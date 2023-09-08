Fisher Investments Reviews Its 2023 Top Workplace in Financial Services Award

Firm Recognized as a Top US Employer by Energage for Third Consecutive Year

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the world's largest independent, fee-only investment advisers, Fisher Investments reviews its recognition as a 2023 Top Workplace in Financial Services. This is the third consecutive year Fisher Investments has been named to this list by leading employer research firm Energage, LLC. According to Energage, LLC, fewer than 3% of eligible organizations earn a Top Workplaces designation, making these achievements clear differentiators among peers.

"We're honored Fisher Investments has been named a Top Workplace in Financial Services. We are committed to being an employer of choice for those wanting to build rewarding careers in the financial services industry." said Fisher Investments' CEO Damian Ornani . "We aim to cultivate a positive workplace culture where every employee can thrive and deliver great service to our clients."

The award is based on anonymous survey feedback using Fisher Investments reviews submitted by the firm's employees in its US corporate offices in Texas, Washington, California and Florida. The survey measures 15 culture drivers critical to the success of any organization. To qualify, companies with 150 or more US employees are eligible and must achieve a survey response rate of 35% or higher. Companies with the highest overall average scores—compared to like-sized companies within their industry—qualify as Top Workplaces in Financial Services.

About Fisher Investments

Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 6/30/2023, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over $211 billion in assets globally—over $173 billion for private investors, $35 billion for institutional investors and $3 billion for US small to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business groups: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International and 401(k) Solutions—serving a global diverse investor clientele. Strategies may vary by jurisdiction. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column for 32 ½ years until 2017, making him the longest continuously running columnist in its history. He now writes monthly for the New York Post. Ken's columns, varying by country, have run regularly in major media globally, spanning more countries and more volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Ken has appeared regularly on major TV news like Fox Business and News and CNN International. Ken has written 11 investing and finance books, including four New York Times bestsellers. For more information on Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com.

