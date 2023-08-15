DENVER, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA Identity and Security (I&S) North America, the long-time authorized TSA PreCheck enrollment provider, announced a new TSA PreCheck enrollment initiative at Denver International Airport in collaboration with United Airlines. All ticketed United Airlines travelers flying in and out of Denver can enroll in TSA PreCheck with no need for an appointment.

On-Site TSA PreCheck® Enrollment Initiative with United Airlines Launches at Denver International Airport in Concourse B (PRNewswire)

This enrollment opportunity provides a convenient TSA PreCheck enrollment option to all United travelers who are coming into, connecting through and leaving Denver. Enrolling takes five minutes or less and most passengers will receive their Known Traveler Number (KTN) within three to five days. The TSA PreCheck enrollment provided by IDEMIA costs $78, which covers five years of participation.

"We are incredibly excited to kickoff this pilot with United Airlines," said Lisa Sullivan, Senior Vice President, Travel and Transport, IDEMIA Identity and Security North America. "This is the first of its kind. IDEMIA collaboration's with United Airlines continues our joint goal of enrolling more travelers in TSA PreCheck, and it ties convenience and accessibility together for travelers flying in and out of the Denver International Airport."

United® MileagePlus® members can use 11,000 of their miles to cover the $78 application fee. Additionally, United Club SM Infinite Cardmembers, United SM Explorer Cardmembers, and United Quest SM Cardmembers can get a statement credit for the application fee once every four years when charged to their United card.

This enrollment opportunity in Denver will be offered to ticketed travelers from August 14, 2023 through October 6, 2023 Monday-Friday, 8:00 AM-12:00 PM and 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM local time. Travelers can look for the IDEMIA TSA PreCheck Enrollment Ambassadors, who will be located in Concourse B, between Gates B18 and B20. Travelers will need to bring a government-issued photo ID and proof of citizenship (e.g., passport, birth certificate) or proof of lawful permanent residency. For more information on documentation to bring, please visit TSA PreCheck required documents.

TSA PreCheck offers many benefits for enrolled travelers, including access to dedicated screening lanes at 200+ participating airports nationwide where 99% of TSA PreCheck passengers wait less than 10 minutes. There is no need to remove shoes, belts, 3-1-1 liquids, or light jackets. Children 13-17 may join enrolled adults at the TSA PreCheck lanes when traveling on the same reservation and if the TSA PreCheck indicator appears on the child's boarding pass. Children 12 and under may accompany an enrolled parent or guardian in the TSA PreCheck lanes without restriction.

"TSA PreCheck® offers significant benefits to those who meet its enrollment standards – less physical contact, fewer items on the conveyor belt and faster screening," said TSA Federal Security Director for Colorado, Larry Nau. "This benefit is one of the most valuable and affordable travel options that passengers can enroll in because of the convenience it offers. The cost is $78 for five years, which comes to about $15 per year."

"As part of United's growth plans, we're focused on making the travel experience better than ever, and we're excited for United customers traveling through Denver International Airport to have this opportunity to enroll in TSA PreCheck," said Jennifer Schwierzke, United's Vice President of Customer Strategy and Innovation. "The enrollment process is not only quick and efficient but once enrolled, it ensures that travelers have a more seamless experience navigating the airport."

Visit United Airlines for more information and don't forget to complete the online application before you enroll for an extra speedy experience.

About IDEMIA Identity and Security (I&S) North America

IDEMIA I&S North America is a leader in identity security and authentication services to governments and private companies, operating in North America. Our mission is to Unlock the World, Make It Safer - helping people access what matters most, more quickly, more safely, and more securely, in both the physical and the digital worlds. Our best-in-class technology helps to authenticate and secure physical and digital transactions. IDEMIA is recognized by the National Institute of Standards (NIST) as a top-ranking participant in the Institute's passenger facilitation simulation testing as well as in its regular Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) rankings, reinforcing the trustworthiness and reliability of IDEMIA's facial recognition solutions for government and consumers alike.

Learn more at www.na.idemia.com

About United Airlines

At United, Good Leads The Way. With U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers and is now the largest airline in the world as measured by available seat miles. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

