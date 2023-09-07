SkillUp Coalition, in Partnership with Truist Foundation, Launches Remote Job Catalog Focused on Access, Quality, and Career Growth for Non-Degree Holders

Remote job catalog curates thousands of high-quality, vetted remote roles for job seekers without a degree

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SkillUp Coalition, a national collaboration of nonprofits, training providers, and employers, in partnership with Truist Foundation, today announced the launch of a remote job catalog tailored to support individuals who have less than a four-year degree and are skilled through alternative routes (STARs). Supported by a $1.5 million grant from Truist Foundation, this mission-driven initiative aims to provide access to high-quality remote job opportunities with competitive wages, educational prospects, and pathways for career advancement.

Nearly 6,000 remote roles are refreshed daily to align with job quality standards, market trends, and industry demands.

Amidst the changing landscape of work and the demand for flexible working opportunities, SkillUp Coalition and Truist Foundation aim to build awareness in both urban and rural communities around the breadth of high-opportunity remote jobs that do not require higher education degrees. The newly launched catalog surfaces nearly 6,000 vetted remote roles, refreshed daily, to ensure alignment with job quality standards, market trends, and industry demands. With a steadfast commitment to access, particularly for job seekers living in rural areas, this collaboration aspires to grow the catalog to 10,000 remote jobs in the upcoming months. In addition to remote job access, SkillUp visitors can also explore local and national in-person roles, short-term training programs, career and coaching resources, and more.

"At SkillUp Coalition, we believe that talent is universal, but opportunity is not. Our partnership with Truist Foundation allows us to bridge this gap by offering remote job opportunities that can transform lives and empower individuals, regardless of their geographic location or educational background," said Steve Lee, CEO at SkillUp. "And what's crucial is that we've built the remote jobs catalog exclusively for - and to the benefit of - STARs and individuals without college degrees. By curating opportunities and ensuring that these remote jobs not only provide living wages but also offer educational pathways and growth potential, we are reshaping the future of work for thousands and delivering on our SkillUp mission to support 100,000 high-opportunity job placements by 2025."

The curated remote job catalog represents roles primarily in, but not limited to, technology, business, and healthcare. Each job listing undergoes scrutiny to uphold salary transparency, advancement opportunities, and suitability for individuals without college degrees. The catalog prioritizes positions that offer learning opportunities, certifications, and potential for career progression. It also easily connects users to training programs, work style preferences, and skills that may be required for certain positions.

"Truist Foundation is proud to collaborate with SkillUp Coalition in this transformative initiative that aligns with our commitment to building career pathways to economic mobility," stated Lynette Bell, president of Truist Foundation. "Through this catalog, we are enabling individuals in rural areas to access remote jobs that are well-suited to their skills but also provide avenues for ongoing personal, professional, and community development."

About SkillUp Coalition

Founded in July 2020, SkillUp Coalition is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that connects workers with the right tools, resources, and support to make confident career shifts, find quality living-wage jobs, and position themselves for high-opportunity employment. Since its founding, SkillUp has connected more than 1.6 million workers to career, training, and job support nationwide.

The coalition brings together over 100 leading organizations including training and education providers, technology developers, policymakers, employers, and philanthropies. SkillUp has also joined more than 30 corporate and nonprofit partners to champion the Tear the Paper Ceiling campaign and the 50% of American workers who are STARs (Skilled Through Alternative Routes).

In addition to its national reach, SkillUp operates local partnerships in Atlanta, Bay Area, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Eastern Kentucky, Florida, Louisiana, Los Angeles, Northern Nevada, New York City, Ohio, and Philadelphia. Additional sites will launch in Phoenix, Charlotte, and D.C. before the end of 2023.

For more information, please visit www.skillup.org or follow on Instagram , Facebook , or LinkedIn .

About Truist Foundation

Truist Foundation is committed to Truist Financial Corporation's (NYSE: TFC) purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. Established in 2020, the foundation makes strategic investments in nonprofit organizations to help ensure the communities it serves have more opportunities for a better quality of life. Truist Foundation's grants and activities focus on building career pathways to economic mobility and strengthening small businesses. Learn more at Truist.com/Purpose/Truist-Foundation .

