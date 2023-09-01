Planet Smoothie to Raise Funds for Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation During Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Smoothie ( www.PlanetSmoothie.com ) is excited to announce a month-long fundraising campaign in support of Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF), a U.S. non-profit fighting pediatric cancer. Starting on September 1, when customers purchase a Lunar Lemonade smoothie (20oz or larger) at any Planet Smoothie location or online at www.PlanetSmoothie.com , Planet Smoothie will be donating $1 to ALSF. Guests also have the option to support the cause by making a monetary donation during checkout any time of the year.

Planet Smoothie Lunar Lemonade (PRNewswire)

Planet Smoothie Launches Month-Long Campaign in Support of Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation is changing the lives of children with cancer by funding impactful research, raising awareness, supporting families, and empowering everyone to help cure childhood cancer.

"Following the resounding success of last year's campaign in support of Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, and thanks to the generous donations of our customers, we are excited to continue our efforts and continue to amplify the support we are able to provide to this remarkable foundation," said Nicole Butcher, director of marketing at Kahala Brands, parent company of Planet Smoothie. "We are hopeful that every dollar collected will contribute to a bigger change and will positively impact the lives of many of the families supported by Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation."

About Planet Smoothie

Planet Smoothie®, intent on redefining the smoothie category, is among the country's top smoothie concepts. The brand appeals to a demographic of loyal, active and occasion-driven customers who want to live a healthier lifestyle. Planet Smoothie offers smoothies made with real fruit that are lower calorie, lower sugar, and higher protein options, giving customers a quick, portable snack or meal replacement. The brand's menu is organized into lifestyle categories to assist customers in finding the smoothie that helps them to achieve their personal goals, including protein, energy, and bowl categories. The Planet Smoothie brand operates approximately 150 locations in over 25 states. In 2015, Planet Smoothie was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries.

About Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of 4-year-old Alexandra "Alex" Scott, who was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. Her spirit and determination inspired others to support her cause, and when she passed away at the age of 8, she had raised over $1 million. Since then, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement. Today, ALSF is one of the leading funders of pediatric cancer research in the U.S. and Canada raising more than $250 million so far, funding over 1,000 research projects and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer.

Planet Smoothie Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (PRNewswire)

Planet Smoothie (PRNewsFoto/Planet Smoothie) (PRNewswire)

