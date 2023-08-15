SkillGigs Named to 2023 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

HOUSTON, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SkillGigs, Inc. , an ecommerce talent marketplace that pairs skilled healthcare and technology job seekers with AI-matched work opportunities, has been named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the first time in the company's history, ranking at #1,405. Notably, SkillGigs also earned a number of other distinctions: the company is #143 on the list from Texas– #28 in the Houston area–and #196 out of all the software companies ranked.

"We are thrilled to be named to the Inc. 5000 list for the first time," said Kashif Aftab, founder and CEO of SkillGigs. "This recognition validates our unwavering commitment to driving the future of hiring through our AI-based bidding and matching technology. Our revolutionary e-commerce marketplace platform, leveraging cutting-edge AI, empowers travel nurses and tech workers to secure contract or travel assignments quickly and easily. Our platform has spurred unprecedented growth in just three years, thanks to our relentless focus on delivering a seamless, intuitive, and intelligent end-to-end experience for our users."

For four decades, Inc. has celebrated the fastest-growing private companies in America, with companies such as Microsoft, Under Armour, and Patagonia gaining their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

SkillGigs is a "job matchmaker" that uses AI to bring employers and top talent together 24/7. Job seekers with SkillGigs profiles utilize the company's patented AI-powered 3D Resume tool to accurately and effectively present themselves and match their skills to potential employers. Employers, including traditional staffing companies, partner with SkillGigs to list their jobs in the SkillGigs Talent Marketplace and receive AI-matched candidates from a constantly refreshed, rigorously screened talent pool.

SkillGigs, Inc. is an ecommerce talent marketplace that pairs skilled healthcare and technology job seekers with AI-matched work opportunities. Founded in 2017 on the belief that companies and talent should be able to interact seamlessly, SkillGigs is dedicated to empowering the users. SkillGigs elevates and maximizes the hiring process by removing traditional barriers. The company's patented AI software matches talent with jobs tailored to their skills, while giving companies with open positions strong candidates who are ready to work—all without a single recruiter. Learn more at skillgigs.com .

