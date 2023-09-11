Cloud Peritus and Everbridge are leading innovation in contract life cycle management with Salesforce Contracts

Having a native and centralized CLM solution on Salesforce allows tighter collaboration across your sales, finance, and legal teams without having to swivel chair to other connected applications and greatly improves relationships with clients and their procurement and legal teams.

SAN RAMON, Calif., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Peritus, a boutique Salesforce consulting firm announced today the implementation of a fully Salesforce native CLM product recently introduced as part of the Salesforce Revenue Cloud Product family, Salesforce Contracts for one of their strategic clients, Everbridge. The Salesforce Contracts product has best-in-class features that allow users to manage contracts without ever having to leave their CRM, Salesforce. Tighter collaboration across sales, legal, finance and their customers greatly streamline the deal workflow, improves customer relationships, and accelerates their sales process.

The Cloud Peritus CLM team has been engaged with Everbridge to help with their product evaluation, CLM transformation and implement the Salesforce Contracts product supporting different contract types critical to their deal execution workflow. In addition to the CLM program, Cloud Peritus is also Everbridge's exclusive Salesforce services' partner and is engaged with their revenue cloud transformation program.

"Managing contracts outside the CRM has been leading to manual and offline updates, lack of timely collaboration across sales, legal and finance ultimately slowing down the deal cycles. The lack of a centralized and fully integrated contract management solution with advanced approval capabilities within Salesforce is one of the leading causes of detrimental customer experience during the redlining and negotiation phase," said Siva Ramesh, EVP & Chief Architect, Cloud Peritus. "We are constantly investing in innovative solutions to achieve a truly best in class CRM solution. The Salesforce Contracts product facilitates improved collaboration across parties and accelerates the sales process, while eliminating contract custody issues throughout the contract life cycle. It also allows our clients to fully leverage advanced approval processes and Salesforce's native reporting capabilities. We at Cloud Peritus, bring deep industry knowledge, innovation, and expertise to help our clients digitally transform their businesses, leveraging the power of Salesforce. We are extremely thrilled to be the first Salesforce services partner in the world to be implementing a fully native CLM solution leveraging the latest Salesforce's Contracts product and proud to be Everbridge's partner of choice in this innovative and exciting transformative journey."

Meg Lovell, VP, Business Transformations, Everbridge will be sharing some key insights from their Salesforce CLM journey at the ' Say Hello to Salesforce Contracts ' breakout session at dreamforce'23 .

"Contracts is a missing capstone when selling in Salesforce," said Meg Lovell, VP, Business Transformation, Everbridge. "By providing an easy-to-use system, in a platform they already know, we save sellers time and empower them to sell effectively. "

About Everbridge

Everbridge empowers organizations to anticipate, mitigate, respond to, and ultimately emerge stronger from critical events with the industry's only end-to-end critical event management platform. Everbridge delivers reliability, security, and compliance, creating a measurable business advantage for our customers. For more information about Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG), please visit us at www.everbridge.com .

About Cloud Peritus

Cloud Peritus is a boutique consulting firm focused on transforming businesses through the power of Salesforce, fueled by our passionate, committed, and high achieving practitioners. We deliver world class and innovative solutions to some of the most complex business problems, maximizing our clients' Salesforce investments. Our focus on client delight and delivering value across our engagements is reflected in our perfect record of '5 star ratings' on the appexchange . Please visit us: www.cloudperitus.com .

