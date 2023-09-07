Technics introduces the next generation of Direct Drive Turntables with a revolutionary new drive control method for smooth, accurate rotational stability and a new power supply for an exceptionally low noise floor

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned hi-fi brand Technics has released its legendary and widely acclaimed SL-1200/1210GR turntable in a new 'GR2' version.

This new model was planned to build on the reputation of our existing design and developed the new GR2 around the iconic iron-coreless direct drive motor with its superior rotational precision. We looked at how we have improved signal precision in our digital audio components, especially at the Reference amplifier SU-R1000, which optimizes vinyl analogue signals using complex digital technology. It's been our goal to take our direct drive technology and take it to the next level in terms of precision. This was achievable by reducing motor vibration through optimising the driving sine waves via the PWM signal generation using ΔΣ (Delta Sigma) Modulation, as employed in our full-digital amplifiers.

The motor control signal for the new SL-1200GR2/SL-1210GR2 is a huge leap in performance in comparison with earlier versions. Looking back to the 1970s, the motor control sine wave signal was generated by an analogue RF oscillator, the precision of which left room for smoother rotation. After the revival of the Technics SL-1200 turntable in 2016, the new SL-1200GAE – along with the much-improved motor by an iron-coreless stator – inherited a new motor control based on PWM for D/A conversion, using a micro controller including a sine-wave ROM. This added remarkable impact on the whole rotational precision and helped achieving lower motor vibrations. However, despite this approach, the sine wave for motor control was still not 100% accurate.

Therefore, in the new GR2, the motor control signal is generated by the usage of a PWM signal generated by ΔΣ (Delta Sigma) Modulation, a method of high precision 1bit D/A conversion which is part of the signal procession in Technics' full-digital amplifiers that use our proprietary technology JENO Engine. By this approach, consequently given the name ΔΣ-Drive (Delta Sigma Drive), a perfect sine wave is generated, and motor vibrations are radically reduced. This has a significant impact especially on the frequency range where the motor vibrations overlap with the natural resonance of the tonearm/pickup cartridge combination. Thus, the tracking precision is drastically improved. The result is a stunning signal precision with an accurate sound stage, superb imaging, and a very low noise floor.

In combination with the rotation feedback system based on speed detection by the usage of a frequency generator (FG) which works on magnetic power generation, the rotational speed precision of the new GR2 type is exceptional.

Along with the motor control, the general power supply has also been the focus of engineering. The new Multi-stage Silent Power Supply of the SL-1200GR2/SL-1210GR2 is a combination of a low-noise, high-speed power supply working at over 100kHz and a noise canceling circuit inherited from our reference class turntable SL-1000R, cancelling remaining noise by injecting the reversed-phase current of the actual noise. By this method, a very low noise floor is achieved, enabling exceptional signal-to-noise ratio, improving the overall signal performance.

Most of the mechanical design of the new GR2 type has been retained from its predecessor: Kept were the rock-solid 2-layered bottom chassis made of aluminium and BMC (Bulk Moulding Compound), the combination of which enables high resistance against vibrations, the 2-layered platter made of aluminium and dampened by heavy-weight rubber, the high-sensitivity S-shaped aluminium tonearm and the effective insulator feet.

The overall design has been gently refined: A new colour match of all parts and elements as well as the new body surface touch quality adds even higher desirability to the new GR2 generation of the SL-1200/1210.

To reduce environmental impact of our packaging while ensuring that Technics products are fully protected throughout their journey to our consumers, the new packaging for 1200GR2/1210GR2 is free of Expanded Polystyrene (EPS). Instead, it is made of smart shaped cardboard, maintaining safe protection of the product, also including a cardboard box for the accessories, allowing ease of removal and storage. Technics is currently working to expand new packaging to other line-ups and integrate more recyclable content into packaging materials in the future.

The new SL-1200GR2/SL-1210GR2 will be available from December 2023 at authorized Technics retailers at MSRP $2,199.99. In the Technics tradition, the silver version will be called SL-1200GR2, whereas the black will be SL-1210GR2.

