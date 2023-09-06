Isadora® Embarks on a Flavorful Journey to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Authentic Mexican Cuisine

National Taco Truck Tour to Visit Los Angeles, Phoenix, Albuquerque, Denver and Las Vegas, Offering Free Tacos

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Isadora, an authentic Mexican food line of ready-to-eat dishes, announced an extension of its national taco tour in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, which takes place September 15 to October 15. Isadora's meals are revolutionizing the way people enjoy Mexican food by bringing easy, flavorful dishes to the table. Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to recognize and celebrate the many contributions, diverse cultures, and extensive histories of the American Latino community.

"We are bringing the passion, creativity, and zest for life reflected by our Mexican heritage to every meal," said María José Garza, Isadora Brand Manager at Verde Valle Food, Inc. "We're excited to provide a convenient and delicious way to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, and enjoy flavors from México anytime, anywhere."

This summer, Isadora launched a Taco Truck Tour, serving up free tacos for the public to experience the flavors and natural ingredients of their newest line featuring Pollo con Molle, Barbacoa, and Pork Chile Verde. To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Isadora is expanding the tour to select cities on the West Coast and giving away free tacos starting with a private event in Los Angeles on September 15.

Additional Isadora Taco Truck Tour stops include:

September 19-22 : Phoenix

September 26-27 : Albuquerque

October 1-3 : Denver

October 7-9 : Las Vegas

With their line of ready-to-eat pouches, Isadora is adding joy to Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations by making it easy to serve traditional Mexican cuisine without spending hours in the kitchen. As millions of Americans prepare to honor Hispanic culture, heritage, and pride, a time-consuming meal prep is no longer required, making way for more fun with family and friends.

Serving an appetizer of mini-mole sliders or pairing barbacoa enchiladas with Isadora's 2-minute heat-and-serve beans makes dinner easy. Isadora's commitment to unparalleled flavors is evident in every aspect of its products, from the ingredients used to the cooking methods employed. Visit IsadoraMexicanFood.com for quick and easy meal recipes, that include tasty tacos, flautas, tostadas and more, all made with the best ingredients and flavors to ensure a delicious and genuinely Mexican culinary experience. The complete Isadora line is available at select retailers throughout the United States including Kroger and Walmart, and on Amazon.

About Isadora®

Rooted in quality, Isadora® is an authentic Mexican food line offering a variety of ready-to-eat dishes such as pollo con mole, barbacoa, chile verde, beans. Its refried beans are rated Mexico's #1 beans in a pouch. Isadora proudly serves flavorful products that are high in fiber, free of preservatives, BPA free, gluten-free and plant-based. Its innovative, ready-to-eat packages ensure shelf-stability without the need for refrigeration, making them ideal for on-the-go meals or quick and easy dinners. For more information on Isadora visit IsadoraMexicanFood.com.

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities or product samples please contact: Nikki Lane nikki@truepointagency.com, 662.296.0166.

