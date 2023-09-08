Church & Dwight Initiates Voluntary Recall of One Specific Lot of TheraBreath Strawberry Splash for Kids 16oz Sold Exclusively on Amazon Between May 31 and September 02, 2023, due to an Isolated Manufacturing Issue

EWING, N.J., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) today initiated a voluntary recall of one specific lot of TheraBreath Strawberry Splash for Kids 16oz after the Company identified a microbial contamination due to the presence of yeast (Candida Parapsilosis) in lot #PA3083011 of TheraBreath Strawberry Splash for Kids 16 oz, sold exclusively on Amazon between May 31 and September 02, 2023.

No other TheraBreath products or other lots of TheraBreath Strawberry Splash for Kids are included in this recall.

The Company is not aware of any reports of consumer illness or injury to date. The product poses no risk to healthy children, while it could potentially pose a health risk to immune compromised children.

Church & Dwight is coordinating closely with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and following all relevant protocols. The lot of recalled mouthwash product is listed below with the Universal Product Code (UPC) and Lot number.

Consumers who have purchased the product listed below should stop consumption immediately. Please call our Consumer Relations team at +1 (800) 981-4710 before disposing of the product, and we will provide a full refund. Any additional questions can also be directed to our Consumer Relations team Monday through Friday, 9am – 5pm ET.

Consumers who want to verify if their product is affected by the issue may do at www.churchdwightrecall.com.

RECALLED PRODUCT LIST

Reference to identify affected products via Universal Product Code (UPC) and Lot Code.

Product Name TheraBreath Strawberry Splash Kids 16oz Product # 20509730 Lot # PA3083011 UPC # 6 97029 70000 6 ASIN B0BTDVVTGL

