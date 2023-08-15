IDAHOAN® FOODS LAUNCHES NEWEST PRODUCT LINE WITH BOLD FLAVORS INCLUDING HIDDEN VALLEY® ORIGINAL RANCH®

Introducing Idahoan® Potato Shreds, Your Newest On-the-Go Snacking Obsession

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Idahoan® Foods – the leading producer of quality, packaged potato products in the U.S.– expands its portfolio with the launch of Idahoan® Potato Shreds.

Idahoan® Foods (PRNewswire)

Idahoan® Potato Shreds are made with 100% real Idaho® potatoes that are shredded and mixed with craveable flavors including Hidden Valley® Original Ranch® and Triple Cheese. The new product is perfect for an on-the-go mid-day snack as it can be prepared in just a matter of minutes in a microwave.

"We are excited to debut our newest product line, Idahoan® Potato Shreds. These potato-based microwaveable snack cups are available in delicious flavors beyond what is offered by traditional macaroni products, building upon our consumer-oriented innovation efforts," shared Ryan Ellis, Vice President of Retail Marketing & Business Development at Idahoan Foods. "Triple Cheese and Hidden Valley® Original Ranch® are going to have widespread appeal out of the gate, but this is an expandable platform. Beyond being gluten-free, potatoes are an excellent canvas for mixing with sauces and flavors, and consumers are increasingly searching for satisfying and convenient snack options; which makes the new Potato Shreds a perfect addition to our product line up."

"Ranch and potatoes are a classic combination, so it was only natural to team up with the experts in potatoes at Idahoan Foods," said C.C. Ciafone, Director of Marketing at Hidden Valley Ranch. "The signature, zesty flavor of Hidden Valley® Original Ranch® melds perfectly with Idahoan's first-of-its-kind Potato Shreds, making it a mash made in heaven."

In addition, Idahoan is proud to introduce Idahoan® Mashed Potatoes seasoned with Hidden Valley® Original Ranch®. Paired with Idahoan's renowned mashed potato recipe, the Hidden Valley® Original Ranch® addition creates a flavorful combination that will appeal to a broad audience.

The new Idahoan® Potato Shreds and Mashed Potato product will be widely available in September at retailers across the country. For more information, visit http://idahoan.com/shreds and follow Idahoan Foods on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

About Idahoan Foods, LLC.

Combining a full-service network of professionals from field to fork, Idahoan® is a leading manufacturer of value-added potato products. Its potato processing plants and nationally recognized retail, foodservice and warehouse club brands of products along with its close relationship with its growers, allow Idahoan Foods to deliver superior quality while providing consumers Real Potatoes, Real Easy™. For more information visit www.idahoan.com.

About Hidden Valley® Ranch

Hidden Valley® Ranch is the nation's original ranch dressing brand and was founded in 1954 by Steve Henson. Hidden Valley Ranch has unleashed America's favorite ranch* across all mealtime and snacking occasions, offering the bottled Hidden Valley Original Ranch in many varieties and in more forms for fans to enjoy the ranch flavor they love. The Hidden Valley Original Ranch Seasoning and Salad Dressing Mix Shaker is perfect for bringing ranch flavor to weeknight dinners, Hidden Valley Ranch Secret Sauce serves up restaurant inspired flavors at home and ranch alternatives like dairy free Hidden Valley Plant Powered Ranch, all with the great taste you expect. Hidden Valley Ranch products can be found in grocery retailers across the country.

About The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) champions people to be well and thrive every single day. Its trusted brands, which include Brita®, Burt's Bees®, Clorox®, Fresh Step®, Glad®, Hidden Valley®, Kingsford®, Liquid-Plumr®, Pine-Sol® and Rainbow Light®, can be found in about nine of 10 U.S. homes and internationally with brands such as Ajudin®, Clorinda®, Chux® and Poett®. Headquartered in Oakland, California, since 1913, Clorox was one of the first U.S. companies to integrate ESG into its business reporting, with commitments in three areas: Healthy Lives, Clean World and Thriving Communities. Visit thecloroxcompany.com to learn more.

CLX-B

*Based on IRI unit sales data L52W ending 1/23/23

Circana POS TSV; Total U.S. – Multi Outlet

Idahoan® Potato Shreds seasoned with Hidden Valley® Original Ranch® (PRNewswire)

Idahoan® Potato Shreds with Triple Cheese (PRNewswire)

Idahoan® Mashed Potatoes Seasoned with Hidden Valley® Original Ranch® (PRNewswire)

Idahoan® Potato Shreds (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Idahoan Foods