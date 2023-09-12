BuildOps Announces Mike Tyson For First Annual BuildOps Forge User Conference

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BuildOps, the only all-in-one management software built specifically for the modern commercial contractor, is thrilled to announce legendary heavyweight boxer, Mike Tyson as the keynote speaker for its highly anticipated first-ever BuildOps Forge user conference.

Mike Tyson is widely considered one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time—reigning as the undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1987 to 1990. Among his many accomplishments, Tyson won his first 19 professional fights by knockout, 12 occurring in the first round. After claiming his first belt at 20 years old, Tyson obtained the record for the youngest boxer to ever win a heavyweight title.

"I'm thrilled to be partnering with Alok and BuildOps," said former heavyweight champion, Mike Tyson. "It's exciting to see a great company that actively serves the real unsung heroes, the men and women of the trades. I have always wanted to lend my voice to encourage more people to join the trades, and with BuildOps on a similar mission, the possibilities are endless. I can't wait to meet the larger BuildOps community and look forward to growing our new partnership."

"Mike Tyson isn't just a boxing legend, he's a symbol of extreme determination and focus," said Alok Chanani, CEO and Co-Founder of BuildOps. "The fire and grit that he's embodied serve as a beacon for our customers who work tirelessly to maintain the critical infrastructure that keeps our communities running smoothly."

The BuildOps Forge Conference, open exclusively to BuildOps customers, will bring together industry experts, thought leaders, and service professionals from across the country to discuss the latest industry trends, product innovations, and best practices related to the BuildOps platform, including the latest advancements in BuildOps AI. Attendees can expect a diverse program of panel discussions, breakout sessions, and networking opportunities throughout the course of the three-day event. The event is set to take place from November 6-8, 2023 at the Huntington Beach Resort & Spa in Huntington Beach, California. BuildOps customers can learn more at BuildOps.com/Forge .

