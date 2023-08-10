Xoxoday recognised in the Gartner® Hype Cycle for HR Technology, 2023 Report

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xoxoday, a leading SaaS commerce company in consumer rewards, sales commissions, and the employee engagement domain, is proud to announce its recognition in Gartner Hype Cycle for HR Technology, 2023. Xoxoday has been recognised in the Recognition and Reward Systems section. In our opinion, this recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to innovation and dedication to enhancing employee engagement and growth.

Gartner Hype Cycles provide a graphic representation of the maturity and adoption of technologies and applications and how they are potentially relevant to solving real business problems and exploiting new opportunities.** Xoxoday believes that their inclusion as a Sample Vendor in this report signifies a robust confirmation for end users to consider Xoxoday as a key vendor for their rewards and employee engagement initiatives.

They know that this recognition carries significant weight, given that Gartner Hype Cycles are among end-users' most widely read research reports and are confident that this accentuates Xoxoday's position as a leading player in employee engagement, rewards and recognition technology.

"We are excited to be recognised in Gartner's Hype Cycle for HR Technology, 2023. This recognition is a testament to our team's relentless dedication and commitment to delivering innovative and effective employee engagement and rewards solutions," said Sumit Khandelwal, CEO of Xoxoday. "We are confident that this acknowledgement will build user trust, confidence and expedite end-user adoption."

Xoxoday believes that their recognition in the Gartner Hype Cycle for HR technology, 2023, signifies a pivotal achievement for the company, highlighting its pioneering approach in digitizing employee engagement, sales and partner incentives, rewards, commissions and loyalty programs. This acknowledgement, in their opinion, validates Xoxoday's commitment to leveraging advanced technologies and methodologies to enhance and automate employee engagement. The company is poised to build upon this momentum, continually innovating and refining its solutions to deliver superior growth and employee engagement.

**Gartner Research Methodologies, " Gartner Hype Cycle ", "August 4, 2023", https://www.gartner.com/en/research/methodologies/gartner-hype-cycle

Gartner, Hype Cycle for HR Technology, 2023, By Emi Chiba, Published 21 July 2023

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and HYPE CYCLE is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Xoxoday

Xoxoday is a rapidly growing fintech SaaS firm helping companies propel business growth by focusing on human motivation. Backed by Giift and Apis partners Growth Fund II, Xoxoday offers a suite of three products - Plum, Empuls, and Compass. Xoxoday works with more than 2000 clients, across 10+ countries and over 2.5 million users. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Xoxoday is a 450+ strong team spread across four global offices in San Francisco, Dublin, Singapore, and New Delhi.

For more information, visit Xoxoday.com or connect with us on social media: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/xoxoday

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1983226/Xoxoday_New_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Xoxoday