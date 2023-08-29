Kaleidescape Launches New Movie Server Product Line

Terra Prime Delivers High Capacity and Ultimate Performance

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleidescape, maker of the ultimate movie platform, today announced the availability of its new Terra Prime movie server product line.

Terra Prime features an all-new board design with faster processing power and faster network–with 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet.

Terra Prime features an all-new board design with faster processing power and faster network – the only dedicated movie server with 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet. The new servers are available with either high-capacity hard drives or fast solid-state drives.

"Kaleidescape's new Terra Prime movie servers support lightning-fast movie downloads and can serve more Kaleidescape high-bitrate 4K movies concurrently to multiple screens," said Tayloe Stansbury, Kaleidescape chairman & CEO.

Kaleidescape Terra Prime SSD Movie Servers

Kaleidescape Terra Prime HDD Movie Servers

Terra Prime HDD is a next-generation high-capacity movie server. It can download a Kaleidescape high-bitrate 4K movie in as little as eight minutes and serves up to five simultaneous playback zones (compact) or up to 10 simultaneous playback zones (full-size). Terra Prime HDD 88TB stores approximately 1,450 Kaleidescape high-bitrate 4K movies and the 48TB stores roughly 800 Kaleidescape fidelity 4K movies. The Terra Prime HDD 22TB stores approximately 350 Kaleidescape fidelity 4K movies and the 8TB stores roughly 130 Kaleidescape high-bitrate 4K movies.

To learn more, visit: https://www.kaleidescape.com/systems/movie-players-servers/

About Kaleidescape ( www.Kaleidescape.com )

Kaleidescape is the ultimate movie platform. Kaleidescape elevates every component in your theater, with higher-fidelity video, lossless audio, and integrative cues to control lighting, shading, seating, and screen masking. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kaleidescape builds its products in the USA and sells through custom installers.

