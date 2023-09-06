Pure Michigan's "Keep It Fresh" Campaign Showcases the Best of Four-Season Living and Breathtaking Fall Views

Regional, in-state and national tourism initiative delivers fresh inspiration for Michigan residents, fans, and prospective visitors

LANSING, Mich., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As fall descends upon the Great Lakes State, Pure Michigan is inviting visitors to experience this special season and a glimpse of life in a stunning four-season destination through its fall Keep It Fresh campaign. Each year, Michigan's 19 million acres of forests come alive with vibrant hues of orange, yellow and red creating the perfect backdrop to fully immerse in the fresh sensations of fall. From vibrant city centers and charming small towns to endless nature and out-of-this-world stargazing, there is something fresh for everyone to experience in Pure Michigan.

The state's natural beauty and fall delights are perfectly scribed in renowned Detroit poet jessica Care moore's new "Keep Falling for Michigan" poem. Ms. moore was brought on as an additional voice to the iconic Pure Michigan brand earlier this year, and this new ode to Michigan embraces the change of seasons with powerful language and stunning visuals.

"Fall in Michigan is a favorite for many, and it's easy to understand why our state is one of America's top fall travel destinations," said Dave Lorenz, vice president of Travel Michigan, part of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and U.S. Travel Association State Tourism Director of the Year for 2023. "What's less obvious is the importance of tourism initiatives like the Pure Michigan campaign in helping to shape the state's reputation and attract both visitors and residents who contribute to the strength of the state's economy and building diverse and resilient communities."

Research* shows that more than two-thirds (67%) of recent relocators first experienced their new hometowns as a leisure visitor, and 42 percent of travelers find travel advertisements somewhat or very influential on their desire to move somewhere.

"Michigan is on a mission to grow its population, boost economic growth, and become the place everyone wants to call home," said Hilary Doe, recently appointed as Michigan's first-ever Chief Growth Officer. "A big piece of that population-growth puzzle is showcasing Michigan's abundant outdoor resources available across the state. Our seasons, and especially fall's brilliant colors, are a real asset."

As the state welcomes fall, Pure Michigan will continue a multi-faceted paid content campaign with National Geographic to promote the vibrant communities and natural beauty of Michigan's Upper Peninsula, working with acclaimed photographer Michael George to highlight destinations such as Marquette, Copper Harbor and Isle Royale National Park. The multimedia campaign includes video, long-form web content , newsletter distribution and social media promotion. Launched on August 3, the campaign will highlight travel opportunities and outdoor adventures in the U.P. to National Geographic's global network through the end of September.

Pure Michigan is once again celebrating the fresh flavors of the season with the return of the beloved Short's Pure Michigan Fall IPA. This craft-brewed collaboration with Short's Brewing Company is made with all Michigan-sourced ingredients and pays homage to the state's autumnal splendor. The all-Michigan IPA offers palates a balanced hop bitterness and malty, fruited sweetness and is currently available in select bars, restaurants and craft beer retailers throughout the state, find one here .

For travelers looking for more fall trip inspiration, the 2023 Pure Michigan Fall/Winter Travel Guide is currently available both in print and in a digital, universally accessible format at michigan.org. This year's guide provides an in-depth look at Michigan's great outdoors, a city and culture guide, and trip ideas for autumn escapes. To stay up-to-date on the latest Michigan travel news, sign up for Pure Michigan's e-newsletter , visit Michigan.org and follow @puremichigan across social media.

