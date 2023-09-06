Deep 6 AI Launches AI-Powered Genomics Module to Accelerate Enrollment for Precision Medicine and Oncology Clinical Trials

Software module finds patients with specific genetic markers in real time by using AI to contextualize genetic lab reports and unstructured genomics data in the EMR

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep 6 AI, the leading AI-powered clinical trial acceleration software, announces the launch of its genomics module to accelerate enrollment for precision medicine and oncology research. The software uses AI to mine genomics data across an entire electronic medical record (EMR) system and disparate genetic reports to find patients with specific genetic markers in real time. Now, healthcare organizations and life sciences companies can precision-match patients to clinical trials based on their complete clinical and genomic profile, improving trial design, feasibility, and recruitment.

Deep 6 AI's CEO, Wout Brusselaers, commented: "Genetic markers have become increasingly important in determining a patient's eligibility for precision medicine and oncology clinical trials. But most of the salient genomics data is scattered across the EMR, requiring manual and time-consuming chart reviews that delay enrollment. We found that out of 30 million patient health records from across the U.S., only approximately 100,000 records contained sequencing reports with extensive genomics data in a structured or semi-structured format, while approximately 500,000 records had rich genomics information buried in free-text clinician notes and reports. The beauty of the Deep 6 AI genomics module is that it uses natural language processing to contextualize all genomic and phenotypical clinical data—structured and unstructured—to precisely match patients to trials in minutes rather than months."

The genomics module is a natural expansion of the company's software platform. It leverages the expansive Deep 6 AI research ecosystem which consists of over 1,000 sites, including leading academic medical institutions and NCI-designated comprehensive cancer centers. Via a single, intuitive user interface, clinical researchers can query millions of patient records for over 19,000 genes, multiple mutation types (e.g., substitution, deletion, duplication, insertion, and indel) and over 30,000 locus-specific mutation names to find patients with specific genetic markers with unprecedented precision. In the software, IRB-approved researchers can identify each patient matched for a trial and quickly validate their eligibility. Additionally, the software finds patients that have specific genetic markers but are not eligible for a clinical trial today to enable researchers to prospectively monitor the disease, treatment response, and adverse reactions.

"Precision medicine and oncology trials require precise patient matching—and that's at the heart of what we do," said Deep 6 AI's CEO, Wout Brusselaers. "Since 2016, we've been using AI to mine structured and unstructured clinical data in the EMR, including physician notes, lab reports, outpatient notes, radiology reports, and pathology reports, to precision-match patients to the ideal clinical trials. Applying our AI to genomics data will accelerate and de-risk research and bring life-changing therapies to patients faster."

Deep 6 AI is the leader in clinical trial acceleration software, enabling healthcare organizations and life sciences companies to optimize trial design, improve feasibility, and accelerate recruitment. Its AI-powered software mines structured and unstructured electronic medical record data to precisely match patients to clinical trials in real time. Visit deep6.ai to learn more.

