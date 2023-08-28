Neiman Marcus Celebrates Brand Heritage Through Innovative New Frontiers Fall 2023 Campaign

The luxury retailer's new brand leadership elevates customer touchpoints and offers fresh perspective to integrated marketing campaign

DALLAS, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus proudly announces the launch of its Fall 2023 campaign, New Frontiers. In pursuit of the extraordinary since 1907, the campaign celebrates the pioneering spirit of Neiman Marcus, drawing inspiration from the brand's heritage while looking to the future. The new vision inspires discovery across all three facets of the retailer's integrated retail model – in stores, online and through remote selling. The campaign comes to life through a digitally-led 360-degree approach across Neiman's marketing channels in the form of elevated content, targeted customer messaging and through the personal relationships the retailer fosters with its clients.

New Frontiers, photographed by Arnaud Lajeunie. (PRNewswire)

New Frontiers is the first campaign under Ryan Ross, President of Neiman Marcus and Head of NMG Customer Insights, with creative direction from Nabil Aliffi, Chief Brand Officer. Ross joined the company in Fall 2022 as a visionary leader with a proven track record of executing to achieve results and drive profitable and sustainable growth. His emphasis on fashion authority and customer-centric mindset fuels acceleration by elevating and strengthening the brand and customer experience through every touchpoint. Through Ross and Aliffi's creative innovation and leadership, they leveraged technology and creative talents that enabled their teams to deliver an innovative campaign below expected costs.

"Our Fall campaign is a celebration of Neiman Marcus' history and core values, which serve as a guiding light for the road ahead. We continue to strive for excellence, providing unique experiences and expert curation to the American luxury customer," says Ross. "It is through branded expressions like the Fall campaign that we make life extraordinary for our customers which in turn fuels our growth strategy, Revolutionizing Luxury Experiences."

In January 2023, Ross appointed Aliffi to further define the magic of the brand, elevate the customer experience, and bring a cohesive voice through all brand touchpoints. Aliffi ignites the unique expression of Neiman Marcus and its brand partners through extraordinary experiences that come to life across the luxury retailer's integrated model. He draws inspiration from the brand's rich history while driving innovation to strengthen the luxury retailer's high-fashion positioning, which is evident in the Fall campaign.

New Frontiers features expert curation of the finest fashion assortment for the American luxury customer. The campaign boldly celebrates moving forward and breaking boundaries while drawing upon the Neiman Marcus magic, heritage, dedication to customer relationships, and fashion authority. This Fall campaign is a portal of discovery, starting in Dallas and emanating throughout the rest of the world.

"Since its founding, Neiman Marcus has stood for dream-making and achievement at the highest level. We continue to strive for excellence, providing unique experiences and expert curation, only available at Neiman Marcus," says Aliffi. "Through New Frontiers we aim to strengthen our creative identity with elevated imagery that captures the Neiman's spirit while celebrating our brand partners' unique expressions."

Reinforcing the luxury retailer's fashion authority, the campaign is composed of a more curated product assortment of the season's most coveted brands and exclusive items, emphasizing Neiman Marcus as the destination for luxury fashion. This is apparent in the digital campaign video, as well as the Fall Book which has been reimagined as one of the highest levels of brand expression. The Fall Book is a departure from a true catalogue to a condensed work of art featured as an interactive experience on NeimanMarcus.com. Tapping into the brand's past, the cover of the Fall Book reintroduces the iconic Neiman Marcus butterfly as a new house code.

New Frontiers debuts the premier installment of an anthology profile series, The Achievers, featuring five individuals who represent the Neiman Marcus quest for excellence. The Achievers include Wes Gordon, Creative Director of Carolina Herrera, filmmaker Gregg Araki, writer and curator Amy Sall, social and animal rights activist Cornelia Guest, and Ceedee Lamb, wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys.

Shot on location at Pier 59 studios in New York City by photographer Arnaud Lajeunie, the imagery and videos feature a variety of talent, including Hannah Wick and Mark Vanderloo. The strong visuals capture dream-like scenes across Americana landscapes, interspersed with expertly curated luxury pieces. State of the art Stagecraft technology, featuring giant high-res LED screens, was used to create extraordinary landscapes and imagery.

Customers can experience the Neiman Marcus magic through engaging in store visuals, online engagement and through their sales associate.

#neimanmarcus #newfrontiers | @neimanmarcus

Link to assets here.

ABOUT NEIMAN MARCUS:

Neiman Marcus is a Dallas-based luxury retailer, providing customers access to exclusive and emerging brands, anticipatory service, and unique experiences since 1907. Each day, Neiman Marcus connects with customers worldwide while delighting them with exceptional experiences across a 36-store presence in the U.S., one of the largest U.S. e-commerce luxury platforms, and industry-leading remote selling and personalization technology. From delectable dining and indulgent beauty services to bespoke experiences and exclusive products, there is something for everyone. To keep up with the latest news and events at Neiman Marcus, visit neimanmarcus.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube,

Neiman Marcus Group is a relationship business that leads with love in everything we do for our customers, associates, brand partners, and communities. Our legacy of innovating and our culture of Belonging guide our roadmap for Revolutionizing Luxury Experiences. As one of the largest multi-brand luxury retailers in the U.S., with the world's most desirable brand partners, we are delivering exceptional products and intelligent services, enabled by our investments in digital, data and technology. Through the expertise of our 10,000+ associates, we deliver and scale a personalized luxury experience across our three facets of our integrated retail model- in-store, eCommerce, and remote selling. Our NMG Way culture, powered by our people, combines individual talents into a collective strength to make life extraordinary. NMG WOW (Way of Working) is the company's unique, integrated working philosophy to do their best work, full stop. Our flagship brands include Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman. For more information, visit neimanmarcusgroup.com.

ABOUT NEW FRONTIERS:

New Frontiers celebrates a new chapter for the brand: moving forward and breaking boundaries. The campaign features 53 brands, shot by Arnaud Lajeunie at Pier 59 Studios utilizing stagecraft technology. Notable models include Emily Grace Hime, Hannah Wick, Huijia Chen, Mark Vanderloo, Tamsir Thiam, and Briana Benavides. Inspired by the boundless horizons and bold gumption of America, the set design by Peter Klein, styling by Katie Brunett and Jocelyn Meinster celebrates excellence and the power of dreams. The Fall Book debuts the premier installment of an anthology profile series, The Achievers, featuring five individuals who represent the quest for Neiman Marcus excellence. The Fall Achievers include Wes Gordon, Creative Director of Carolina Herrera, filmmaker Gregg Araki, writer and curator Amy Sall, social and animal rights activist Cornelia Guest, and Ceedee Lamb, wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys. New Frontiers will be activated in a 360-degree approach across all three facets of the retailer's integrated retail model. For more information about New Frontiers, please visit the fact sheet here.

NM Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Neiman Marcus