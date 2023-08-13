Leavitt, Yamane & Soldner and Frantz Law Group Join to Help Lahaina and Maui Recover from Wildfires

Firms donate $100,000 for recovery efforts

HONOLULU, Aug. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leavitt, Yamane & Soldner and Frantz Law Group join in expressing their deepest sympathy to the families who lost loved ones, lost their homes, and are struggling to begin the very long and difficult road to recovery from the horrific wildfire.

"We are heartbroken by the devastating fires on Maui and extend our heartfelt sympathies to all those on Maui and throughout Hawaii who have been impacted," said John Yamane of Leavitt, Yamane & Soldner.

Leavitt, Yamane & Soldner has joined forces with the renowned wildfire attorneys of the Frantz Law Group to provide support and guidance to our people and to begin the road to recovery.

"It is jarring to see the anguish, pain, and suffering that the wildfire has brought to the people of Maui," said James P. Frantz, CEO of the Frantz Law Group. "We stand ready to help them put their lives back together again."

Leavitt, Yamane & Soldner and Frantz Law Group are jointly donating $100,000 to the Hawaii Community Fund to assist with recovery efforts.

About Leavitt, Yamane & Soldner

Since 1985, Hawaii's own Leavitt, Yamane & Soldner has been helping those who have been seriously injured or killed by the wrongful acts of others. Leavitt, Yamane & Soldner's is consistently recognized by US News as a Best Law Firm and Best Lawyers in Hawaii for plaintiff's personal injury litigation. https://lyslaw.com

About Frantz Law Group

Frantz Law Group is a nationally recognized law firm that has specialized experience representing victims of wildfires caused by the negligence of public utility companies and has represented and/or currently represents over 15,000 victims against various utility companies. In 2020, Frantz Law Group played an important part in achieving a landmark settlement of $13.5 billion against PG&E on behalf of thousands of victims harmed in the 2017 and 2018 Northern California wildfires.

Frantz Law Group has been ranked Tier 1 in US News Best Lawyers® and Best Law Firms from 2010-2023 for plaintiff's mass tort litigation/class actions. James P. Frantz is a fellow and associate of the American Board of Trial Advocates, is AV® rated by Martindale-Hubbell®, is a 20-year Special Master appointed by the State Bar of California, and a 20-year Master in The Enright Chapter, American Inns of Court. https://www.frantzlawgroup.com

