Carhartt Continues Support of Skilled Trades with Labor Day Donation Benefitting Team Rubicon's Veteran-Led Skilled Job Training Program

DEARBORN, Mich., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the demand for skilled workers across the U.S. reaches fever pitch – and the industry at large expected to grow 10% by 2028 fueled by emerging technology1, changing infrastructure, $18 billion-per-year climate disasters and other factors2 – Carhartt is championing the hardest-working community organizations empowering the workforce of tomorrow.

Through its "For the Love of Labor" program – a bi-annual initiative that supports nonprofit organizations as they educate, train and place workers into meaningful skilled trades – Carhartt is donating all sales from Carhartt.com and Reworked.Carhartt.com on Labor Day, Sept. 4, and dedicating its Fall 2023 grant to support veteran-led nonprofit Team Rubicon and its forthcoming TRades Academy program.

Expected to continue developing over the next five years, Team Rubicon's TRades Academy seeks to train military veterans transitioning to civilian life – as well as other workers – in disaster-standard licensed contracting skills like carpentry, electrical, plumbing, heating, ventilation and air conditioning so they can help rebuild homes in the communities that need it most.

"As the skilled labor shortage persists and much of the country is increasingly impacted by natural disasters, the task of rebuilding requires hard work and 'heart' work," said Todd Corley, senior vice president of inclusion, sustainability and community at Carhartt. "By investing in necessary job training for those who have served their country and have a passion for serving others, we're helping to bridge the skilled trades gap, empower military veterans transitioning to civilian life and invest in stronger individuals, families and communities – both now and for years to come."

The inspiration behind the TRades Academy was born from one of Team Rubicon's missions to rebuild safe and resilient homes in communities affected by disasters. With a highly-skilled volunteer force of 150,000 individuals and counting, Team Rubicon works to give military veteran volunteers the opportunity to continue service alongside first responders and civilians, as well as provide avenues towards a renewed sense of purpose, community and identity.

"Bound by Carhartt and Team Rubicon's shared mission of service, this grant will not only serve future students of the TRades Academy, but also their communities, paving a more sustainable way to address the labor shortage long-term," said Art delaCruz, CEO of Team Rubicon. "We're honored to extend our partnership with Carhartt, ensuring that our country is equipped with the hardworking hands needed to restore homes and futures."

Founded in Aug. 2022, Carhartt's For the Love of Labor grant program has received over 350 applications to-date, with 16 grants awarded thus far to eligible U.S.-based 501©3 designated organizations in recognized apprenticeship industries3 that serve at least 100 individuals annually. With Carhartt's funding, recipient organizations have been able to provide hardworking participants with durable gear, tools, childcare and transportation. Many organizations have also added new programs, instructors, resources, recruitment strategies, partner connections, and ultimately, graduated more apprenticeship students seeking work in the skilled trades.

For more information on Carhartt's Labor Day campaign or Team Rubicon's TRades Academy program, please visit Carhartt.com/every-day-is-labor-day and TeamRubiconUSA.org.

To learn more about the For the Love of Labor grant program, which accepts grant applications year-round, and how Carhartt is working to build a better world, please visit Carhartt.com/isc-hub or reach out to ForTheLoveOfLabor@Carhartt.com.

1 Zippia (2023)

2 National Centers for Environmental Information

3 U.S. Department of Labor

About Carhartt

Established in 1889, Carhartt is a global premium workwear brand with a rich heritage of developing rugged products for workers on and off the job. Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, with approximately 5,400 employees worldwide, Carhartt is family-owned and managed by the descendants of the company's founder, Hamilton Carhartt. For more information, visit www.carhartt.com .

About Team Rubicon

Team Rubicon is a veteran-led humanitarian organization that serves global communities before, during, and after disasters and crises. Founded following the Haiti earthquake in 2010, the organization has grown to more than 150,000 volunteers across the United States and has launched over 1,100 operations domestically and internationally. To drive equity across disaster and humanitarian services, Team Rubicon focuses on three areas of impact: disaster services- from mitigation to immediate response to recovery; rebuild services maintaining the fabric of communities through resilient building methods; and international services- providing emergent and surge medical services, WASH, and disaster risk reduction. Visit www.teamrubiconusa.org for more information.

