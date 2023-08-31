Danelle Barrett Joins Protiviti Advisory Board

Former Rear Admiral and Digital Transformation and Cybersecurity Strategist brings her expertise to Protiviti and its clients

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Danelle Barrett will join the advisory board of global consulting firm Protiviti effective September 1, 2023. The advisory board provides market and business insights to assist Protiviti and its clients to help solve the challenges presented by today's dynamic and challenging business environment.

In her 30 years of U.S. military service, Barrett had a proven record of building high-performing teams and driving workplace culture and enterprise change. As an admiral, Danelle served as Director of Current Operations at U.S. Cyber Command, and as the Navy Cyber Security Division Director and Deputy Chief Information Officer on the Chief of Naval Operations staff. In her last position in the U.S. Navy, she led the Navy's strategic development and execution of digital and cyber security efforts, enterprise information technology improvements and cloud policy and governance for 700,000 personnel across a global network. An innovator, she implemented visionary digital transformation to modernize with unprecedented speed, significantly improving Navy Information Warfare capabilities. Her numerous operational assignments included deployments to Iraq, on an aircraft carrier in support of operations in Afghanistan and to Haiti providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief after the 2010 earthquake. During her service, Barrett received numerous awards, including the Defense Superior Service Medal and other military decorations.

An accomplished author, in June 2021, Barrett published, "Rock the Boat: Encourage Innovation, Lead Change and Be a Successful Leader," which has been on the Amazon Best Seller list in several categories.

"Few topics are more important today than cybersecurity and transformation. Danelle's extraordinary experience in both will immensely benefit both Protiviti and our clients," said Joseph Tarantino, president and CEO, Protiviti. "We are so pleased that she has agreed to join our advisory board."

Danelle joins current Protiviti Advisory Board members Evelyn Dilsaver, the former president and CEO of Charles Schwab Investment Management; Dr. Peter Blair Henry, Senior Fellow at Stanford University's Hoover Institution, Senior Fellow at Stanford's Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, and Dean Emeritus of New York University's Leonard N. Stern School of Business; and Susan Molinari, former vice president of Google Public Affairs for the Americas and former member of the U.S. House of Representatives (1990-1997), and Dame Inga Beale, former CEO of Lloyds of London.

"I am delighted to be joining the Protiviti Advisory Board and am looking forward to collaborating with the firm's management, its clients and other members of the Advisory Board to share my experiences and perspectives," said Barrett.

About Protiviti

Protiviti ( www.protiviti.com ) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and our independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, digital, legal, HR, governance, risk and internal audit through our network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

