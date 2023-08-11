Annexus Health Adds Sarah Provan as Vice President of Operations

Newly introduced position will focus on enhancing customer experience

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Annexus Health, Inc., the leading healthcare technology company that is revolutionizing the patient access journey through its innovative solutions, today announced that Sarah Provan has joined its leadership team as Vice President of Operations, overseeing the Implementation, Support, Content, Training, and Technical Program Management teams.

Added to support the company's rapid growth, this new role is focused on enhancing efficiency across the organization, beginning with customer operations.

"Sarah will head up the creation of an operations center of excellence at Annexus Health," said Co-Founder and President Brad Frazier. "She is a seasoned leader and change agent with a track record of finding new and innovative ways to increase impact, decrease cost, and ultimately improve the healthcare ecosystem for patients and their families. She's a natural fit for Annexus Health."

Sarah comes to Annexus Health with 15 years of healthcare IT experience, most recently serving as Senior Director of Operations at Collective, a PointClickCare company. There, she drove strategy and performance of 7 professional service teams during an incredible growth phase, tripling the size of the Collective network and doubling annual recurring revenue. Prior to that position, Sarah was Vice President of Operations at Health Catalyst, driving strategy and implementation of tools and resources for a team of 130 analytic engineers and directors during the start-up phase of the business unit.

"I love helping business groups evolve into their next phase of maturity, and I'm excited to do that for my teams at Annexus Health," said Sarah. "There's such a deep need in the industry for the solutions Annexus Health offers—I'm passionate about being part of the solution for the huge challenge of patient affordability and equitable access to care. The Annexus Health mission is a powerful one because it's personal to everyone here. We've all known someone who has needed high-cost care at some point in their lives, and that motivates all of us to really lean into our work and build a better patient access journey."

About Annexus Health

Annexus Health is the leading healthcare technology company that is revolutionizing the patient access journey by delivering innovative solutions, including tech-enabled services, that reduce financial and administrative burdens to improve access, speed, and adherence to critical care. Learn more at annexushealth.com.

