CrossCountry Mortgage Named to Inc. 5000 List for the Tenth Time

Nationwide Lender Ranked in America's Fastest Growing Private Companies List for the Tenth Time

CLEVELAND, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM), the nation's third largest retail mortgage lender, has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest growing private companies for its tenth year. CCM's ranking is based on strong revenue growth over the last three years.

"Since CCM's founding in 2003, our team has worked incredibly hard to help customers achieve the dream of homeownership," said CrossCountry Mortgage Founder and CEO Ron Leonhardt, Jr. "Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest growing companies for a decade speaks to our commitment to providing the best customer experience and making every mortgage feel like a win."

In addition to its spot on the Inc. 5000 list, CCM is consistently recognized for its exceptional workplace culture and leading talent. The company was named a 2023 Scotsman Guide Top Mortgage Lender, and more than 200 loan officers appeared on the latest Scotsman Guide Top Originators list, a leading performance benchmark for mortgage industry organizations and professionals.

The company also has received a Smart Business Smart Culture Award, been awarded a Top Workplaces Award from Cleveland.com and Ohio's largest newspaper, The Plain Dealer, and earned many other awards and accolades.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and a searchable database, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About CrossCountry Mortgage

CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM) is the nation's number three retail mortgage lender, with more than 7,000 employees operating nearly 600 branches across all 50 states. Our company has been recognized nine times on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private businesses and has received many awards for our standout culture. We offer more than 120 mortgage, refinance and home equity solutions – ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers – and we are a direct lender and approved seller and servicer by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, and Ginnie Mae. Through our dedication to getting it done, we make every mortgage feel like a win. Visit ccm.com.

