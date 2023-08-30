RAISE A TOAST TO THE TIMELESS BOND OF CAMPARI® AND NEGRONI WEEK THIS SEPTEMBER

Celebrate One of The World's Most Iconic Cocktails With Proceeds

Benefiting Slow Food

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Campari® , the iconic Italian red aperitif, and Imbibe, the ultimate guide to liquid culture, come together September 18-24 for Negroni Week. For one week only, bars and restaurants around the globe will join forces to celebrate the iconic Negroni, while supporting Slow Food , a global movement of local communities and activists in more than 160 countries.

Since its creation in 1919, Campari has been the red heart and defining ingredient in the classic cocktail. The Negroni's rise in popularity as the #1 best-selling cocktail worldwide* wouldn't have been possible without the limitless skill of bartenders sharing their talents across the globe. This year, Negroni Week will usher in the launch of a newly designed Campari bottle arriving stateside this fall, evoking the spirit of Milan and paying homage to the brand's home and birthplace of the aperitivo ritual.

Negroni Week leverages both the popularity of the cocktail, as well as the power of the bartending community, with Imbibe's global charity initiative raising more than $4 million for global causes in the past decade. Last year, 10,000 venues participated in Negroni Week, attracting thousands of consumers in over 80 markets, and Campari is looking forward to continuing to collaborate with even more venues this year in support of Slow Food's Negroni Week Fund .

Slow Food, the official giving partner for the second year, envisions a world where everyone can enjoy food and beverage that is good for them, good for the people who grow it, and good for the planet. With shared Italian roots and interest in a fair food and beverage system, Slow Food, Campari and the Negroni are the perfect pairing.

Slow Food's Negroni Week Fund will continue to directly support the hospitality community in 2023 and beyond, helping to preserve cultural and biological diversity, promote food and beverage education with knowledge exchange, and foster equity and justice. The inaugural 2022 Slow Food Negroni Week Fund enhanced Slow Food global programs and benefitted 33 local community-led projects, which are leading the transformation of the food and beverage systems in 23 countries worldwide. In North America, the Negroni Week Fund benefitted 11 projects in 2022 including Humble Eats in Virginia, which teaches inner-city youth about fresh produce and ingredients, as well as a farm dinner hosted by Slow Food Denver, raising awareness for a more sustainable food system while providing economic support to farmers. Campari will once again be making a $100,000 donation to kick off fundraising efforts for this important cause.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE

Throughout Negroni Week, consumers will have the opportunity to celebrate cocktail culture and show appreciation for the art of mixology, recognizing the dedication and skill of bartenders to create one of the world's most iconic and loved cocktails. You can find classic or creative new Negroni offerings at participating bars and restaurants near you .

Ahead of Negroni Week, Campari brought together pairs of top bartenders from across the globe to celebrate the bond between mixology and the classic Negroni with the release of The Timeless Bond Series on YouTube featuring some of the best bartenders from around the world, including Kate Gerwin of New Mexico and Christian "Suzu" Suzuki of San Francisco, both from Netflix's Drink Masters.

Campari will also host their annual Campari Day of Service in over 50 cities both in person and online. On Tuesday, September 19, Campari encourages the hospitality industry nationwide to get out into their communities to connect, give back and lend a hand. Last year, Campari saw 840 volunteers in 47 cities and this year, Campari has hit 900 volunteers and counting nationwide. Campari will also be hosting trade kick off events on Monday, September 18 for members of the industry in LA, NYC and Miami, as well as a special virtual class for trade members through the Campari Academy. " Thinking Inside the Negroni Triangle ", hosted by Campari Brand Ambassadors Alex Negranza and Olivia Cerio, will explore how constraint inspires creativity. The class - held online Monday, September 18 in celebration of Negroni Week - will demonstrate how three simple ingredients can yield infinite variations.

Consumers can craft an iconic Negroni at home by ordering the necessary ingredients - Campari, 1757 Vermouth di Torino Rosso and Bulldog Gin - through Drizly , ReserveBar and Instacart . For Negroni aficionados, The Negroni Week Shop is once again filled with a variety of creative vendors offering Negroni-inspired items all giving back to the Slow Food Negroni Week Fund.

Andrea Sengara, Campari America's Head of Marketing, commented: "The Negroni is consistently ranked as one of the best-selling drinks in the world, but the classic recipe — Campari, gin, and sweet vermouth — has been the starting point for countless Negroni variations. With the Sbagliato, Boulevardier, Oaxacan Negroni, Rosita and more, there's a Negroni variation for everyone. Negroni Week presents the perfect opportunity for consumers to get out in their community, enjoy classic or seasonal spins and support Negroni Week's official giving partner Slow Food. Please join us in supporting your local bars and restaurants this Negroni Week!"

Karen Foley, Imbibe Publisher, said: "Every year of Negroni Week gets better and better, and we're thrilled to continue partnering with Campari in support of Slow Food's mission to cultivate a more equitable and sustainable world of food and beverage. We can't wait to once again celebrate our favorite week of the year with bars, restaurants and Negroni enthusiasts around the world."

For more information about what's happening during Negroni Week 2023 visit Negroni Week.com and follow #NegroniWeek #Negroni @CampariUSA and @imbibe . Wherever you celebrate Negroni Week, Campari reminds you to please do so responsibly.

*Drinks International 2022

ABOUT THE NEGRONI

It was around the year 1919 in Florence when Count Camillo Negroni contemplated ordering an Americano cocktail, but decided it was time for a change. He requested it with a touch of gin instead of soda, inspired by his last trip to London and its prevalent gin scene. The bartender was pleased to honor Count Camillo Negroni's request and added an orange garnish rather than the lemon wedge of the Americano to signify the new drink he had created. In Florence, the Count's 'usual' became known as Count Negroni's Americano, or the "Americano with a touch of gin", and the Negroni was born. The Negroni is now one of the most famous contemporary classic cocktails. Anywhere you go in the world, you will find a mixologist who can make you the iconic Negroni. The original recipe, the perfectly balanced combination of equal parts of Campari, Red Vermouth and London Dry gin, is almost a century old and continues to be enjoyed today.

ABOUT THE NEGRONI

It was around the year 1919 in Florence when Count Camillo Negroni contemplated ordering an Americano cocktail, but decided it was time for a change. He requested it with a touch of gin instead of soda, inspired by his last trip to London and its prevalent gin scene. The bartender was pleased to honor Count Camillo Negroni's request and added an orange garnish rather than the lemon wedge of the Americano to signify the new drink he had created. In Florence, the Count's 'usual' became known as Count Negroni's Americano, or the "Americano with a touch of gin", and the Negroni was born. The Negroni is now one of the most famous contemporary classic cocktails. Anywhere you go in the world, you will find a mixologist who can make you the iconic Negroni. The original recipe, the perfectly balanced combination of equal parts of Campari, Red Vermouth and London Dry gin, is almost a century old and continues to be enjoyed today. The same classic recipe can also be enjoyed in the Campari Negroni Ready to Serve, an offering for cocktail aficionados to enjoy an expertly crafted cocktail at home or on-the-go. The International Bartenders Association (IBA) lists Campari as an official ingredient of the Negroni, and thus, there is no Negroni without Campari! For more information visit www.campari.com.

ABOUT SLOW FOOD NEGRONI WEEK FUND

In September 2022, Slow Food was chosen as the official giving partner of Negroni Week, a global fundraising initiative presented by Imbibe and Campari to promote the power of food, beverage, and hospitality. Slow Food and Negroni Week joined forces to promote common values of cultivating community, fostering equity and justice, and seeking a better world for all through food and beverage. In 2022, in the framework of the Negroni Week, Imbibe and Campari selected Slow Food as its charitable giving partner for Negroni Week, directing all funds raised toward the vast and diverse networks and programs within the movement. This partnership nourishes heritage and local diversity to support emerging leaders and solutions for the future.

