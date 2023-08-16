Skillibrium Announces the Launch of its Coaching Platform Designed Specifically for Go-To-Market Teams

Real-Time Collaboration to Help Companies Reach New Levels of Performance and Growth

ATLANTA, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Skillibrium launches its customizable, proactive coaching platform for Go-to-Market (GTM) leaders and their teams. Skillibrium is both methodology and training content agnostic, giving the ability to increase organizational alignment and reduce skills training ramp time within pre-sales, sales, and post-sales teams. By establishing a coaching program and a role-based skills baseline, organizations can continuously improve their teams through reinforcement, leading to better performance.

Despite the enormous global spend on training , leaders are struggling to achieve their desired results for critical business needs including for their people. This can be in part to " The Forgetting Curve " concept where 75% of what is taught tends to be forgotten within just six days if it is not continuously reinforced.

"The power of a great selling process rests on situational skills training, a methodical approach and continuous coaching," said Bart Fanelli, CEO and Founder at Skillibrium. "No matter how great the methodology or training, if new skills were not applied soon and reinforced via regular coaching, the benefits would diminish over time. Our mission is to change that with Skillibrium and create a simple platform to reinforce skills training, ultimately minimizing The Forgetting Curve."

Here's how it works:

Departments (Revenue, Operations, Enablement, HR, or L&D) identify a "Skill/Ability" baseline program focused on their methodology and skills supporting their sales process.

Based on the defined program, team members complete role-focused "Skill/Ability & Willingness" assessments.

Leaders coach their team members to close gaps in "Skill/Ability & Willingness," helping make quantifiable improvements to performance.

The Skillibrium four-quadrant matrix tracks coaching over time, creating a clear picture of a "Skill/Ability & Willingness" baseline and where attention is needed most.

"Building a culture of constant improvement is the cornerstone to a successful field organization. We need to ensure that all our teams are fully supported and developed in a fair and factual way," said Larkin Kay, Vice President - Enablement, Ping Identity. "Skillibrium brings transparency to the process of evaluating our people individually, and as a team, across a consistent baseline - whether they are in presales, sales or post sales."

To try the platform, visit skillibrium.com .

About Skillibrium

Based in Atlanta and Austin, at Skillibrium, we understand that the success of go-to-market (GTM) organizations hinges on a cohesive and motivated team. That's why we've developed a comprehensive and holistic platform designed to streamline and optimize team performance, ensuring everyone is aligned and moving in the same direction. Our platform combines structural knowledge with transparency tools, empowering GTM teams to function more cohesively. With an unwavering commitment to ethics, Skillibrium is dedicated to assisting companies in achieving organic growth to create a positive impact on businesses and society. Skillbrium. Grow together. Learn more at skillibrium.com .

