when avid or aspiring golf enthusiasts stop at our stores to fuel up before a day on the course, they can also look fresh on the fairway with streetwear-inspired designs in our signature colors."
For those playing a full 18, don't forget to stay cool with an ice-cold Slurpee® drink – or drinks – for your entire crew. For a limited time, buy one Slurpee drink and receive a small for FREE* at participating 7-Eleven®, Stripes® and Speedway® stores. Hole-in-one? Celebrate by getting your favorite frozen beverage delivered directly to you with 7NOW® Delivery. The 7NOW delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.
Stay cool on the course all summer long with 7-Eleven.
*Offer valid thru 10/31/23. Consumer pays applicable sales tax. Available while supplies last. Offer good at participating 7-Eleven, Stripes and Speedway stores. ©2023 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.
About 7-Eleven, Inc.
7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com.
CONTACT:
7-Eleven, Inc.
Corporate Communications
media@7-11.com
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.