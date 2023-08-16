EarthEn Receives U.S. DOE Support for Groundbreaking Supercritical CO2-based Energy Storage Technology

PHOENIX, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EarthEn, a Phoenix-based startup has been awarded first-of-its-kind funding by the Office of Electricity (OE), U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) along with the U.S. National Lab support. The two years of funding and support will enable EarthEn to significantly advance the commercialization of its long-duration energy storage solution utilizing supercritical carbon dioxide (sCO 2 ) technology.

EarthEn's innovative technology is a hybrid thermo-mechanical form of energy storage using sCO 2 that is superior in its efficiency and flexibility to provide long-duration as well as shorter-duration energy storage.

EarthEn's CEO Manas Pathak enters this exclusive program, "Innovation Crossroads" as one of only seven entrepreneurs selected this year for participation. Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) in partnership with the DOE and the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), has developed this program to support entrepreneurs in creating the next generation of U.S. clean energy companies. EarthEn will receive DOE funding and support for collaborative research and development of EarthEn's technology at ORNL's Knoxville, TN campus.

"We are honored to be selected to participate in the prestigious Innovation Crossroads. The funding and support will propel our efforts to further develop and commercialize our sCO 2 -based energy storage technology" said CEO, Manas Pathak.

In addition to EarthEn's participation in Innovation Crossroads, EarthEn is also the commercialization partner in the latest funding selections for the DOE's 2023 Technology Commercialization Fund (TCF) lab call where EarthEn's proposed topic on sCO 2 heat-exchangers, in partnership with ORNL was awarded $750,000 by the DOE.

