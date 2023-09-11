Crisis24 Unveils Crisis24 Horizon: Revolutionizing Risk Management with AI-Powered Intelligence and Global Expert Analysis

Crisis24 Horizon is the world's most comprehensive risk management platform, integrating intelligence from AI and the world's largest expert analyst team to go beyond traditional security management.

MONTREAL and DALLAS, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Crisis24, a GardaWorld company and leading integrated risk management, crisis response, consulting and global protective solutions firm, today unveiled its new risk management platform, Crisis24 Horizon, at Global Security Exchange (GSX) in Dallas, Texas. Crisis24 Horizon is the most comprehensive risk management platform available on the market and provides organizations with a global picture of their risk exposure and delivers new levels of autonomy and self-sufficiency in managing those risks.

As organizations navigate the shifting risk dynamics of the modern world, Crisis24 Horizon stands out as a powerful tool for providing swift and precise intelligence. With the ability to seamlessly process a diverse range of intelligence feeds, complemented by a robust team of human analysts, the platform empowers users to view events or risks at a global level, or to focus on specific local alerts, as precise as street corners or specific addresses.

"At Crisis24, we have decades of deep experience in utilizing global intelligence to manage and anticipate security risks. We understand the significance of reliable information in making critical decisions. Crisis24 Horizon not only meets this universal need but elevates it by delivering actionable insights that matter to any team responsible for people or assets," said Gregoire Pinton, Managing Director and Head of Integrated Risk Management at Crisis24.

With Crisis24 Horizon, organizations get a unified view of their risk exposure along with the expertise, intelligence and support to stay ahead of emerging risks, keep their people safe and operate globally with confidence. The platform's capacity to offer a comprehensive, global view of a variety of risks, including geopolitical, environmental, and health, sets it apart.

The system is supported by Crisis24's 24/7 Global Operations Centers which offer uninterrupted technology-enhanced intelligence from over 180 expert analysts around the world and detailed risk ratings across over 25 categories for all countries worldwide. The integrated AI technology powering the Crisis24 Horizon platform accesses over 200,000 curated sources across more than 40 languages

Monitor all people and sites via a single interface across continents.

Alert people anywhere in the world to an event, or deliver instructions, with improved two-way communications and mass notifications.

Connect with the world's largest analyst team, accessing location reports, risk ratings, real-time alerts and custom advice for individual operations.

360-degree protection globally, monitor emerging threats, stay abreast of local risks, request medical assistance, all from any mobile device using a multilingual interface.

Compliant with accessibility standards such as WCAG 2.1 Level AA guidelines.

"Crisis24 Horizon redefines the landscape of intelligence dissemination, ensuring that decision-makers can access and easily absorb information they can depend on to protect their assets across the globe. Our intelligence teams generate hundreds of daily verified and curated alerts across the globe, and we know these can make a real difference, saving lives and protecting businesses," Pinton added.

Crisis24 Horizon is poised to reshape the way organizations approach risk and security management. With its focus on accuracy, timeliness, and actionable insights, it delivers innovation in an increasingly complex world, with a number of companies, educational institutions and associations already using the platform.

About Crisis24

Crisis24, a GardaWorld company, is widely regarded as the leading integrated risk management, crisis response, consulting and global protective solutions firm, serving the world's most influential people, disruptive brands and prominent organizations. Championed by our advanced Global Operation Centers and our highly skilled team of intelligence analysts, we offer highly specialized services, 24/7 security and consulting, with the technology and AI to power it all across the globe. More information at crisis24.garda.com.

About GardaWorld

GardaWorld is a global champion in security services, integrated risk management and cash solutions, employing more than 132,000 highly skilled and dedicated professionals. Driven by a relentless entrepreneurial culture and core values of integrity, vigilance, trust and respect, GardaWorld offers sophisticated and tailored security and technology solutions through high-touch partnerships and consistently superior service delivery. With a deep understanding that security is critical to conducting business and keeping communities safe, GardaWorld is committed to impeccable governance, professional care and the well-being of everyone. Thanks to a well-earned reputation, GardaWorld is proud to be the long-standing security partner of choice to some of the most prominent brands, Fortune 500 corporations and governments. For more information, visit garda.com.

