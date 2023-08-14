Greenidge Completes Expansion of South Carolina Mining Facility to 44 MW

Expects to Eliminate Remaining $22 Million of Secured Debt by Selling South Carolina Mining Site to NYDIG

Greenidge Expects to Receive $4.9 million of Cash, Less Certain Costs, with Potential to Earn up to $2.6 million Additional Cash in Bonus Payments

Greenidge Generation Reports Second Quarter 2023

South Carolina Mining Facility

Completed 26 MW Expansion and Construction of Mining Infrastructure to increase site capacity to 44 MW

Entered into Term Sheet with NYDIG to sell approximately 25 acres of land and 44 MW of mining capabilities in Spartanburg, SC

All of Greenidge's remaining $21.8 million of secured debt would be eliminated

Greenidge would receive $4.9 million of cash, less certain closing costs and accrued interest on secured debt, and up to $2.6 million in potential bonus payments

Current Hosting Agreement amended, effective immediately, for Greenidge to host additional NYDIG miners with the additional 26 MW of capacity until closing of sale.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Total revenue was $14.7 million

Cryptocurrency datacenter hosting revenue was $9.7 million , and Cryptocurrency datacenter self-mining revenue was $4.0 million

GAAP net loss from continuing operations was $9.8 million

Adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations of $2.4 million

143 bitcoins were produced from self-mining

Operated active mining capacity of approximately 4.1 EH/s from 38,700 miners as of June 30, 2023

Cash of $15.4 million as of June 30, 2023

Adjusted EBITDA loss continuing operations is a non-GAAP measure. See the table attached to this press release for a reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP measures and "Use of Non-GAAP Information" below for more details.

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) ("Greenidge" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company, today announced the completion of an expansion of their South Carolina mining facility to 44 MW of mining capabilities and its intention to enter into agreements to eliminate all of Greenidge's secured debt obligations via the transfer to certain affiliates of NYDIG ABL LLC ("NYDIG") of the expanded mining facilities in Spartanburg, South Carolina and the approximate 25 acre parcel on which the mining facilities are located. Greenidge will retain approximately 150 acres of land in Spartanburg for possible future data center development. Greenidge also announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2023.

In January, Greenidge, NYDIG and B. Riley Commercial Capital, LLC ("B. Riley") announced a significant restructuring of Greenidge's secured debt, and today's announcement and eventual elimination of Greenidge's remaining secured debt builds on the terms established in January's agreement. On July 20, 2023, NYDIG purchased the Secured Promissory Note from B. Riley (the "Secured Promissory Note"), following Greenidge's principal payment to B. Riley that reduced the balance to approximately $4.1 million. In recognition of the capital expenditures required to be made by the Company to expand and upgrade the South Carolina facility, and in anticipation of the transfer of the South Carolina mining facilities to certain affiliates of NYDIG, NYDIG has provided a limited waiver to the covenant in NYDIG's Senior Secured Loan (the "Senior Secured Loan") requiring that the Company maintain a $10 million minimum cash balance, reducing that minimum cash balance to $6 million through August 21, 2023, and an intention to amend the Senior Secured Loan on or prior to August 21, 2023 to reduce the minimum cash balance covenant to $6 million until the earlier of December 29, 2023 or the completion of the sale transaction; provided that the minimum cash balance covenant shall reset to $10 million if the sale transaction is not completed by December 29, 2023. Upon completion of the sale transaction, of which there can be no assurances, in addition to the elimination of Greenidge's secured debt, the Company will also receive the payments outlined below which will replenish the Company's cash reserves.

"In the first seven months of 2023, we've cleared $63.5 million in secured debt, and once the South Carolina sale is complete, we will have eliminated all of Greenidge's remaining $21.8 million secured debt, leaving $72.2 million of unsecured debt upon closing, which does not mature until 2026. We also continue to operate a robust, advanced mining operation that is poised to compete as bitcoin mining enters its next phase," said Dave Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of Greenidge. "NYDIG and B. Riley have been extraordinary, collaborative partners who have been willing to work together to find mutually beneficial solutions. Once these debts are behind us, we will have improved our near-term liquidity putting us in far better position to continue to build a great company for the long-term."

KEY DETAILS OF THE SOUTH CAROLINA FACILITIES SALE

Following the January agreement with NYDIG and B. Riley, Greenidge owed approximately $17.2 million in secured debt to NYDIG and $8.7 million to B. Riley. Subsequently, NYDIG chose not to exercise its rights to a post-closing covenant, which caused approximately $0.5 million of interest to be capitalized into the debt balance as of April 30, 2023. The terms of a non-binding term sheet indicating the intention to enter into the sale agreement are as follows:

Greenidge Receives

NYDIG Receives

Additionally, as an interim measure until the sale closes, Greenidge and NYDIG have expanded their hosting agreement to include the additional 26 MW of infrastructure.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Greenidge's revenue for the second quarter was $14.7 million, down 36% compared to the prior year. Cryptocurrency datacenter hosting revenue was $9.7 million as compared to none in the prior year. Cryptocurrency datacenter self-mining revenue was $4.0 million, down 80% versus the prior year as Greenidge transitioned its capacity towards datacenter hosting during the first half of 2023 and the average price of bitcoin declined significantly. Power and Capacity revenue was $1.1 million, down 63% compared to the prior year.

As of June 30, 2023, Greenidge datacenter operations consisted of approximately 38,700 miners with approximately 4.1 EH/s of combined capacity for both datacenter hosting and cryptocurrency mining, of which 28,500 miners, or 2.9 EH/s, is associated with datacenter hosting and 10,200 miners, or 1.2 EH/s, is associated with Greenidge's cryptocurrency mining.

Net loss from continuing operations was $9.8 million for the second quarter as compared to $109.0 million in the second quarter of the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA loss for the second quarter was $2.4 million compared to the prior year second quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $0.2 million. The lower average bitcoin prices and higher difficulty levels on the blockchain network in 2023 as compared to 2022 more than offset the increased hash rate capacity. Additionally, a planned maintenance shutdown of the New York plant that occurred in June 2023 impacted the year-over-year comparison of profitability as revenue was reduced during the approximate 10 days of the shutdown and approximately $0.6 million of costs were incurred.

As of March 31, 2023, Greenidge had cash of $15.4 million and debt balance of $95.5 million, which was reduced from $157.5 million as of December 31, 2022.

About Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) is a vertically integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 Amounts denoted in thousands



Three Moths Ended June 30,



2023

2022 REVENUE:







Datacenter hosting

$ 9,660

$ — Cryptocurrency mining

3,980

20,067 Power and capacity

1,070

2,859 Total revenue

14,710

22,926 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES:







Cost of revenue - hosting services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)

6,727

— Cost of revenue - self mining (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)

2,933

11,664 Cost of revenue - power and capacity (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)

1,481

3,172 Selling, general and administrative

7,049

8,291 Depreciation and amortization

3,165

4,537 Impairment of long-lived assets

—

71,500 Remeasurement of environmental liability

—

11,109 Gain on sale of assets

(8)

(629) Total operating costs and expenses

21,347

109,644 (Loss) income from operations

(6,637)

(86,718) Other income (expense), net:







Interest expense, net

(3,112)

(6,910) Gain (loss) on sale of digital assets

—

(10) Other income, net

(4)

22 Total other expense, net

(3,116)

(6,898) Loss from continuing operations before taxes

(9,753)

(93,616) Provision for income taxes

—

15,419 Net loss from continuing operations

(9,753)

(109,035) (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax

(289)

1,153 Net loss

$ (10,042)

$ (107,882)









Reconciliation of Net loss from continuing operations to Adjusted EBITDA (loss) from Continuing Operations: Net loss from continuing operations

$ (9,753)

$ (109,035) Provision for income taxes

—

15,419 Interest expense, net

3,112

6,910 Depreciation and amortization

3,165

4,537 EBITDA (loss) from continuing operations

$ (3,476)

$ (82,169) Stock-based compensation

568

306 Gain on sale of assets

(8)

(629) Impairment of long-lived assets, after tax

—

71,500 Remeasurement of environmental liability, after tax

—

11,109 Restructuring costs

545

— Expansion costs

—

88 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) from continuing operations

$ (2,371)

$ 205

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 Amounts denoted in thousands



June 30, 2023

(Unaudited)

December 31, 2022 ASSETS







CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 15,363

$ 15,217 Digital assets

—

348 Accounts receivable

177

2,696 Prepaid expenses

3,577

6,266 Emissions and carbon offset credits

1,597

1,260 Income tax receivable

857

798 Current assets held for sale

1,074

6,473 Total current assets

22,645

33,058 LONG-TERM ASSETS:







Property and equipment, net

70,816

130,417 Other long-term assets

836

292 Total assets

$ 94,297

$ 163,767









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Accounts payable

$ 9,391

$ 9,608 Accrued emissions expense

6,090

6,052 Accrued expenses

7,450

11,327 Short-term environmental liability

1,700

600 Long-term debt, current portion

3,536

67,161 Current liabilities held for sale

1,475

3,974 Total current liabilities

29,642

98,722 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:







Long-term debt, net of current portion and deferred financing fees

86,687

84,585 Environmental liability

26,174

27,400 Other long-term liabilities

3,562

107 Total liabilities

146,065

210,814 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:

(51,768)

(47,047) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 94,297

$ 163,767

