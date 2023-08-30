Hestia Venture Partners Acquires Ag Tech Property

Signs Bayer-backed Ag Tech Start-up as Tenant

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hestia Venture Partners, a venture firm investing at the intersection of prop tech and climate tech, as well as in targeted real estate assets, announced the acquisition of Davis Research Station, an ag tech research facility in Davis, CA. The 40-acre property encompasses office, lab and greenhouse space, plus significant acreage for row crops. The facility sits adjacent to University of California, Davis, which is ranked among the best universities in the world for agriculture and food science and is the source of much innovation and many start-ups in those fields.

"We are thrilled to be stewards of this unique facility, and to provide a home for resilient crop and food innovation."

Rebecca Stafford, Founding Partner of Hestia remarked, "We are thrilled to be the new stewards of this unique research facility, and to provide a home for companies innovating and commercializing more resilient crops and foods." In an initial proof of thesis, Hestia is pleased to welcome to the property as a new tenant an agri-food technology company that was born out of research by a UC Davis professor and is backed by global life sciences firm Bayer AG. The tenant is pioneering ultra-high protein, climate resilient chickpea varieties that enable scalable, sustainable ingredients spanning whole beans, gluten free flours and protein isolates.

