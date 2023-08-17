Dahon Unio E20, First Class Mid-drive Motor eBike: Quality, Comfort, Performance All-in-One

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As more people are turning towards low-carbon lifestyle in recent years, not surprisingly, ebikes enjoy high popularity among green consumers. DAHON UNIO E20 "KEA093CM" would make an ideal choice for green riders whether as an option for daily commute or leisurely riding.

DAHON Unio E20 (PRNewswire)

DELTEC cable boosting Bike Frame Strength and Stability

Dahon's patented DELTEC cable optimizes the bike's frame structure into a stable, triangular shape, transforming frame force distribution. Taking on maximum stress, DELTEC reduces the load on the folding frame, greatly improving service life and load-bearing capabilities, hence the bike is much safer and more comfortable to ride.

DAHON DELTEC (PRNewswire)

Made from aluminum alloy, the bike frame is strong and ultra-light, weighed just 17.5kg. The overall frame rigidity is greatly enhanced by the DELTEC cable, boosting much higher performance with less effort.

Powerful & Reliable Performance

36V 200W mid-drive motor: With a central axis torque sensor, the motor can detect the rider's pedaling torque and cadence simultaneously, hence the electric power system output is strictly proportional to the rider's pedaling power. As such, riders can enjoy truly effortless riding with an automated motor adjusting its own output all along the way.

Compared with the hub motor, the mid-drive motor has large torque and stronger climbing ability; With the motor installed at the center of a bike, the weight is centered at mid-point which contributes to much better balance.

36V-9.5AH Samsung lithium battery: The hidden seatpost battery offers long runtime, about 50 kilometers for pure electric cycling, about 100 kilometers for assisted cycling.

DAHON Unio E20: Powerful & Reliable Performance (PRNewswire)

User-focused Design, thoughtful and caring

Waterproof, dirt-proof front and rear fenders; equipped with automatic taillights and soft-touch brakes for much safer ride.

Precise, Smooth Transmission: Dahon designed 9-speed transmission system is precise and smooth, and supersensitive. It quickly deploys the optimal gear ratio to handle complex road conditions. The 20-inch anti-skid wheelset with good shock absorption makes riding on rough terrain much easier.

LCD display: Facilitates 5 levels of electrical assist, real-time display for speed, mileage, and battery volume.

Simply tap and turn the pedals to trigger the motor assist and get started, off you go with Unio E20, which is easy and fast to fold and unfold, extremely compact for storage and carrying around. Freedom unfolds, Unio E20 unleashes the joy of riding for green riders.

Dahon, Global Leader of Folding Bike Technology

In 1982, Dr. David T. Hon, renowned American aerospace expert, and physicist founded DAHON, and designed the first modern folding bike, most folding bikes worldwide owe their heritage to DAHON's DNA.

DAHON is a brand with more than 40 years pedigree. Guinness World Record title for "world's largest manufacturer of folding bikes". More than 500 multinational patents. Today, DAHON is recognized as a world leader. Spearheaded by the guiding principles of innovation and service, DAHON is committed to creating a quality product, a unique riding experience and green mobility solutions for people leading active, environmentally friendly lifestyles.

Website: https://dahon.com

For inquiry please refer to marketing@daon.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DAHON