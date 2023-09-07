As an Early Investor and Shareholder, New York Jets Quarterback Continues to Grow Partnership and Increase Involvement on the Heels of Amberjack's Growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amberjack, the men's brand offering a modern take on dress shoes, today announces their long anticipated partnership with NFL veteran and current New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers. The announcement comes at the kick-off of the 2023 NFL season and the New York Jets first game against the Buffalo Bills. The exciting partnership represents the next major step for a brand that continues to innovate in men's dress shoes while also prioritizing its environmental impact.

Aaron Rodgers Announces Investment and Partnership with New Footwear Brand, Amberjack (PRNewswire)

The initial partnership conversations began in 2020 during the pandemic before the brand had launched. Rodgers was impressed with the brand vision and became an investor in 2021, working in tandem with Founder & CEO, John Peters, towards their shared goals of sustainability and product innovation. As someone with not only a public following, but also a genuine excitement about the product and business growth, Rodgers' continued investment and dedicated partner role over the years has been vital to the brand's success.

"It was a great match from the start. As a small company, every brand decision we make matters. For us, every individual involved in our brand needs to have a vested interest in brand growth and a passion for sustainability. We had to ensure that we would have a two-sided partnership with real collaboration to take Amberjack to the next level," said Peters. "I'm incredibly excited for what we have planned with Aaron this year."

Consistent with the company's vision, Rodgers is also deeply committed to backing projects that have a positive environmental impact. Rodgers and the Amberjack team have co-created a new product line with a ground-breaking sustainability impact launching later this fall. The company's vision to innovate in the old-school dress shoes category, coupled with the sustainability initiatives, is what drew the 4x MVP quarterback to the small Brooklyn-based brand as opposed to other, larger partnerships.

"As I get older, I want to be a part of brands that have a similar focus on doing good in the world. You're not just investing in the product, but the people," said Rodgers. "There are a lot of buzzwords around consumer products right now and scores around good environmental practices. We're seeing a lot of greenwashing for products that maybe aren't as good for the environment as they claim to be. That's not the case with Amberjack."

The brand has grown significantly since launching in 2021 as the message of comfort and style, powered by a sustainable supply chain, has resonated with consumers. Each Amberjack shoe is made with proprietary comfort science; including heat activated arch support, a dual-function outsole, and natural full-grain leather and sheepskin lining. The supply chain was built on the premise of working exclusively with sustainable and high-quality partners, including fair-wage factories and LWG-rated tanneries, and using 100% carbon-neutral shipping. The combination of quality, comfort and style, while not sacrificing on sustainability, has helped the company become one of the fastest growing footwear brands in the last 20 years.

"Overall, I know that Amberjack stands by what they say," added Rodgers. "Our goal is to put other companies on notice and inspire them and individuals to take small steps. We're not saving the world today, but we're making it a little bit cleaner and making the dress shoe category a lot more comfortable."

Amberjack is available exclusively on their website www.amberjack.shop

About Amberjack

Amberjack makes modern, dress-casual footwear designed for a changing world, including dress shoes, chelsea boots, loafers, and tuxedo shoes. The company launched in 2021 and is based in Brooklyn, NY.

