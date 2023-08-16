Arvest Bank Appoints Geordie Sanborn, Levi Price to Lead Next Phase of Transformation in Healthcare and Food Value Chain

Arvest establishes centers of excellence to bring a dedicated, community focus to specific industries

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arvest Bank (Arvest), a leading community-focused bank serving retail and commercial customers, today announced that Geordie Sanborn has joined the company as general manager of the bank's new center of excellence focused on serving the healthcare industry. The bank also announced that Levi Price will serve as general manager for the company's new center of excellence focused on serving the food value chain industry customers.

As an established, top-20 bank supporting agriculture by dollar volume, Arvest's existing expertise makes it a natural focus area for the bank as it continues to identify opportunities to further support business owners in the Food Value Chain industry. Arvest has a similar strength in serving the healthcare community, from relationship bankers to private banking services. These centers of excellence will enable Arvest to create new products and solutions tailored specifically to the needs of business owners in these industries and provide a team of expert associates with deep understanding of each industry and its specific needs.

"Arvest is well-known for its community focus, so while it's unique for a bank of our size to establish dedicated centers of excellence, doing so will allow us to use that strength to better serve our customers," said Laura Merling, Arvest's chief transformation and operations officer. "Geordie and Levi have the experience and industry reputation to successfully lead this initiative and we're excited for the opportunity this will bring to our customers in these respective markets."

With more than 15 years of experience driving sales across the healthcare ecosystem, Sanborn comes to Arvest from Bank of America where he served as senior vice president of healthcare strategy and initiatives, responsible for driving the expansion of the bank's footprint across healthcare software vendors. His successful track record of accelerating growth makes him well-positioned to support the next phase of Arvest's digital transformation strategy by leading the bank's new center of excellence in healthcare.

"I'm excited to join the Arvest team to lead this next phase of growth and transformation in the healthcare sector," Sanborn said. "Arvest's commitment to bringing community-focused interactions to its customers in this market speaks to its long-term vision and desire to truly be a financial partner for life, and I look forward to being a part of that mission moving forward."

Price has been an Arvest employee for nearly 12 years, beginning as a credit analyst before swiftly becoming a commercial banker and eventually loan manager for the Siloam Springs region. As a trusted banker and advisor to many of the area's largest poultry operators, and an owner/operator of his own cow/calf operation, Price's exceptional leadership and ability to build relationships makes him well-positioned to lead Arvest's new center of excellence in the food value chain.

"After more than a decade working closely with customers and community members in agriculture, I understand how important it is to have a financial partner you can turn to," Price added. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to lead this new center for excellence and look forward to applying my experience and relationships in this space to bring solutions to new and existing customers."

With more than $27 billion in assets, Arvest Bank is a community-focused financial institution serving more than 110 communities in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Established in 1961, Arvest Bank is committed to meeting the needs of its more than 830,000 retail and business customer households by continually investing in the digital tools and services customers expect. Arvest was recently recognized by J.D. Power for its outstanding mobile banking experience. Its extensive network of more than 200 banking locations provides loans, deposits, treasury management, credit cards, mortgage loans and mortgage servicing as a part of its growing list of digital services. Arvest is known for its commitment to the communities it serves and to attracting, hiring and retaining a diverse group of talented people. Arvest is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. To learn more please visit www.arvest.com .

