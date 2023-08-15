Robert Half Wins Two Stevies® in the 2023 International Business Awards

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) has been named a winner of two Stevies® in the 20th annual International Business Awards. The company was honored in two categories — Most Innovative Company and Technology Executive of the Year.

Robert Half (PRNewsfoto/Robert Half) (PRNewswire)

Robert Half was included in the Most Innovative Company category for its recent enhancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and other technology, which have benefitted its clients, candidates and employees. James Johnson, executive vice president and chief technology officer, was among those recognized in the Technology Executive of the Year category for his contributions to Robert Half's innovation journey.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program which recognizes excellence in the workplace. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted for consideration.

"As one of our enterprise values, innovation is deeply embedded in everything we do," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "Through significant investments in technology, including AI, and most importantly our people, we continue to deliver for our clients and candidates. James Johnson has played a pivotal role in these achievements."

Robert Half has also been named one of Fortune's 2023 Most Innovative Companies, the only company in its industry to achieve this recognition.

About Robert Half

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Offering contract and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, administrative and customer support, legal, and marketing and creative, Robert Half has more than 300 locations worldwide, including nearly 100 locations in 18 countries outside the United States. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of Fortune's Most Admired Companies and 100 Best Companies to Work For and is a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity. Explore our comprehensive solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Robert Half